Kaytranada, Disclosure Lead 2021 Dance & Electronic Grammy Nominations

The Grammys have announced their 2021 nominees. Beyoncé led the nominations with 9, while The Weeknd mysteriously ended up with zero. Going beyond the main categories, we can focus on the dance electronic nominees. The two main dance categories for album and song seem pretty good, considering. Disclosure nabbed nominations in both – Energy for best album and “My High” with Slowthai and Aminé for best Dance Recording. Kaytranada also got two nominations with best album Bubba and his song “10%” featuring Kali Uchis. Kaytranada was also nominated for Best New Artist, though his chances are likely very small in that category.

Jayda G got a well-deserved nomination for the euphoric “Both Of Us” and Arca’s Kick I was nominated for best album. Flying Lotus got a nomination against a bunch of white pop and rock guys in producer of the year, non classical. The best remixed recording is strange as always, but Louie Vega gets his fourth nomination. RAC scores his third nomination.

See the list of nominees below and the full list on the Grammys website. The Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 31, on CBS, but many of these awards will be given out in the pre-show. COVID will likely change the format of the show, now hosted by Trevor Noah, so we will see if there is a change in how awards are given out.

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Arca - Kick I

Baauer - Planet’s Mad

Disclosure - Energy

Kaytranada - Bubba

Madeon - Good Faith

Best Dance Recording:

Diplo & Sidepiece – On My Mind

Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai – My High

Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi – The Difference

Jayda G – Both of Us

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis – 10%

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording

Phil Good - Do You Ever (Rac Mix)

Deadmau5 - Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)

Jasper Street Co. - Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)

Saint Jhn - Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Bazzi - Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)