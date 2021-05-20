UphoricTV Drops WMC Documentary Mini Doc Series - Episode 4 - The Mongoloids

WMC Virtual is today, get nostalgic with this story about the legendary house music crew the Mongoloids.

So today is the day WMCV starts, we are celebrating Winter Music Conference's long illustrious history with these short mini-docs by UphoricTV. Dive into a bit of WMC history and get fired up for WMC's first Virtual event WMCV. Come catch Junior Sanchez, Claude Vonstroke, Jazzy Jeff, Lazaro Cassanova, and many other amazing artists and industry professionals from music and tech.

Episode 4: “The Mongoloids“

UphoricTV's documentary Hits Were Made Here is an exclusive look at the history of Winter Music Conference. Shot before the pandemic over a period of two years, this multi-part series features music legends Paul Oakenfold, Arthur Baker, Junior Sanchez, Laidback Luke, Tommie Sunshine, Chocolate Puma, and more, plus industry pioneers Gladys Pizzaro (of Strictly Rhythm) and WMC Founder DJ Bill Kelly, as they offer perspectives on the past, present, and future of WMC and its pioneering impact on global electronic music culture. Over the next four days, WMC will preview one segment per day leading up to the virtual live-stream of the entire documentary on March 22 live on Twitch.