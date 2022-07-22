What You Missed At 2022's Heatwave Music Festival: A Visual Aid For Your FOMO

Fresh on the scene, Heatwave Music Festival made its debut in Chicago this past weekend- bridging an immersive Pop-Art experience to accompany some of the biggest names in dance music.

Courtesy of Heatwave Music Festival / Don Idio

There’s a reason why Chicago always finds its way to the top of the “Best of” lists - Innovation.

While there’s no shortage of music festival near Chiacgo popping up everywhere and every weekend, Auris Presents - the team behind Heatwave Music Festival, have set the bar higher than ever with their inaugural Dance Music and art festival.

Photos From 2022's Heatwave

Why Chicago's Heatwave Is So Special

While all the bells and whistles of any proper festival were in full tow, Heatwave not only went off without a hitch, but did so in true fashion - fitting for the newly minted "Second Best City in the World."

It's hard to expect any different from the same production company responsible for Arc Music Festival and the bevy of venues they hold down in the city. They're simply a powerhouse in producing some of the best music events in the market.

What Kind Of Music Was At Heatwave?

Arc was a massive success in 2021 as a freshman standout as it focused on House Music and Techno - with House originating in Chicago and Techno in Detroit.

Following the success of Arc, Heatwave lives up to its namesake with an All-Star lineup with the likes of Above & Beyond, RL Grime, Tiësto, and plethora of the who's who in the dance music world.

Tack on an immersive art installations inspired by Lichtenstein and Warhol, along with food from award-winning Professor Pizza, massages on deck, and quite possibly the nicest fans on earth, and you've got yourself the whole kit and caboodle rolled into one. PLUR personified...

We can't wait until next year!