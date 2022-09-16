Bubbler VS Bong: The Key Differences And How To Choose The Right One For You

A glass bong is much different than a glass bubbler, but many who consume cannabis hardly know the most significant differences between bubblers and bongs. So let's dive into deciding on smoking devices before your next smoke session.

Most bubblers and bongs are glass, but you can use other materials. This unique glass is more durable and can withstand higher temperatures. Both smoking devices help to filter the smoke by using a chamber filled with water. They can have more than one chamber to filter the smoke further.

A bubbler bong is a water pipe used to smoke tobacco and other substances. Bubbler bongs are typically smaller than traditional bongs and have special design features that make them unique.

What is a Bubbler?

Photo credit: Elevate

A bubbler is a type of smoking device similar to a dry pipe. What sets a bubbler apart from a bong is that it typically looks more like a pipe and functions similarly.

Bubblers typically have a mouthpiece, an attached bowl, and sometimes a carb, just like a dry pipe. One key difference between bubblers is that, for the most part, bubblers only have fixed-down stems, meaning you can't remove them for cleaning.

Pipes that produce bubbles, or "bubbler pipes," come in two main varieties: the Sherlock style, which is stylized more like the classic type of smoking device used by England's favorite detective; and, as the style is developing, a small glass water pipe that may look similar to a bong but is a complex bubbler.

Why You Should Or Shouldn't Smoke A Bubbler

Pros:

Bubblers offer much smoother hits than almost any other smoking device. Smaller amounts of smoke, chambers in the piece, and other factors contribute to smoother hits that won't cause you to cough as often as harder-hitting pieces like bongs.

Bubblers are a great medium-sized piece to smoke that is much easier to handle. They aren't cumbersome like bongs are, which means they are easier to use on the go and conceal from unwanted eyes. Their size also helps them be more durable, as more giant bongs always seem to get knocked over and broken at every gathering you bring them out to.

Bubblers are self-contained, which means you don't need a bunch of extra stuff to smoke down and toke up when using them. Sure, they use water, but that's it. You don't need additional pieces such as bowls and other paraphernalia.

Cons:

Bubblers are hard to clean due to their size and all the crevices the chambers present. And because you cannot disassemble them like you could a bong, reaching those crevices and nooks is made all the harder.

Bubblers are what-you-see-is-what-you-get and don't allow for much customization as bongs do. You can't swap out the stems or bowls, and you can't personalize them to your liking. While this isn't a deal breaker for man, as there are many awesome store-bought bubblers you can snag, it is a bit of a wet blanket compared to how unique you can turn a standard bong.

Bubblers burn through bowls much quicker than a standard bong bowl, when prepped and packed correctly. This makes bubblers the least preferred smoking method for larger parties.

Our Favorite Bubblers

GRAV® COFFEE MUG BUBBLER

GRAV's Coffee Mug is the perfect way to start your day. The bubbler is discreetly hidden in the mug's handle, and the perc and smoke pathway are built into it. The GRAV Coffee Mug has a great hand-feel and a great bubbler chamber, making it one of the most pleasant smoking experiences. The bubbler stands 4" tall at the top of the mug, and 7" tall at the top of the straw and has a 14mm female joint.

Snag This Bubbler Here

RICK & MORTY RECYCLER GLASS DAB RIG

Dabbers who love to explore different dimensions will enjoy using this 6.5" Rick & Morty Recycler Rig! It's brightly colored and features fan-favorite characters and a logo. It also has a 14mm 90º quartz banger nail and torch lighter.

This rig has a fixed 14mm female joint and an oil catcher, a fixed diffused down stem, a bent neck, a flat mouthpiece, and a fat base for stability. The prints are permanent. The rig is made with premium borosilicate glass for easy clean-up and durability.

Snag This Bubbler Here

HAMMER BUBBLER

The Freeze Pipe Bubbler produces chill, dank smoke that sets a new standard for coolness! This exceptional hammer-style glass bubbler features a high-end design, including a modular glycerine cooling chamber and excellent materials.

