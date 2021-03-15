Kaytranada Sweeps Dance Awards At 2021 Grammys

Kaytranada Xaiver Tera

The 2021 Grammys took place yesterday with at four women sweeping the big four categories (record, song & album of the year, plus best new artist). The socially distanced ceremony was a little easier to watch this year without forced collaborations and a focus on the artists nominated. Billie Eilish won record of the year for the second straight year for “Everything I Wanted,” while H.E.R. won song of the year for “I Can’t Breathe” and Taylor Swift’s Folklore won album of the year.

While one dance artist was in the best new artist, Kaytranada, he would lose to Megan Thee Stallion. In the best dance song and album of the year announced during the pre-show, his fortunes were a bit different. Kaytranada’s “10%” featuring Kali Uchis won for best dance recording over Disclosure, Jayda G, Flume & Toro Y Moi and Sidepiece.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He then won best dance / electronic album, BUBBA also won over the likes of Disclosure, Madeon, Baauer and Arca. He is the first black artist to do so. In best remixed recording, sometimes a bit of a strange award, Imanbek won for his smash remix of SAINt JHN “Roses.”

Other notable wins came from Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Nas and Fiona Apple. Beyoncé set the record for most Grammy wins for a woman at 28.

See the complete list of winners here.