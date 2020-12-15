The 15 Best House Tracks of 2020

Duck Sauce Courtesy Photo

In the spirit of optimism, forward progress, and equality, I'd like to share with you what were hands down, the 15 best house tracks in 2020. There sure were some popular ones, and many good ones that came and went as well. But beyond that, there was the cream of the crop which presumably would've been on heavy rotation this past summer but instead found their way into your living-rooms and into this mighty, year-end playlist. Turn it up, have fun, and don't forget to love one another.

1. "I DON'T MIND" - DUCK SAUCE [DUCK SAUCE]

After nearly a five year break from the studio, superstar DJs A-Trak and Armand Van Helden returned this year with a string of new floor-filling jams including this filter-house wonder that clearly deserved a good rinsing across clubland this past summer. However, the global pandemic had different plans which seemed to derail what was a strategically planned release of it. The sun-kissed disco tune is titled "I Don't Mind" and I couldn't think of a more appropriate track to liberate us out of this year and into 2021 with the utmost joy and happiness.

2. "DREAMERS" - IVORY [INNERVISIONS]

In what was hands down, the webcast event of the year, Dixon closed his innovative set with this absolutely beautiful piece of dance music that nearly had me in tears. The sheer melancholy of the melodies is part of what makes it so great and one of 2020's best. The tune is titled "Dreamers" and it's certainly one of the prettiest tunes of the year.

3. "LIFT OF LOVE" - ROY ROSENFELD [ALL DAY I DREAM]

Smooth and dreamy, house music is synonymous with All Day I Dream but I'm not sure they were ready for something as divine as this. It's an eight-minute journey by Roy Rosenfeld titled "Lift Of Love" and it isn't just dreamy, it's total arpeggio magic and then some.

4. "ENERGY" - DISCLOSURE [UNIVERSAL-ISLAND]

It had been half a decade since Disclosure released their last album and this past August they came with it on this this much-needed, uplifting house jam which served as not only the title track, but the concept of the album as well.

5. "ITS NOT YOU ITS ME (ADAM PORT REMIX" - REZNIK & MIKESH [KEINEMUSIK]

Keinemusik's Adam Port can do no wrong and on his fabulous remix of Reznik & Mikesh's "It's Not You, It's Me," he did everything right. The repetition of the moody, organ keys will draw you in, hypnotize you, and never let you go.

6. "ALL I NEED IS YOU" - WAJATTA [BRAINFEEDER]

After their early 2018 debut as Wajatta, John Tejada and Reggie Watts returned this year with their sophomore effort on Brainfeeder. The full-length is filled with spectacular dance music including this funky, four on the floor jam that undoubtedly sits among the best in house music for 2020. They stabbing keys are absolutely infectious and Reggie Watts' vocal performance is like no other.

7. "SUNDANCING" - JAMIE JONES, ALAN FITZPATRICK [HOT CREATIONS]

Techno superstar, Alan Fitzpatrick collaborated with none other than Jamie Jones and the result was a two-track outing that featured this balearic beauty that could be considered the quintessential sunset tune.

8. "LOVE CHANGED ME" - JOSEPH CAPRIATI, ERIC KUPPER, BYRON STINGILY [REDIMENSION]

After putting out two techno focused albums in the early 2010's, Joseph Capriati broadened his horizons with his third full-length, Metamorfosi and it featured a plethora of styles that reflect the Italian producer's varied interests in electronic music. Shining brightest on the album for me though is this classically influenced, garage beauty on which he's invited two of the game's legends who have nearly been there since the beginning: long-time Frankie Knuckles collaborator, Eric Kupper and of course the golden voice of the one and only, Byron Stingily.

9. "ROAM IN A DAY" - FRIGID ARMADILLO [ALUKU RECORDS]

Johannesburg duo, Frigid Armadillo are responsible for this wonderful tune which Black Coffee spun on his Essential Mix this past April. It's dynamic, organic, and rich with melody. Isn't it sublime?

10. "TEAR IT UP" - PAUL WOOLFORD, PAMELA FERNANDEZ, SOLARDO [ULTRA]

In an alternate reality filled with sun-soaked, three-day festivals and Mediterranean nightclubs, this fantastic piano-house anthem would've been the biggest whopper of them all. It's a reimagined '92 house classic by Pamela Fernandez, which had already seen its fair share of dance floor play back in the day, but thanks to Paul Woolford and Solardo, this brand-new makeover is pretty damn easy on the ears.

11. "BOTH OF US" - JAYDA G [NINJA TUNE]

Jayda G is almost single-handedly bringing back piano house with this landmark tune of hers on Ninja Tune which has even earned her a Grammy nomination for 2021.

12. "HAVEN'T YOU HEARD (FITZY'S FULLY CHARGED MIX)" - ALAN FITZPATRICK VS PATRICE RUSHEN [FFRR]

Sitting at the cross-hairs between house, techno, and disco is Alan Fitzpatrick's highly charged, modern update of Patrice Rushen's 1980 dance classic, "Haven't You Heard." The original was a dance-floor smash and Alan's update was absolutely massive in 2020!

13. "REMEMBER ME (YUKSEK EXTENDED REMIX)" - RISK ASSESSMENT FEAT. JEMENI G [GLITTERBOX]

Partyfine's Yuksek polished up this modern anthem by British producer, Glyne Brathwaite and created pure gold. Expect this one to stick around for years to come.

14. "SINOPIA" - JOSEPH ASHWORTH [ANJUNADEEP]

It isn't always the title track which shines the brightest and Joseph Ashworth's Kira EP is yet another example of this. Not to say that "Kira" isn't a deep and melodic gem, but "Sinopia" is on a whole other level with its' upbeat, bouncy rhythm, and its' whimsical melody. I can almost picture myself walking on clouds while "Sinopia" blasts out from the heavens. Brilliant, beautiful, and magical this one is.

15. "LOVE IN PLEXIGLASS" - KOKO [LOCUS]

A fresh, new Italian house producer on the block had the honors of kickstarting Enzo Siragusa's new imprint, Locus back in June. His name is KOKO and his E.P., Love Me Asap featured this deep and seductive garage tune, which showed off one of the funkiest, syncopated bass-lines of 2020.

Stream the best house tracks of 2020 uninterrupted via the playlist below: