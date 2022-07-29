The Complete Bible of Free Serum Presets For Music Production In 2022 (7k+ Free Sounds)

Here is a comprehensive list of free Serum presets for Xfer Records' most popular synth. Whether you produce future bass, dubstep, melodic techno or any other genre, these presets are powerful and usable right out of the box.

Xfer Serum is a very popular VST synth for electronic music. It is a powerful and flexible plugin with a bold sound that works great in a mix. However, programming your own sounds in Serum can take some time, especially if you are not familiar with synthesis. And the stock presets that come native on Serum get stale fairly quickly (both to you and to your audiences).

The good news is that there is a group of people who are creating free patches that you can download and use in your music. In this article, I will show you the best Serum presets and packs that you can get for free.

So whether you're looking for free dubstep patches, free techno patches, free house presets and anything in between; this article has you covered.

What Producers Use XFer Records Serum

What So Not 1 / 5

Best Presets For Serum Drum & Bass, Dubstep, and Bass Music

Skrillex and Boyz Noiz pioneered new bass music Stephen Dietrich

This pack contains 100 presets and 50 custom-built wavetables for grizzled and aggressive sound designs. Cymatics is a name that is well-known in the world of music production, and their free Serum starter pack doesn’t disappoint. This collection of basses, leads, pads, keys, and more is a great way to start building your library of presets.

This free pack provides you with a variety of interesting and unique sequences, patterns, and wubz that will save you time and make your fans headbang on the nearest handrail.

You get over 260 different patches that are mapped and ready to use. These patches include leads, chords, pads, basses, and FXs. In other words, they have a little bit of everything, but they are geared more towards modern-sounding bass genres.

264 is a great number, and it's the perfect amount to complement and build up any library. So whether you're just starting out with Serum and looking to get your library off the ground, or if you've been using the same patches for years and are looking for a new perspective and sound, this is a jackpot bank of patches.

Top Serum Presets For Trance, Progressive, and Melodic House

PvD is a living Legend of Trance

7Skies is an extremely knowledgeable producer and sound designer, and he offers a huge collection of production resources for free on his site. You'll find wavetables and presets, as well as high-quality patches for other popular synths like Sylenth, Massive, and more.

Serum is a wavetable synthesizer, which means that it uses three-dimensional wavetables to create sound, rather than two-dimensional waveforms like other synths. The 7Skies Serum Wavetables pack is a great way to get cool, unique sounds, but you can still customize the other parameters to your needs. I recommend this pack for advanced producers who are comfortable with Serum’s interface.

This Mega pack is the perfect solution for producers who need samples, MIDI clips, and 60 Serum presets. It has everything you need to build a comprehensive production library.

This stacked pack contains a large quantity of everything producers love most. It includes presets, MIDI files, and samples so that users can begin using them immediately (even if they are new to production). I am legitimately surprised at how much is included here, as well as the high quality of all the content.

This new sound-bank, Halcyon, for Xfer Serum has 128 patches that use the hybrid engine to give you a mix of wavetable synthesis with analog waveforms and filters. Halcyon covers a range from warm and lush to digital and edgy but always remains musically useful.

Halcyon is perfect for dance music, especially trance and house. It will give you a never-ending supply of inspiration for your Serum tracks. The 8 basic MIDI construction kits from the demo are also included so you can use them in your own productions.

Best Serum Presets For Techno, Tech House, and Bass House Music

Hannes Bieger Lays Down a Dark Techno Mix

You'll receive a variety of basses, stabs, plucks, sequences, drums, and more. But that’s not all! You'll also get a selection of fascinating wavetables and resampled noise shots sourced from hardware synths. It’s the perfect blend of rich outboard sounds and modern, clean digital patches.

Tech House has seen a massive increase in popularity over the last few years. A lot of people are drawn to the genre because of its cool, glitchy sounds. VIPER is a collection of 17 presets and 19 wavetables that will help you get started with making your own Tech House tracks.

This pack includes 164 patches, designed by some great names including Mr. Bill, Mindex, Orenda, Secret Recipe, Templo, and more. These patches are sure to add a lot of power to your next bass-focused tune.

Gravitas Create Catalyst provides a large number of presets that were all designed by experienced producers. This pack offers an impressive variety of modern synth tones - this pack will be a useful tool for any producer in any genre. These sounds are very inspiring and keep you focused on making tunes that are impactful.

This pack provides you with 17 Serum presets and over 100 samples, including rumbling basslines, ambient drones, and reverby stabs.

Our good friend BVKER is back with another solid preset pack, this time BVKER, our good friend, is back with another great preset pack designed specifically for techno producers. The presets and samples included in this pack are handcrafted to provide your listeners with an enjoyable and immersive experience. It can be difficult to find high-quality samples and sounds within the dark techno genre, but this pack has everything you need

If you're looking for some great bass presets to use with Serum, check out these 10 free patches. They provide full macro control for customizing and automating your sounds, and come with a sound design tutorial to help you learn new tricks and secrets for creating killer basslines. These presets are perfect for dubstep, riddim, trap, hybrid, future house, and EDM productions.

Best Free Serum Presets For Chillstep, Vaporwave, Lo-Fi, and Future Bass

Illenium Takes To The Stage With His Massive Future Bass Sound Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images

This set of patches is a complete suite of lo-fi tools, including atmosphere, pads, chords, and softer leads.