This bubbler has a 45º mouthpiece rest design, a 6-arm tree perc water filtration system, a cooling chamber, and a freezable cooling coil inside the removable glycerine chamber. It's made of premium borosilicate to create delicate coils and a durable glass body.

Snag This Bubbler Here

What is a Bong?

Bongs typically have a larger size and a more complex internal structure. They consist of a chamber connected to a long tube for collecting smoke. Bongs can range in size from a few feet long to the largest ones being 24 feet long.

For bongs this size, you may need a friend to help you light them. Bongs are best for smoking while sitting down since they have a more extensive base.

Bongs are less nimble, delicate, and often weightier than bubblers. Most models have a detachable bowl with a down stem. This can also serve as a percolator for extra filtration. Some are shaped like a tree, honeycomb, or spiral.

Bongs are available in various colors and styles but typically have a similar overall shape. There are even bongs that look like lava lamps and appear to be a work of art. Bongs can also be easily customized with different accessories.

Why You Should Or Shouldn't Smoke A Bong

Pros:

Bongs are the way to go if you're looking for more potent hits. Because bongs are more significant, you can pack many phatter bowls of cannabis into a water bong. This is probably the most significant benefit of bongs and is why I see many more smokers lean towards bongs over bubblers for most smoke sessions.

Bongs are much easier to clean. Because you can take them apart, a glass bong into all of its different parts, you can clean each part individually and get into the smaller nooks of the piece. Plus bong's water filtration is way more substantial, which helps prevent resin from caking in those hard-to-reach places.

Bongs are much more customizable when compared to a standard glass pip, bubbler pieces, or other things. You can replace the stems and bowls and do way more with your bong than with traditional bubbler models. They are also larger than bubblers, so you can add stickers and other aesthetics.

Cons:

Everyone has been to a house party or get-together where a bong is broken. They are larger, clunkier, and are often more communal than bubblers which is a recipe for getting broken. They're more prone to accidents and break easier than bubblers, so while it's fun to get attached to your favorite bong, know that everything is temporary...

Bongs are challenging to store and keep. Again, due to their bulk, they are tough to hold. This gets even trickier as you age through life and need to share space with a spouse or children, as a big bong case or bag tacking up half of the closet can be hard to justify in many households (or maybe I'm just projecting about my family!).

Our Favorite Bongs

Psychedelic Pineapple Beaker Bong

This bong is made of psychedelic pineapple-patterned glass and will add fun to your next smoking session! It has a three-pinch ice catcher and a classic beaker shape but is made from durable borosilicate glass, so it will last you a while.

Sang This Bong Here

The "Trees" Foil Canna-Leaf Print Beaker Bong

This water pipe has a sleek beaker shape for a large water capacity and smooth hits. It's adorned with a beautiful cannabis leaf design on the neck and base, giving it a one-of-a-kind look that's not over the top.

Snag This Bong Here

The "Jellyfish" Inline Perc to Tree Perc Bong

This water pipe has a tree percolator that looks like a jellyfish and an inline percolator. It is made of high-quality boro glass and is supported by a thick round base to keep it well-balanced.

This 11-inch tall pipe is designed to prevent unpleasant splashback, thanks to its shape. It is outfitted with a 14.5 mm female joint and comes ready to use with a handled 14.5 mm male herb slide.

Snag this Bong Here

Is A Bubbler Or Bong Better?

We have now looked into the key differences between bubblers and bongs. As you can see, it is mostly a matter of personal choice and what you want to use your go-to glass piece for. Do you want smooth hits in a portable design or large, filtered rips?

Essentially, a bubbler may be a better option than a bong if you're looking for a more convenient smoking experience while on the go. While bongs typically provide better filtration, there are always exceptions.

One final thought before we part ways is that it doesn't necessarily have to be a choice. Anyone can have a bubbler and a bong - and glass pipes AND rolling papers, for that matter. So why not have both bubblers and bongs?! If you enjoy smoking, it's best to have the benefits of a bubbler and the benefits of bongs ready for whatever you're feeling!