Unsound Festival Releases 'Intermission' Compilation Featuring Jlin & SOPHIE Collab, Nicolas Jaar & More

Intermission Unsound Festival

Unsound Festival has released its Intermission compilation and book project. The Polish festival features prominently Polish artists for this project, but draws upon artists from around the world. It features collaborations and contributions from Moor Mother & Geng, Ben Frost, Nicolas Jaar on a massive collab with a dozen other artists, a headline grabbing pairing of SOPHIE and Jlin (RIP Sophie) and many others. It is also paired with a book that will be released with the physical version of the album in April.

Field recordings provide the connective tissue for Intermission in between tense ambient recordings, haunting electronic scores and tracks that rely on sound recordings from the world around us. DeForrest Brown, Jr. & James Hoff use sounds from Black Lives Matter protests this past summer in New York to create a track “Project for Revolution in New York.” The Jlin and Sophie track will hit extra hard given how fresh the emotions of SOPHIE’s untimely death still are.

The full compilation is out now digitally on Bandcamp. The book and vinyl will be released on April 16 and can be pre-ordered there.

The book will feature essays, texts and poems about the pandemic, lockdown, ecology, mental health, conspiracy theories, racism, LGBTQ+ rights, sound, tourism, the precarious state of the music industry, nostalgia, identity and more. The collection is in English now, but will be translated in Polish later this year.