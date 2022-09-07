Purple Weed: "Is It Better Than Green" And Other Common Questions Answered About Purple Cannabis

Let's discuss purple weed and other purple strains of cannabis, including why it turns purple if it's safe to smoke, and our favorite strains of purple weed, including Purple Haze and Granddaddy Purple.

When you purchase cannabis at your local dispensary, you likely expect to find deep green strains similar to what you have seen on television and in movies.

So, when a budtender presents you with a grape-like purple weed strain, you may be confused that your flower has changed color unnaturally. What causes purple weed to be purple? Is it safe? Does it mean it is better than other, greener strains?

We're here to tell you everything you need about these plum and violet cannabis flowers. Keep reading to get all the details on what this color means for your favorite marijuana buds.

WHAT IS PURPLE CANNABIS?

Pot with purple buds or leaves is called purple cannabis. It looks stunning, and it's hard to believe that it doesn't have almost magical effects, given its otherworldly appearance. Though certain growing conditions can trigger the purple coloration in the flowers and stems, the most critical factor in coloration is the plant's genetic makeup. Some strains will go purple no matter what you do to them while growing; others just won't.

The purple color in some strains of cannabis is due to anthocyanins. Depending on the pH, these are water-soluble pigments that can be red, blue, or purple. If the pH is near neutral, then any weed strain with a lot of this pigment will probably have a purple bud!

Cannabis does not produce anthocyanins until the last few weeks of its life. This is because chlorophyll, which would otherwise block them from view, is reduced in amount. Reduced light exposure, which triggers photoperiod cannabis to bloom, produces less chlorophyll. This can be seen in cannabis plants that don't have many anthocyanins—with gold and orange hues present in the flower near harvest time.

IS PURPLE WEED BETTER THAN GREEN?

Although purple weed looks like it would be more potent, that is not necessarily the case. THC levels can be just as high in non-purple weed. However, that doesn't mean purple cannabis buds aren't beneficial. Anthocyanin has been studied for its potential to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and protect the nervous system. But we don't yet know how smoking purple weed affects these properties since heating could destroy them.

Purple weed does have the added benefit of making you feel good about yourself as a cultivator. Even with strains that tend to turn purple, it can still be difficult to coax this out if you don't know what you're doing. So for those who can rear a purple crop, hats off to you! It's no mean feat, and your weed-growing skills are excellent.

However, many purple weed strains are more potent than average. This makes people believe that all weeds with purple pigmentation are better than a green cannabis strain. Does purple weed make you sleepy? Yes. Indica or Indica-dominant hybrids usually have this effect, but it is a typical effect of such songs regardless of their appearance.

BEST STRAINS OF PURPLE WEED

Purple Kush

Purple Kush is a strain of pure Indica that is easy to grow indoors or outdoors. It is famous for growers because it flowers quickly and has a frosty purple appearance. Purple Kush is also a highly potent weed strain with a THC level of about 22%. You should be cautious when trying this strain if you are a novice smoker.

Once Purple Kush enters your system, you will feel more relaxed and calm. Its numbing effect is also helpful in alleviating chronic pain. If you struggle with insomnia, the correct dose of Purple Kush can help you fall asleep.

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple, or GDP, is a widespread purple weed no matter where you go. Granddaddy Purple's buds are vibrantly purple and marked by fiery orange hairs. The buds have a super awesome grape flavor, but it has a heavily pungent harsh aftertaste to warn you of its potency. The aroma is equally delicious and spicy. GDP is a potent Indica-dominant strain that will lay you down for the count.

Granddaddy Purple is a very potent purple weed whose THC levels range from 20% to 27%. When smoking it, you get a massive head rush slowly fading to a slight numbness throughout the body. This is the preferred strain of purple weed for stress and pain relief.

Purple Haze

Purple Haze is a highly Sativa-dominant marijuana strain that was made famous by Jimi Hendrix's 1967 hit song of the same name. It is a blend between Purple Thai and Haze, picking up a sweet and earthy flavor when smoking it. Some smokers also swear that they taste a bit of berry and sharp spice to its taste, but I haven't ever gotten that.

This purple marijuana strain typically has Sativa effects. Its high THC level of about 26% results in a fast, hard hit. The high begins with robust cerebral simulations, an intense sense of creativity, and blissful contentment.

Purple Skunk

Purple Skunk is a marijuana strain that Sativa lovers love. It is one of the most potent and popular purple Sativa strains, even though its origin and lineage are not well known. It has deep purple hues and high THC levels of up to 22%. Its popularity comes from its ability to relax the body while providing a cerebral high.

Purple Skunk has a strong, skunky taste and provides an excellent, long-lasting high. You can expect creative, cerebral effects accompanied by intense euphoria and a tingling sensation. Some smokers have also reported a powerful hunger as the initial effects subside.