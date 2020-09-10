10 Accusers Share Stories Of Alleged Sexual Assault & Rape By Erick Morillo

A new report in Mixmag shares stories of alleged assault and rape over the past several decades.

More individuals have come out to share their stories of Erick Morillo’s alleged sexual abuse over the past few decades. In a new Mixmag report, 10 different individuals share accounts of alleged sexual misconduct, harassment and even rape by Erick Morillo.

Erick Morillo died on September 1 and was set to appear in court on September 4 because of a sexual assault charge. He had been charged in August stemming from an alleged sexual assault that took place at his home in December 2019.

The accounts in this report are jarring and brutal, so beware when you read them with some horrific reports of sexual assault and rape.

Read the full report from Annabel Ross and Mixmag here.

If anyone is affected by sexual assault, whether it happened to you or someone you care about, can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673. You can also visit online.rainn.org to receive support via confidential online chat.