Gum Road has a lot of free preset packs: Lo-Fi Vol. 5 is our favorite. This pack demonstrates Serum's ability to create sounds that are both modern and retro. You can pay whatever you want for this pack, but if you like it, consider giving the creators a little money.

The Mellotron has a good selection of sounds, such as strings, violas, cellos, pianos, flutes or choirs. All sounds are generated using audio tape, giving the Mellotron a warm vintage sound that is appreciated by audiophiles from all over the world.

In total, there are 193 patches, including 36 basses, 21 drones, 25 gated-sounds, 4 impacts, 27 leads, 16 moving ambiences, 37 pads, and 27 sequencer patches. All the sounds have modulation and at least one macro assigned. Many engage all 4 macros, allowing for complex morphing soundscapes.

Serum Duality offers a wide range of options that can be used for many different styles, with a focus on unconventional expression. This makes it ideal for modern musicians and producers who want to create something unique.

You'll receive plenty of atmospheres, noises, wavetables, leads, basses, and chords that are known to get a dancefloor moving.

This pack is the perfect blend of patches that suit any modern genre perfectly. They are ideal for anyone wanting a modern sound with little or no additional processing.

You get 25 rich keys and pads that are overflowing with the nostalgia of my childhood in the '90s. Think computer games, shopping malls, and music still on MTV.

You can find a piano or keyboard in almost any type of music. Serum is interesting because it allows us to create new sounds beyond what we typically use for a piano. Vaporwave lets us use Serum to create the feeling of 90s shopping malls and video games. Even though there are only 15 sounds included, they are high quality and can be used in your productions.

This free sound pack contains 60 patches modeled after some of my favorite vintage hardware synths, including Junos, Moogs, and the classic Prophet sound.

Some producers criticize Serum for sounding too digital. I don't think that's true if you use the right presets. EchoSoundWorks Unison is designed to make digital synths sound more like analog instruments. If you're into genres like lo-fi, techno, or synthwave, this preset pack is for you.

A pack of a handful of fresh, bright, and wobbly synths that are perfect for mainstage music and casual gaming experiences. You'll get a couple leads, chords, basses, and some added extra to help set your tracks up on a pedestal, just like our masked and sugary hero.

This free sound pack is compatible with all major DAWs, including Ableton Live, Logic Pro, FL Studio, and more.

This pack comes with 50 different presets that cover chords, leads, basses, plucks, and more. All of these presets are high quality and fit perfectly into one of the most popular genres out there. If you want to get the Mad decent or Bitbird sound, this is the easiest way to do so.

This preset pack is a great source of sounds for future bass producers. It is inspired by artists such as Marshmello, San Holo, and Mura Masa, and focuses on analog leads, warm pads, and huge basses. Additionally, it includes some experimental sounds for other genres.

The Surge Sounds Future Bass pack is a paid preset pack, but they offer a high-quality demo pack for free. Future Bass is one of the most popular genres of electronic music right now, and it’s extremely valuable to have a set of sounds specific to the genre. Future Bass producers: be sure not to miss out on this one.

There is no doubt that future bass is the most popular genre right now, which means that your sounds must be different from the competition. This pack provides that, and gives you some of the best patches for the genre you can find.

A comprehensive list of all popular, modern genres can be found in this ultimate database of freebies and give aways. If you're looking to sound like almost any modern artist making music at a professional level in today's industry, you've come to the right place!

Honorable Mentions

Formula XP: If you're looking to make beats in the style of 808 Mafia or Travis Scott, this is a great option.

HAWK’s Presets: These are delicate and light, and perfect for any melodic producer

Mellotron: This pack is perfect for anyone who wants to create dark, foreboding music.

Future Bass Toolkit: We got some sick new designs from the talented designers over at Stickz

TONAL: Fantastic Deep house presets for producers at all levels!

WA Productions: Here are more great presets for you!

Neostra: These basses will seriously make your floor shake.

Pump Your Sound: This pack provides you with modern lead sounds that are perfect for progressive and melodic house genres.

Emerlands: The presets were created by a very skilled artist.

Spaced: Hip hop that uses modern equipment but still has the sound of analog gear.

Strange Things: The sounds of the 80s make me nostalgic, especially the ones from my favorite Netflix show, Stranger Things.

Production Music Live: No matter what kind of underground dance music you're into, we've got the perfect patch for you.

Diode Eines: A fresh addition for more dark, rumbling techno productions.

Are Serum Presets Royalty Free?

Yes, presets may be copyrighted material, provided that they meet the standard test of 'originality'. Additionally, under certain intellectual property legislation such as the EU Database Directive, collections of presets may also be protected even if the presets themselves are not copyrighted.

But the majority of presets such as all of the ones presented on this list, are copyright free and usable with impunity.

And if it helps you sleep any better at night, presets are nearly impossible to actually claim copyright over. So while they may 'technically' be covered and protected, there is an astronomically small chance you would get dinged for it.

How To Use A Serum Preset

The presets can act as a foundation for your tracks, or provide inspiration for your own sound design. You can also use them to add interest to a track you were hoping to complete.

If you are still being creative with your tracks outside of the sound design, there is no harm in using presets.

For example, you may be more focused on the melody and the beat, and it’s less important to you to create all the individual sound design elements from scratch. You also may not be interested in getting into the nitty-gritty of synthesis.