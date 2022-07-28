Here Are 5 HipHop Festivals In The South That Should Be On Your Radar For 2023
Many felt isolated after two years of being in a global pandemic and concert events being canceled or postponed. Now that most places have reopened and artists are releasing tour dates, people are most definitely outside this year!
Music is what helped some get through the tough times. What better way to celebrate and see multiple artists than by going to a music festival? If you enjoy Hip Hop/Rap and R&B you're in for a treat. Here are the Top 5 Upcoming Hip Hop Music Festivals in the South.
Catch Up On Everything Hip-Hop Right Here <<<
One Music Fest
Photo Credit: RMV/Shutterstock
Photo Credit: RMV/Shutterstock
When Is One Music Fest?
Oct 8-9, 2022
Where Is One Music Fest?
Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Playing One Music Fest?
Some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B like Lil Wayne, OutKast, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Migos, and Jazmine Sullivan, and more have performed at One Music Fest. The 2022 Lineup for the two-day festival currently consists of Lil' Baby, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Rick Ross, Lauryn Hill, City Girls, and more Hip Hop and R&B acts are scheduled to perform across different stages.
There are also different vendors and food trucks. The event has been in existence for over ten years. Tickets and more information are available on www.onemusicfest.com
Music Midtown
Photo Credit: Live Nation Entertainment
Photo Credit: Live Nation Entertainment
When Is Music Midtown?
September 17-18, 2022
Where Is Music Midtown?
Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Playing Music Midtown?
Different artists from various genres such as pop and rock are on the lineup performing across 4 stages, but for the Hip-Hop category rapper, Future, is currently scheduled to perform in the park.
The annual Music Midtown Fest has been in existence for over 20 years. Tickets and additional information are available on www.musicmidtown.com
Rolling Loud Miami
Photo Credit: Courtesy Rolling Loud/ArrogantWatcher
Photo Credit: Courtesy Rolling Loud/ArrogantWatcher
When Is Rolling Loud Miami?
Summer 2023
Where Is Rolling Loud Miami?
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
Who Is Playing Rolling Loud Miami?
The 2023 music lineup hasn't been announced yet, but artists such as Kid Cudi, Kendrick Lamar, and more have performed. Rolling Loud is one of the largest Hip-Hop only music festivals and was established in 2015.
For more information about tickets go to www.rollingloud.com
Dreamville Festival
Photo Credit: Ab Gonzalez
Photo Credit: Ab Gonzalez
When Is Dreamville Festival?
Spring 2023
Where is Dreamville Festival?
Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina
Who Is Playing Dreamville Festival?
The Dreamville Music Festival, founded and headlined by North Carolina native, rapper, and founder of Dreamville Records, J. Cole, is an annual fest showcasing different acts from the Dreamville record label. Artists such as J.I.D., EarthGang, and Ari Lennox have been performers.
The festival started back in 2019 and has grown with over 30,000 fans in attendance. For more information and tickets check out www.dreamvillefest.com
SXSW: South By Southwest Festival
Photo Credit: Merrick Ales SXSW
Photo Credit: Merrick Ales SXSW
When is SXSW
March 10-19, 2023
Where is SXSW?
Austin, Texas
Who Is Playing SXSW
Various established and emerging artists will be performing at the annual film, culture, and tech conference that has been around for over 30 years.
As of now the lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced, but SXSW is a great networking event for creatives. Artists such as SZA, Childish Gambino, Billie Eilish, The Roots, and Disclosure have performed at past conferences.
For more information on tickets to attend the conference or information about opportunities to perform go to www.sxsw.com