Magnetic Mix 150: Alex Frankel

Alex Frankel FRANÇOIS PROST

It has been a fun ride to 150 mixes. We have had DJs like St. Germain, SHE SPELLS DOOM, Thys, Eli Brown and many others in for a Magnetic Mix. Now for 150, we have another very special guest, Alex Frankel, one half of New York City disco duo Holy Ghost. The band brings an energetic, live and organic feel to funk and disco. Frankel distills that on his own with a bit more electronic dancefloor energy.

Frankel recently released a new track “Still Got It” that arrives with a Breakbot remix. It is a joyous blend of indie dance and disco for those who want everyone to show that even if they were alone at home for the past year, they still got it. Breakbot turn the energy up to 11 with his remix.

With the holiday weekend coming up, we couldn't think of a better person to have mix our 150th Magnetic Mix. This is a joyous mix of funk, house and disco to kick off the long weekend and some quality dancing with friends.

To celebrate my first release on Ed Banger, 'Still Got It,' I put together a little disco mix of some classics and brand new tunes from friends and hero’s around the world," says Frankel. "Enjoy and hope to see you on the dance floor soon!”

Get into the mix now and follow along with the tracklist as you find some classics and new ones as well.

Tracklist:

1. Alex Frankel - Still Got It (Breakbot's Club des Vedettes Remix)

2. Talking Heads - This Must Be The Place (Psychemagik Edit)

3. Balthazar - Losers (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

4. Holy Ghost! - Escape From Los Angeles

5. DJ Kaos - Tapping The Source

6. Juan MacLean - Don't Stop For Nothing

7. MarieDavidson - Work It (Soulwax Remix)

8. Classixx x Local Natives - Weekends

9. Love Committee - Just As Long As I Got You (Dimitri From Paris Edit)

10. Jacques Renault - Schatzi Vol 7 B1

11. Evans Pyramid x Joakim + Max Pask - Never Gonna Leave You (Disco Mix)

12. Daniele_Baldelli - Funk Me Again (Eric Dunks Duncan Mix)

13. Holy Ghost! - Nicky Buckingham - (Each Other Remix)

14. Dr Packer - Want Me

15. Nation Of Language - Better Times (Darker Dub Take #1)