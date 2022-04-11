Coachella 2022 DO'S & DON'TS...FOR A SAFE AND FUN FILLED FESTIVAL

We are all sick and tired of Covid this and Covid that but the truth remains that Covid is still alive and kicking with two lovely new variant mutations, named "BA.2" and "BA.2.2," that are highly contagious. Coachella's Covid restrictions were lifted so YOU ARE NOT PROTECTED anymore. As Los Angeles County begins to see daily spikes of Covid BA.2 infections, keep in mind that you will be partying shoulder to shoulder with many who may be asymptomatic with Covid.

Wear a mask! ESPECIALLY if you're posted up at the front of the stage!

Before Covid-19 was a thing, there was a different "sickness" that was universally dubbed "Coachella Lung" or "Coachella Cough." You know that cough and congestion that everyone got after a whole weekend of late night dancing/partying in the hot desert sun and cold desert night, coupled with that long 1-4 mile parking lot walk through dirt and dust.

Let's just forget about Covid-19 and its variants. Let's just focus on not getting the Coachella Lung or the Coachella Cough. Wear a mask. You'll thank me later.