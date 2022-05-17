Tinlicker has risen to the level of Anjunadeep superstars and more people are looking for artists that sound similar to them than ever before. Well look no further friends!

Tinlicker's unique blend of emotional songwriting and explosive energy has quickly caught fire in the progressive house world over the past few years.

But longtime fans of the duo will remember the bands roots and know that Tinlicker has been on the path to stardom for decades.

Having landed their early releases on Feed Me's Sotto Voce imprint, their sound has always been uniquely robotic and singularly captivating.

It was only since the official release of their biggest records on labels such as Anjunadeep and Armada that the masses began to take note of what these boys were doing. And ever since, people have been craving their sound.

So we took the time to help you out and found ten amazing artists who sound like Tinlicker so you can keep the progressive house train rolling forward.

HERE ARE THE TOP 10 ARTISTS WHO SOUND LIKE TINLICKER

Monolink Monolink combines long, progressive and laidback beats with an airy vocal line that always seems to fit a perfect niche that simply works. Between the live instrumentation, the emphasis on the vocals, and the top-quality productions; Monolink is an easy recommendation for any fan of Tinlicker. Giorgia Angiuli While Giorgia borders closer to techno than the progressive sounds of Tinclicker, the pure amount of energy she brings to the table and the journey she takes her listeners on throughout each set makes the two acts an easy comparison. And with the ever-blending of genres between techno and progressive, I'm sure that Giogio's music would fit right into any popular Tinlicker set. Anden Anden's scope of production prowess has been on fire for well over three years, reaching its apex when Yotto took these two brother under his wing and brought their career to new heights. Their grizzled sound design, anthemic energy, and adept control of any room they play make them on par, if not set to (eventually) overtake Tinlicker. These boys are ones to watch, without a doubt. Kidnap Ben Cullen Williams Kidnap toes the line between deep house and progressive, which means his music is an easy listen to matter where you're at and in any environment. Just like Tinlicker... With a wide range of releases and styles, Kidnap always brings quality to the table and makes him an easy recommendation for any fans of the genre. Tale of Us Much like the Tinlicker boys, Tale of Us has never been about subtly. With a career that is built on the back of emotional music that moves you, the comparisons between the two acts is one of the easiest on this list. Bob Moses Cr: Lucas.Mk Bob Moses ushers in a new generation of DJs who are not focused so much on driving, pounding percussions and more put their attention to the easy listening vibes of the casual listener. The ven diagram between Bob Moses and Tinlicker intersections at the ease-of-listening and the captivating melodies that exude throughout music of either group. Plus they're both duos, so there's that too. ARTBAT When it comes to energy, Tinlicker and ARTBAT both bring the thunder. ARTBAT's signature sound is of a hammering kick and minimalistic melodies that somehow evoke heart pulling emotions. Both group's music transports you through waves of dark emotions and delivers in a truly impactful ways. HVOB This duo's (I'm sensing a trend here) has a propensity for exploring the extremes. Be it emotional melodies, pulsing club drums, soft piano sentimentalities, and everything in between, HVOB brings the contrast to full effect. This is much like the contrast evident throughout much of Tinlicker's music which makes this recommendation one of the most exciting on this list. Adriatique Amanda Nikolic Adriatique has a distinctive knack for bringing an underground sound to the big room and catching mass appeal because of it. Much like our Tinlicker boys. Another thing they all have in common is their sheer expertise in the craft of production. There is enough production experience and knowledge between the four guys that comprise both groups to build twenty careers off of. They simple are some of the greatest producers in the game right now. Parra for Cuva Niklas Freund This one may seem a little unexpected, but hear me out... Parra for Cuva's sound blends the infectiously catchy sounds of pop music and infuses them with the textured, nuanced tones of the underground electronic music scene. Much like Tinlicker does with all of their most popular releases.

Tinlicker is still actively touring, and as one of the biggest rising stars on the Anjunadeep roster, can likely be found at any of the bigger Anjunadeep gigs.

You can find all of their latest tour dates here.

WHAT GENRE OF MUSIC DOES TINCLICKER PLAY?

The majority of Tinlickers releases would be categorized under the genre of progressive house but some of their more laid back tracks could fit well under the deep house umbrella. Their song 'Because You Move Me' is a perfect example of a track like this.

Progressive House found its start in the late 90s when the rave scene was dominated by distonal synth shots and break-beat rhythms. Progressive house was a direct counter to the, as progressive house focused more on the melodies of the track than on the founding rhythms.

Check Out Our Latest Charts Of The 15 Best progressive House Tracks