Starting The Iron Oath: Early Game Advice For The Mercenary Strategy RPG!

The first few hours in any RPG can set the pace of your progression. Learn how to maximize the early game in The Iron Oath, a new tactical mercenary RPG

The Iron Oath is a turn-based tactical RPG that has you exploring the world, managing an ever-changing group of mercenaries, and negotiating contracts. It gives the player a macro and micro level of gameplay. Here I will explain the best setup for your band of mercenaries in the early hours of the game.

This is meant to give you a head start in the Iron Oath but these tips will not last you throughout your entire time in the Iron Oath. So let's dive into the dips...

Spend Your Early Coin Wisely

The first thing you need to know is that you should not be spending your money on frivolous things. As your mercenaries level up they will start to negotiate contracts with you and in doing so will cost more gold for you to keep around. Try to avoid buying new gear right away as the gear you start with is actually rather good for beginning gear.

Your mercenaries can have an Artifact, Weapon, Armor, and an Off Hand. Each class has a different weapon that they specialize in. The different cities you visit will have different types of gear and market conditions.

Make sure you pay attention to the state of the city you are in as different effects will change prices throughout your journey.

Now that we know not to jump at new gear let's talk about the classes. There are three roles that each of the classes fall into, Tanks, Supports, and Strikers. You want to have one tank, one support and two strikers each time you go out on a mission. The best tank you can have is a Valkyrie, they use polearms and shields.

Make Sure Your Tank Can Take A Hit

You want to have the skill Aegis for your Valkyrie as this allows them to pull aggro from enemies and boosts their defense at the same time. Make sure to keep them close to your strikers so that you can keep them safe.

The next spot on your team to fill is a support class, I recommend a Guardian as your first support. They boast a high defense while providing support to your other members. Keep them focused on cleansing your team and healing in the beginning.

Eventually you will need them to start adding debuffs to enemies but that can come later on.

Since the Guardian has enough defense to keep themselves alive this leaves your tank to focus on the strikers in your party.

Make Sure Your DPS Is Balanced

Now for the damage dealing members of your team...

Here I recommend you keep it balanced and grab one ranged and one melee striker. For your melee striker I say use a Pugilist. They act as a striker with some small healing abilities tossed in to help keep them alive longer and save those support healing skills for when you need them most.

The Pugilist is rather squishy so try to keep them with your tank just to be safe. The Huntress is a go to for a ranged striker in The Iron Oath, they use a bow to pick on enemies from a far and use a high finesse stat to keep themselves from being hit too often. This combo allows your Huntress to pick off enemies while largely staying out of harm.

Final Thoughts On Your First Hours In The Iron Oath

As I said this should help you get through the early stages of the game without too many mistakes that could ruin you later down the road. Remember to keep your gold supplies high and your morale even higher and you should be just fine to keep your band of mercenaries happy and healthy.