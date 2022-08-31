An Eighth Of Weed: Essential Things To Know About An 1/8th Ounce Of Cannabis

Here is everything you need to know about an eighth of weed. 1/8th of an ounce is the most popular cannabis weight, and we dive into everything you need to know about this measurement.

When you walk into a dispensary, there are so many different variables that bombard you. The type of weed sold, quantity and price, size and density, and more.

And this can all feel a bit overwhelming when all you're focused on is simply purchasing cannabis.

So we decided to do the heavy lifting for you and break down everything you need to know about an eighth of weed. Why this measurement precisely? Because the amount of an eighth is the perfect amount for me, I think there's a criminally small amount of information on the topic. So let's change that once and for all.

What Is An Eighth Of Weed?

You commonly find cannabis in two quantities at the dispensary: eighths and quarters. The difference between the two is their weight; usually, an eighth is one-eighth of an ounce, while a quarter is one-quarter of an ounce. I usually say because, unless you're buying legally at a dispensary, your local dealer might cut corners and give their weed users less than they paid.

Cannabis is typically sold in eighths, but you may also see grams, halves, and ounces for sale. However, in legal markets, cannabis is usually only sold in amounts up to an ounce due to possession limits.

Coffee shops often sell coffee in different size cups; cannabis shops sell flower in exact standardized amounts. These include:

One gram

An eighth (3.5 grams)

A quarter (7 grams)

A half (14 grams)

An ounce (28 grams)

How Much Does An Eighth Of Weed Cost?

The average price of an eighth of legal cannabis among retailers is $30-$40. However, this price can range from as low as $25 to as high as $65. The price depends on various factors such as quality, availability, demand, and taxes. The price varies on many local factors, including:

Cannabis quality can vary significantly in terms of price. Higher potency strains will often cost more than average or low-THC strains. However, other variables can affect the price, such as how it was grown. For example, organic cannabis will usually be more expensive than non-organic.

can vary significantly in terms of price. Higher potency strains will often cost more than average or low-THC strains. However, other variables can affect the price, such as how it was grown. For example, organic cannabis will usually be more expensive than non-organic. The demand for cannabis is constantly increasing as more people try it for the first time. The cannabis industry is subject to supply and demand economic principles like any other business. If local growers' crops are damaged by factors such as bad weather or pests, this can lead to a decrease in supply and an increase in prices. However, with advances in growing technology, the cannabis industry is hoped to become less volatile than it has been in the past.

is constantly increasing as more people try it for the first time. The cannabis industry is subject to supply and demand economic principles like any other business. If local growers' crops are damaged by factors such as bad weather or pests, this can lead to a decrease in supply and an increase in prices. However, with advances in growing technology, the cannabis industry is hoped to become less volatile than it has been in the past. The taxes and overhead costs associated with running a dispensary can be very high. Cannabis is not federally legalized, meaning these businesses are subject to taxation and operational costs, including facilities, utilities, payroll, administrative costs, etc. The overall cost of living in your area may also impact the cost of weed.

Who Would Buy An Eighth Of Cannabis?

This quantity of cannabis is perfect for almost any smoker. Cannabis enthusiasts who need small bag for a hiking trip, camping, pizza night, or a concert will find that an eighth of weed is the ideal amount.

Because of its approachable price point, it's among the most popular amounts for young smokers and recreational weed tokers who are imbibing on a budget. Maybe it's just personal experience (which I will dive into later), but an eighth of weed is popular amongst many younger smokers.

What Can You Do With An Eighth Of Weed?

An eighth of weed can give you enough for three full-gram joints and one half-gram joint, seven smaller half-gram joints, two to three blunts, or a handful of spliffs. You can also make a batch of cannabutter or pack at least six bowls with an eighth of weed.

This much cannabis is just the right amount for a casual encounter. Sure, it won't l last you an entire pandemic, but it is enough to throw a party and ensure everyone has a good time.

It doesn't cost as much as some larger quantities and weights, which means it's a casual investment! I remember this was the go-to quantity that my entire household would chip in on during college because the price of an eighth was manageable for three broke college students who could afford and still get good weed.

The difference between an eighth and a gram

When you visit a dispensary, you'll notice that many weed jars contain an eighth. But what exactly is an eighth? As mentioned before, the term eighth refers to an eighth of an ounce or 3.5 grams. Those with exact measurements know that one-eighth of an ounce is 3.543603875 grams.

The cost of an eighth of weed can vary depending on where you are, ranging from $30 to $70. To get the best deal on weed, compare dispensary menus and shop around. Alternatively, you can browse our sales page to find deals in your area.