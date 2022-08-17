The Ultimate List Of Free Sylenth1 Presets: Every Sound You Need For Lennar's Sylenth

Whether you're producing trap, EDM, future bass, or any genre, these presets and sound banks will elevate your productions. If you're looking for free Sylenth presets, these are the best ones worth having.

Sylenth1 is a digital instrument in the production community for what feels like the dawn of time. It has everything that producers of all levels are looking for; its sound has warmth, the interface is easy to use, and there is an almost infinite supply of unique presets you can get your hands on.

But purchasing premium sound banks can add up quickly, especially if you. are producing music on a budget. Luckily for you, though, there are TONS of unique sounds and presets you can install for this virtual instrument,

So without wasting any more time, let's dive into the ultimate list of free presets for Sylenth1...

The Care Package

This bundle of Sylenth presets is insanely massive; I'm talking twelve banks with 12 sound banks. That alone is hundreds of presets for any genre you're producing, be it techno, progressive, trance, or hip hop.

Free Ultimate Collection

This fantastic free pack from EDM Templates includes a variety of goodies, including presets for Sylenth1 and Serum for several different genres, MIDI files, and much more. It's huge! Note that a valid email address is required to download.

This is the best swiss army knife of EDM production that you can find online. Presets and additional Sylenth resources make this perfect for any producer looking for free stuff to add to their arsenal. What more could you want?

Free Ultimate Collection

Trap God Sylenth Bank

This "Trap God" Sylenth1 sound bank is an excellent bank of free Sylenth presets. You get a few arps, a couple of basses, and a handful of leads, and you are set. These select presets alone won't make or break your following productions, but they are great for sound design and to ensure you start inspired every time you're in the studio.

Trap God Sylenth Bank

Togo Studios 128

These preset and sound banks one hundred and twenty-eight patches mixed with arps, leads, basses, keys, synths, sequences, and atmospheric texture soundscapes. These sounds are perfect for creating crazy and energetic tracks to get your listeners moving.

Togo Studios 128

Sylenth Progressive Sessions

This pack contains a selection of epic-sounding progressive house and trance presets. A valid email address is required to download.

Sylenth Progressive Sessions

Zenas Sylenth1 Bank

This soundbank contains five basses and five lead sounds inspired by Axtone and Size records that will help you achieve your desired unique sound. These sounds are massive, bright, digital, and stadium-filling for the genres made famous by the likes of Axwell and Sebastien Ingrosso. Are they a little dated? Potentially, you might get the best of both worlds when layered underneath warm, analog plugins.

Zenas Sylenth1 Bank

What About: Free Sylenth1 EDM Presets

This is a packed sound bank with over one hundred and sixty sounds. This kit has. A little bit of everything for producers of all genres. But what I love most about this one is the bass patches, which fit perfectly into any of the electro tracks I have been making lately.

What About: Free Sylenth1 EDM Presets

Martin Garrix Sylenth1 Presets

This pack includes 21 presets for Sylenth in the style of Martin Garrix. There is no need to provide an email address or follow any social media accounts to download this pack. Check out the video to see what kind of presets are included, as there are some great ones! And while it says that these sounds are inspired by the biggest EDM star of our generation, don't think that's the only genre you can use this content for.

I've found the basses to be great for deep house records.

Martin Garrix Sylenth1 Presets

Free Sylenth1 Trap Presets

Many software synths have a reputation for sounding digital or thin, but Sylenth1 has always been known for its rich and analog character. For many producers, it's a go-to synth, and we know that a big part of their customers uses it daily. So we decided to finally release some free Sylenth1 presets.

25 free trap presets await you in this bank, including 808s, other bass patches, bells, leads, pads, and plucks. So go ahead and click the button below to get your free copy! You won't be disappointed with this fine selection of everything you need to produce a trap beat.

