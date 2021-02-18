Producer Spotlight: Get Inspired With Baby Audio's Spaced Out Plugin

Baby Audio makes powerful and intuitive plugins that can help take your productions to the next level, from Super VHS with its amazing 80s warbly and wobbly lofi treatments to the Comeback Kid Delay, if you are looking add stylish textures these guys have an app for that... err plugin.

Super VHS - Full Editorial Review HERE | Buy Here - BabyAud.io

Check out the Baby Audio Comeback Kid Delay

This month we are taking a look at the new kid on the block to the Baby Audio lineup, the Spaced Out plugin. Let's start out by taking a listen to the effects below to get you warmed up to the possibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ok, so now that you are excited let's dig a little deeper or just run out and buy it here while they are doing the deal - BABY AUDIO SPACED OUT PLUGIN

Dream big and push your creativity to the outer limits.

Spaced Out is a lush wet-FX generator, built for sending your sounds and vocals into the outer atmospheres. It combines a crystalline reverb engine with a wealth of modulation options and a 16-step delay sequencer. In total, more than 50 individual effects come together in a singular creative experience with endless outcomes and zero sub-menus.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Spaced Out hosts an automatic 'Generate' function, which will create new textures at the click of a button and give you fresh ideas for where to take your tracks. We'll see you on the other side!

Features. What's under the hood?

Spaced Out offers a pristine sounding one-stop solution for your wet-fx needs on drums, instruments and vocals. Use it subtly to add depth and movement — or go explore the outer bounds of wet-FX processing.

A Space Echo for today's modern producer?

It is no secret that BABY Audio are obsessed with the quirks, sounds and simplicity of vintage analog gear. Just take a look at their line up, it's filled with vintage madness for mad scientists. With every software product they make, Baby Audio gives you a little bit of that same hands-on experience and oh so addictive instant gratification that keeps you coming back for more. The goal not being to emulate the past — but tap into its spirit to invent something new.

With Spaced Out, Baby Audio's engineers asked the question - how would you design a "Space Echo" effect today, almost 50 years after the original, with the abundance of computer power and algorithmic complexity at their disposal?

The team set out to create an effect as fun, flavored and futuristic for the 21st century as the Space Echo was for its own time. Mission accomplished, the Baby Audio team returned with their most complex plugin to date and one of their most useful across so many genres, from indie dance to ambient to lofi house.

What about those presets? Oh, they got those baby... (pun intended)

Spaced Out comes loaded with 125 presets created by BABY Audio and some friends of the house - including:

Filip Nikolic (Turbotito, Poolside, Azealia Banks)

Tushar Apte (Nicki Minaj, Noah Cyrus, BTS)

Richie Beretta (Beyoncé, Diplo, Jillionaire)

John Nathaniel (One Republic, Switchfoot, Kygo)

Anthony Saffery (Portugal. The Man, Dirty Vegas, Cornershop)

Compatibility.

Plugin formats: VST, VST3, AU, AAX.

Platforms supported: Mac OS 10.7 and up including Catalina and Big Sur. PC Windows 7 and up.

DAWs supported: Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Logic Pro, FL Studio, Cubase, Nuendo, Reaper, Reason + more.

Download user manual