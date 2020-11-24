Kaytranada, Disclosure Lead 2021 Dance & Electronic Grammy Nominations
The Grammys have announced their 2021 nominees. Beyoncé led the nominations with 9, while The Weeknd mysteriously ended up with zero. Going beyond the main categories, we can focus on the dance electronic nominees. The two main dance categories for album and song seem pretty good, considering. Disclosure nabbed nominations in both – Energy for best album and “My High” with Slowthai and Aminé for best Dance Recording. Kaytranada also got two nominations with best album Bubba and his song “10%” featuring Kali Uchis. Kaytranada was also nominated for Best New Artist, though his chances are likely very small in that category.
Jayda G got a well-deserved nomination for the euphoric “Both Of Us” and Arca’s Kick I was nominated for best album. Flying Lotus got a nomination against a bunch of white pop and rock guys in producer of the year, non classical. The best remixed recording is strange as always, but Louie Vega gets his fourth nomination. RAC scores his third nomination.
See the list of nominees below and the full list on the Grammys website. The Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 31, on CBS, but many of these awards will be given out in the pre-show. COVID will likely change the format of the show, now hosted by Trevor Noah, so we will see if there is a change in how awards are given out.
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Arca - Kick I
Baauer - Planet’s Mad
Disclosure - Energy
Kaytranada - Bubba
Madeon - Good Faith
Best Dance Recording:
Diplo & Sidepiece – On My Mind
Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai – My High
Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi – The Difference
Jayda G – Both of Us
Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis – 10%
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Remixed Recording
Phil Good - Do You Ever (Rac Mix)
Deadmau5 - Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)
Jasper Street Co. - Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)
Saint Jhn - Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Bazzi - Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)