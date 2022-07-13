Dark Souls Vs Elden Ring: Are They Different?

People often compare Dark Souls to Elden Ring, but how different are the two roleplaying games really? Let's dive into the differences and similarities, between these two classics.

When Elden Ring was announced and the first trailer was out, different theories and speculations were made about the game and one common theory was that it would be something entirely new and quite different from Dark Souls.

Now that Elden Ring is finally out, and being played by millions, gamers are arguing about how much of it is quite similar to Dark Souls 3. Both of the games have a lot in common while retaining a vibe of their own. Let’s get into the details of all the differences and similarities of both games.

Two Branches of the Same Tree?

After playing and experiencing both the games, it won’t take you long to realize the striking similarities between Elden Ring and Dark Souls 3. The setting, the worlds, and the colors might feel a little unique but the basic framework is without a doubt, all the same perhaps with some new features at the most. But then again those small differences alter the experience considerably in some departments of the game which gives Elden Ring its own unique feel.

One such key difference would be Elden Ring’s open world. Dark Souls is quite linear when it comes to freedom while Elden Ring lets you roam around its beautiful world without bothering you much, but of course, players do need to understand that they might be under-leveled for a certain region and their exploits might get them killed as well.

The major difference in the worlds of both the games is that Elden Ring feels much more alive and vibrant despite being filled with deadly foes. The art direction of both games differs and without a single doubt, Elden Ring nails the job.

Another major difference is Elden Ring’s mount. The creature you ride not only affects the way you traverse the map but also changes the whole spectrum of combat considerably. However, on-foot combat has exactly the same feel as Dark Souls, which might actually be a good thing since a lot of us deeply love the intense strategic combat system of that title.

Not So Different After All…

Elden Ring retains the very basics of Souls games, the sturdy and hard combat, and the impossible-to-kill bosses which might be a good thing for veterans in the series but it is quite upsetting at times for the newbies who can’t even manage to kill the first boss of the game without watching tutorials over the internet.

All that being said, Elden Ring is a great experience, thanks to the beautiful world, lore, and its quintessentially gorgeous combat. As you spend more and more time into the game, it grips you with its enthralling beauty and you won’t even realize you have been playing the game for hours. Speaking of spending, you will be spending quite some big bucks to buy Elden Ring as well. The game costs around 60 bucks on Steam itself but you can get some better deals on cheap game key sites.

So is it really something entirely different from Dark Souls 3? To be honest, if we change Elden Ring’s title to Dark Souls 4, it would still fit in quite perfectly because the game actually does feel like a better and upgraded version of the original Dark Souls games.