RusHeffect- DriveWave Noir

RusHeffect is back with his first-ever preset pack for Sylenth users. A fantastic collection of 78 Sylenth1 presets, perfect for Synthwave, Retrowave, and Futuresynth genres. You'll be transported to an atmospheric world that is perfect for composing Horror and sci-fi scores as well as Darkwave, Downtempo, Trip-Hop, Hip-Hop or Grime tracks. Explore it all today.

If you're a fan of John Carpenter, Vangelis, Kavinsky, Rob, Johnny Jewell, Boards Of Canada, and Kyle Dixon, then DriveWave Noir Vol.1 is something you'll want to check out. It's full of references to classic sounds that are sure to inspire you to create your bangers.

RusHeffect- DriveWave Noir

Vandalism's Free Sylenth1 Pack

Shocking Sounds 8 from Vandalism offers the latest sounds for maximum impact in your newest productions. This soundset is designed for Serum and provides fresh presets suitable for any genre you like. All presets are carefully crafted by the Vandalism team to provide maximum inspiration.

Vandalism's Free Sylenth1 Pack

Plugin Boutique - Sylenth Synth Sampler

As a clever way to say thank you for being a part of their customer community, Plugin Boutique has made a great sample of some of their favorite preset packs for you! As a way of thanking you, we've put together a splendid sampler of 50 FREE Sylenth patches from our Patchworx series for you to download.

The patches are taken from Dutch House Sylenth Synths, Trance Sylenth Presets, Jody Wisternoff Progressive & Tech Sylenth Presets, and more. If you like the free sampler and are interested in more presets, check out Loopmasters Patchworx packs. Enjoy!

Sylenth Synth Sampler

BIG ROOM Complete Production Package Demo

This demo pack includes a selection of free Sylenth, and Massive presets from BIG ROOM Complete Production Package and a limited-time ADSR offer coupon so you can upgrade to the entire pack for less! The Complete Production Package for Big Room. Sixty-four royalty-free patches professionally prepped for top-level producers of the EDM scene.

BIG ROOM Complete Production Package Demo

Sound Shock Audio

This small sample pack of sounds is perfect for helping add ear candy to your productions and turning a loop into a fully finished arrangement. It's not the biggest Sylenth1 soundbank on this list, but it will do the trick. Producers of every genre are sure to find something here.

Sound Shock Audio

Sylenth: Neo 80's Synths

Soundsmiths have crafted an extraordinary collection of presets for this monstrous synth, taking Sylenth to new levels and encapsulating the essence of what has made this plugin so popular.

The presets in this collection have been designed to push Sylenth to its limits, showcasing the full range of its capabilities. These sounds inspire new ideas and help you create unique tracks that stand out from the crowd.

Sylenth: Neo 80's Synths

Wolf DZ Collection - Sylenth1

The Wolf DZ Collection is an excellent collection of more than 50 fantastic sounding presets. You'll need to access a few social media subs to access the download. But if you don't like what you get or see in your social media feed after downloading these fxb files, you can always unsubscribe!

Wolf DZ Collection - Sylenth1

Endeavor

The pack of 20 presets for the Sylenth1 synth includes royalty-free great sounding plucks, leads, pads, and bass sounds. You need to subscribe to his YouTube channel and subscribe to his mailing list to be able to download the pack. This is a decent little boost to your palette.

Endeavor

110 EDM Sylenth Presets

This fantastic pack contains 110 EDM-style presets, including leads, pads, bass sounds, and FX. Social media follows; you must activate the download, but you can always unsubscribe.

110 EDM Sylenth Presets

Sylenth1 EDM Presets

This pack contains over 75 presets for EDM-style bass, lead, and FX sounds. No social currency is required to download; just make sure you watch the end of the video for the password.

Sylenth1 EDM Presets

Future Bass Presets

This pack of 32 Future Bass presets from AMBDZ Mix is great for leads, bass, pads, and FX. You don't need to provide an email address or follow social media to download it. Watch the video to see what you'll get.

Future Bass Presets