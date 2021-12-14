Burial Announces New 5-Track EP 'ANTIDAWN' Arriving In January

New Burial music is coming very soon.

Burial out in the wild! Courtesy of Gamall at Backspin Promotions

New Burial music will arrive in the New Year. The reclusive and beloved producer will release a new five-track EP ANTIDAWN on Hyperdub in three weeks.

According to a press release, the record will explore an “interzone between dislocated, patchwork songwriting and eerie, open-world, game space ambience.”

“Lyrics take precedence over song” on this EP that tells the story of wintertime and night.

ANTIDAWN will be released on January 6, 2022 in digital formats, while the vinyl and CD follow on January 28, 2022. The EP can be pre-ordered on his Bandcamp page.

Burial has been somewhat busy over the two years or so, releasing EPs like Chemz / Dolphinz, his joint EP with Blackdown Shock Power Of Love and the Tunes 2011-2019 album.

Tracklist:

01. STRANGE NEIGHBOURHOOD

02. ANTIDAWN

03. SHADOW PARADISE

04. NEW LOVE

05. UPSTAIRS FLAT