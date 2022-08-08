Free Massive X Presets: 700+ Big Sounds To Download For The Native Instruments Synth

Massive X is a new sound design synth from native instruments. We found the best free presets and sounds for this synthesizer plugin for you to save, download, and use in your next production.

Native Instruments

In 2019, Native Instruments released an entirely new iteration of its flagship Massive VST synthesizer. Massive X was more than a simple update or UI change to its original modeling. No, Massive X was an entirely new synth that quickly became another powerhouse player in the plugin world of VST synths for music production.

But music production can be damn expensive, especially if you are new to music production or aren't bringing in thousands of dollars from your productions. So we did the heavy lifting for you and collected every free preset and sound we could find for the synth.

By the end of this article, you'll have a massive new library of expressive sounds that allow you to get the most out of this powerful wavetable synth.

Massive X Vol. 01 (320 Sounds)

This pack of presets and sounds for Massive X has a little something for everyone but certainly a little something extra for bass-loving producers. Right off the bat, you can check that this massive pack of sounds is filled with bass sounds, leads, keys, atmospheres, and more. This is a killer pack to have, regardless of the genres of music you are producing.

This is one of the most extensive free Massive X preset packs online for the synth and is the perfect thing for your arsenal of sounds.

TL;DR? Save this pack and get creative with it right away.

Snag These Vicious Antelope's Presets (50 Sounds)

Organic for Massive X (12 Sounds)

This freebie includes 12 presets for Chillwave / Future Bass Genres using Massive X.

The collection of sounds takes its inspiration from artists such as Odesza, Flume, and San Holo. All three producers have been producing some of the best electronic music recently, with more signature and laid-back sound pallets. The pack includes 12 presets that are perfect for any producer looking to make music in the style of these artists.

Snag These From Genera Studios Here

Preset Patch's Presets (8 Sounds)

A random assortment of different single patches to download, this library won't make or break your library but are still worth checking out if you need a random pad, shimmering key, or programmed string pattern. But if you're looking for more premium string VSTs, check out our deep dive here.

Snag These From Preset Patch's Here

Mars20X8 (25 Sounds)

This pack comprises 25 great atmospheres and effect presets that showcase what Massive X can be capable of. The presets are perfect for various genres, from ambient to dubstep. They'll help you add some extra depth and character to your productions. This pack is worth checking out if you're looking for some new Massive X sounds!

And while you're there, be sure to check out the wealth of information and knowledge the website offers for music producers. They have a collection of marketing tutorials, a podcast, and an entire blog with a bit of everything for you to play with and get involved in.

Note that if you want to download this pack, you must give the company your email address and receive promotional material from them.

Snag These From SupremeJa Here

Vulcan (20 Sounds)

This is a killer collection of very experimental sounds for the synthesizer. 20 presets have been taken from the premium pack and included in this demo that you can snag for free. These presets are designed to push the boundaries of what is possible with synthesis. As such, they may not always produce pleasant-sounding results. However, for those willing to experiment, Vulcan provides a unique and powerful tool for sound design.

Note that if you want to download this pack, you must give the company your email address and receive promotional material from them. I recommend checking out the full premium pack if you like this demo pack.

Snag These From Spektralisk Here

True Trance Sounds Volume 12 (10 Sounds)

This free demo pack contains ten excellent presets from the True Trance Sounds Volume 12 pack. The presets are perfect for creating trance music, and they sound great. The collection is of great value, and it's worth checking out. Not that, because this is just the demo of the total premium package that you can buy, this just has a small taste of everything you could be getting. But included in that tiny little taste are some great pluck, soaring leads, and aggressive bass synths that showcase what you can do with the plugin.

To download, you must have a working email address. The video below is for the whole pack, not just the free demo version, but it will give you an idea of what to expect.

Snag These From NatLife Sounds Here

Essential Massive X (10 Sounds)

This is a decent-sounding collection of 10 presets containing plucks, lead, and bass sounds.

The Essential Massive X by Sonorous is a small but decent-sounding collection of 10 presets containing plucks, lead, and bass sounds. The presets add extra depth and dimension to your music, and the overall sound quality is quite good. The only downside is that there aren't many presets to choose from, so you may get bored with the sound after a while.

The MIDI patterns and drum samples in the pack are a great bonus. They provide a great way to get started with creating your music.

Snag These From Sonorous Here

Presets for Massive X (20 Sounds)

French developer Expressive-e has released a free pack of 20 original presets for Massive X. The presets include pads, leads, and experimental soundscapes. These sounds are perfect for electronic music production and provide a great starting point for exploring the possibilities of Massive X.

To download the pack, you must provide a valid email address. This is so that we can send you the link to the collection and any further instructions.

Snag These From Sonorous Here

Free Native Instruments Massive X Presets (22 Sounds)

This one includes pads, leads, plucks, keys, and bass sounds, for use in all music genres. These are high-quality sounds that can be used in any genre of music to add some flavor or spice up a track.

His website has some cool free stuff to download, so it is worth checking out. The website includes various music production-related things, making it a great place to find new and exciting things to add to your collection.

Snag These From ANNMS Here

Trap and Hip Hop presets (40 Presets)

If you're looking for a new preset pack to help you make a smooth-sounding trap and hip-hop beats, AngelicVibes has got you covered. Their preset pack contains over 40 presets for bells, synths, pads, and more, so you can find the perfect sound for your track. Whether you're just getting started in production or are a seasoned pro, this pack is sure to have something for you. So check it out and see what AngelicVibes can do for your music today!

You will need to enter in an email address to access this one. This is to ensure that only those who are interested in the content can access it. This also allows for a way to contact you should there be any issues with the download.

Snag These From AngelicVibes Here

Soul Survivor (95 Sounds)

Loop Legendz's "Soul Survivor" consists of 20 mellow drill-rap or trap presets with pads, plucks, leads, and bass sounds. You also get a collection of 75 drum hits as well to help flesh out your productions. The presets are perfect for creating atmospheric and emotive tracks, and the drum kit adds a layer of versatility and groove.

Snag These From Loop Legendz Here

How To Install These Free Massive X Presets

Presets can be imported into the User Presets folder by opening the preset file and clicking 'import.' A preset file can be opened from anywhere on the user interface. It will be saved to the User Presets folder and accessed in the User category in the Browser.

Here are the steps you need to follow to load one of these free preset files to the User Presets folder: