Koreless Announces Debut Album 'Agor,' Shares New Single “Joy Squad"

Koreless Daniel Swan

Koreless, real name Lewis Roberts, has announced his debut album Agor, which will be released on Young. It is being pushed with his new single “Joy Squad," which Koreless describes as an attempt “to build a club rollercoaster that swallows you up and spits you out.” Caribou, Jamie xx and TNGHT played the song in their Essential Mixes last year.

It comes with a video, which was directed by Mau Morgo and Koreless, features dancer Alex Thirkle and was choreographed by Sharon Eyal.

Agor means open in Welsh and that is the sort of sensory experience that Roberts is looking to evoke with this LP, mixing it up between dance, ambient and contemporary classical.

He released “Black Rainbow” and another track Moonlight in March, with “Black Rainbow” set to appear on Agor. It was his first singles in nearly five years.

Agor will be released on July 9. The pre-order is available now in various formats here. See the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Yonder

2. Black Rainbow

3. Primes

4. White Picket Fence

5. Act(s)

6. Joy Squad

7. Frozen

8. Shellshock

9. Hance

10. Strangers