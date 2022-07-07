Rogue Legacy 2 Game Review: A Rich And Rewarding Roguelite RPG

We had a chance to check out Rogue Legacy 2, a roguelite RPG that lets you dive into dungeons, bash down cellar doors, and build the perfect adventure

C/O Rogue Legacy 2

In 2013 the beloved 2D Rogue Legacy was released and was met with mixed reactions from the community. Some found it overly punishing with its short life times and fast ramping difficulty while others found that the addition of a meta progression was enough to offset this.

Rogue Legacy vs Rogue Legacy 2

The original Rogue Legacy had four biomes that were essentially reskins of the same room layouts. Some were a mix of horizontal and vertical rooms while others were only one set of rooms. After each death the player gets to choose a new character class to use that would play mostly the same other than starting stat blocks. The castle based upgrade system was limited and did not offer a lot of variety.

Rogue Legacy 2 has made quite a few improvements to the Rogue Legacy formula starting with the fact that it has been upgraded to 2.5D. For starters each character the player gets to pick from at the start of each run uses a completely different set of abilities that make each class play differently and has strengths and weaknesses that need to be accounted for.

C/O Rogue Legacy 2

What's New In Rogue Legacy 2?

The number of items to be found and unlocked is more than doubled, while the meta progression has expanded into building a castle as the lore for how you get this progression is a nice touch.

Each of the six new biomes offer differences ranging from enemies located in that biome to environmental hazards that make platforming quite a challenge as the game progresses. Most of the biomes require a special item that will unlock the platforming ability required for that biome. These items have to be obtained by completing a rather difficult challenge.

Runes have also been added as a form of item based progression that you need Red Aether and gold to buy. Relics can be obtained by completing challenges throughout each run as well. The over pacing of the game has improved by allowing the difficulty to scale more slowly with each