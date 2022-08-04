Check Out The Magic Elderbrook Brought To Northern Nights Music Festival

Elderbrook stepped into the limelight at Northern Nights Music Festival. The 2022 festival amazing and we caught photos of Elderbrook's performance that you can use however you want (...as long as you credit the photographer by linking directly back to this article).

Elderbrook, the artist and singer who brought us the likes of 'Cola' and 'Inner Light' took to the stage of Northern Nights Music Festival Cook’s Valley Campground in Piercy, California.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

You can see through the photos that we caught that the weather at the 2022 festival was hot and muggy, but that didn't stop Elderbrook from playing his heart out to a captivated audience.

We were lucky enough to recruit the photographic talents of Johnny Edge, who captured the festival experience through the eyes' of Elderbrook in our latest photo diary.

See A Show Through The Eyes Of A Legend: Dubfire Photo Diary

So check out all of the photos below alongside unqiue quotes from the artist so that you can feel like you were (almost) at the festival yourself.

Elderbrook Photos Taken By Johnny Edge

Got to Northern Nights Festival. IT WAS HOT. Pictured here with my large bowl of fruit and chips to match. 1 / 8

About Northern Nights Music Festival

Set behind the Redwood Curtain in the fertile crescent of the Emerald Triangle, the festival offers a new-age portal to the Great American West.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Established as one of North America’s most unique boutique festivals, Northern Nights gathers a dedicated community of musical fans, cannabis aficionados, and nature lovers to the picturesque shores of the Eel River.

Check Out This Burning Man Staple: Mayan Art Car Photo Diary

Attendees of Northern Nights may find themselves floating in the river and listening to their favorite artists at the River Stage while doing yoga by day, catching the future of live-electronic on the Main Stage at sunset, or exploring art installations and dancing into the night at the Bunker Stage.

It's an experience personified by the wild independence of the West Coast, curated with global sensibilities in mind.

Is Northern Nights Music Festival A Weed Festival?

Alex Quadrini

Known as a pioneer within the music meets cannabis space, Northern Nights was the first music festival to have legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption.

Love Weed? You'll love this article then...

As a result, the festival has become a hotbed for forward-thinking cannabis culture and policy, acting as a trend-setter for the live events industry and beyond.

Their Tree Lounge cannabis consumption area remains a bedrock of the Northern Nights experience while featuring a full showcase of premier brands throughout the cannabis industry along with medicated dining experiences, cannabis yoga, and more bespoke programming to be announced.