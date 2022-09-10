How To Pack A Bowl: Everything You Need To Know About Loading A Bowl Of Weed

Here is a guide on how to properly pack your bowl full of cannabis, regardless if it's a pipe or bong. By the end of this guide, you learn how to pack the perfect bowl of weed every time you wish to smoke.

One of the first things you learn when smoking weed is how to pack a bowl. It's also one of the easiest things to mess up. If you want to pack a pipe for a personal smoking session or prepare a bowl for a party, understanding these basic principles will help make your smoking experience better.

What you need to pack a bowl

Packing a bowl will be the first thing you need when you want to toke up. So let's spend a quick minute diving into everything you need to pack and smoke a bowl properly.

Cannabis

This one is obvious, but you'll need some flower if you want to smoke. It all comes down to picking the correct strain for what you are looking to do, but we will cover that here in a minute.

A grinder (optional)

Don't feel like you need to invest in an expensive grinder for your weed when you are just learning how to pack your first bowl. You can always use your fingers to pinch apart and break up your nugs so that they fit snuggly into your bowl piece.

But unlike the weed you break down manually, using a grinder keeps the weed consistent and pleasing. Not only does this help pack a better bowl, but it also helps the weed to burn a bit more slowly and evenly so that you can enjoy it over a more extended period.

A pipe or bong with a bowl

You will certainly need something to smoke out of now too. The most common ways to toke up are out of pipes or bongs, but many other options are available too.

Just make sure you have something official to smoke out of and don't rely on last-minute pop cans or apples as we all did back in college. It's the twenty-first century, and you shouldn't have to resort to such barbaric methods of getting stoned.

A lighter or hemp wick

The last essential thing you will need is something with which to spark up your bowl. It can be a lighter, candle, match, or whatever; just so long as it can cause a flame, you need to smoke the bowl.

A tamping tool (optional)

This one is optional, but having something to pack the bowl a little tighter will substantially help the smoking experience. As the section about grinders mentioned, tamping tools help fill the bowl more evenly and tighter, leading to a smoother smoking experience overall.

And they usually only cost a couple of bucks at a local head shop or dispensary. So there's no point in not getting one the next time you want to pack the perfect bowl.

How to pack a bowl

To have a good time smoking weed, it's essential to know how to pack a bowl properly. Packing it too tightly can cause problems while packing it too loosely can result in all your weed blowing away. The smoothness of the smoke also depends on how well the bowl is packed.

Choose Your Strain

The first step is to choose the right strain.

This will depend on the high you want. Are you looking to sink into the couch for a long night of playing Elden Ring, or are you looking to grab your longboard and cruise down Mainstreet? Each strain will have a different desired effect, and choosing the suitable one for the job should be the highest priority.

Tip: If you want a daytime high, go for Sativa. If you want to relax in the evening, Indica might be a better option. Some nugs are stickier than others, and some are denser. This all comes into play when packing the bowl as well.

Grind the weed

If you want to ensure an even smoke when smoking cannabis, it's essential to grind the nugs into small pieces that are all about the same size. The best way to do this is with a grinder. When using your grinder, place small or mid-sized nugs into the side of the grinder where the teeth are.

These teeth will shred and mangle the more enormous nugs and break them down into the fine ground weed you need to pack the pipe or bong. Place the cap back on the grinder and twist and turn the cap so that the teeth begin to grind the weed.

If you don't have a grinder nearby, you can use your hands, sharp scissors, or a fine knife to break down the nugs into evenly-sized pieces. This method isn't ideal, but something you just got to do what you got to do.

Tip: When purchasing a grinder, try to find one with a catcher on the bottom to collect the dust that sheds off of the nugs while you are grinding the flower. This valuable dust is called keef and can be collected and saved to be sprinkled onto future bowls to supercharge the amount of THC you smoke.

Pack the bowl

Once you've ground the cannabis, carefully grab a small amount of weed between your emails. Place it into the bowl and gently press it down with your finger, the flat end of a lighter, or a tamping tool. Don't pack it too tightly. Otherwise, you'll have difficulty pulling the smoke through the bowl and into the pipe. Overloading the bowl can also clog the hole at the bottom.

So, how much weed should you put in a bowl for the perfect hit? It varies from person to person, depending on your needs and preferences. I can't give you an exact amount, but here are a few quick tips to help you pack the perfect bowl every time.

If you want less intense hits, fill your bowl to about 30%.

For an incredible high, fill your bowl to 60%.

Fill your bowl to the top for more significant, more potent hits.

Tip: Use a tamper tool, so help packs the bowl tightly and evenly to ensure a slow-burning toke that lasts longer and hits harder.

Smoke

To smoke using a pipe, hold it in one hand with your thumb or finger over the carb hole. Place the pipe to your lips and use your other hand to light a corner of the bowl.

Once the weed sparks, remove the flame and begin inhaling gently. When you're ready to inhale fully, remove your thumb from the carb and take a significant drag. All the smoke inside the pipe will now rush into your lungs. Congrats, you have just finished your smoking sesh! But there is still one step left...

Ash and clean your bowl

When you are done smoking and have had a chance to chill out, clean all your smoking devices; the resin and terpins can build up on the bowl and clog it for future uses.

So be sure to make sure it is clean, clear, and ready to use so that you don't need to clean off cakey resin when it's time to toke up tomorrow (or maybe in a few hours).