We took a deep dive into the lyrics of Montell Fish's latest single, "Darling," alongside a full transcription of the lyrics so you can learn the deeper meaning behind the song's words.

After releasing his debut album JAMIE in July, the New York-based artist Montell Fish has been making constant headlines. His album is filled with raw grieving over the end of a relationship and life itself.

In the song "Darling", Montell is singing about the thoughts in his mind going in circles, trying to conclude that his lover is gone. This song is incredibly devastating as he asks, “Are you still in love, my darlin'?”.

LYRICS TO MONTELL FISH'S "DARLING"

[Intro]

(Ooh, ooh)

(Ooh, ooh)

[Refrain]

Are you still in love, my darlin'? (Ooh, ooh)

Did you fall out of love, my darlin'? (Ooh, ooh)

[Verse]

Fighting on and on and on and on and on and on for what? (Ooh, ooh)

I've been goin', goin', goin', goin', goin' on, my love (Ooh, ooh)

Through with it

[Chorus]

Please don't run away

From me

My love, still stay

Don't leave

Are you cryin' out?

Can you hear me now?

I am here for you

I am here for you

[Refrain]

Are you still in love, my darlin'? (Ooh, ooh, hello, hello, hello)

Did you fall out of love, my darlin'? (Ooh, ooh)

[Interlude]

(Ooh, ooh)

(Ooh, ooh)

[Bridge]

Jamie

Do you still love me?

Jamie

Why'd you go and leave?

And I'm finally lettin' you go

I'm finally lettin' you go

I'm finally lettin' you go

Lettin' my control

ANALYSIS OF MONTELL FISH'S "DARLING"

REFRAIN BREAKDOWN

Did you fall out of love, my darlin'? (Ooh, ooh)

The song starts with Montell asking what his lover feels for him. These first two lines are a brutal reminder of the pain unreciprocated love can bring.

VERSE BREAKDOWN

Fighting on and on and on and on and on and on for what? (Ooh, ooh)

The cycle of back-and-forth fighting has become such an integral part of the relationship that he doesn’t even know what they’re fighting about. But being blinded by love, he’s been going through the motions because he doesn't want the relationship to end.

CHORUS BREAKDOWN

Please don't run away

In the chorus, he is asking his lover not to run away. He doesn’t want their relationship to end, but his feelings are no longer being reciprocated.

I am here for you

Montell still wishes to be there for his ex, saying he’s here for them even though they left. The song is begging for an explanation of why things had to end.

BRIDGE BREAKDOWN

Do you still love me? Jamie Why'd you go and leave?

On the bridge, he names his lover “Jamie,” asking if they’re still in love with him even after leaving him. There is a lot of fragility in this song; everyone has these back-and-forth thoughts of "why" that we don't typically admit to. Montell Fish, on the other hand, sings about these raw emotions.

And I'm finally lettin' you go

But by the end of the bridge, he admits he’s ready to move on from this relationship. No longer asking himself why he was left alone. Montell goes back to control his life, no longer questioning why the relationship failed.

