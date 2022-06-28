Magnetic Mix Series 190: Waxman (CA)

Ahead of his single "In Stride" on Where The Heart Is with Will RP Melville, out this Friday, June 1st, which you can hear at the end of the mix, Waxman has compiled some tunes for us here at Magnetic Magazine to share with our attuned audience.

This isn't the first time we've had Waxman's music make it into the publication. His original "All Those Things" on Magnitude Recordings was number 11 in the 15 Best Progressive House Tunes of July 2021 and his remix of "Zepher" by Kamadev on Cinematique was an honorable mention in the 15 Best Progressive House Tunes of September 2021.

Peep the mix below for a journey of melodic and progressive house music that's sure to get your day going.

1. Waxman - Ocean View (Original Mix) [Mango Alley]

2. Black Wands - Protector (Extended Mix) [Immersed Recordings]

3. Alan Cerra - Levitate (Waxman Remix) [3rd Avenue]

4. Into The Ether, LEWYN - Never A Sunday (Extended Mix) [Colorize]

5. Nik Alevizos - Back To You (Extended Mix) [Armada Chill]

6. Odsen - Your Way (Extended Mix) [Monstercat]

7. David Hôhme & Dustin Nantais - Quarantine Dreams (Sound Quelle Remix) [Where The Heart Is]

8. Weird Sounding Dude - Explorer To Mars (Original Mix) [Meanwhile Horizons]

9. Luciano Elvira - ROMA (Kamilo Sanclemente Remix) [Where The Heart Is]

10. GMJ & Dimuth K - Convergence (Original Mix) [Hoomidaas]

11. Waxman - Antiphony (Original Mix) [ICONYC Noir]

12. Wolfframm - The Wave (Original Mix) [Late Night Music]

13. Waxman, Will RP Melville - In Stride (Original Mix) [Where The Heart Is]