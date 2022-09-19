Smell Proof Bags For Weed: Here Are the Best Places To Store Your Stash Of Cannabis In 2022

Here is our comprehensive guide to smell-proof bags to store your weed. Not every stash bag is created equal (or even works at preventing odors from escaping), but these weed bags are sure to get the job done.

Even if you are in a state where marijuana is legal, you don't want your car to smell like a lot of weed if you get pulled over. The police still look for amounts of cannabis that would indicate dealing, and even if all you have is a bong and half an ounce, nobody wants to get searched by the cops on the side of the road.

Cannabis laws vary from state to state.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ever Wonder Why Weed Is Purple But Are Too Scared To Ask? We Got You...

Since marijuana has been recreationally legalized in 15 states and medically legalized in 33 states, more people are carrying it with them. This has made smell-proof bags more on-demand than ever before, but knowing which bag to buy and how much to spend can be challenging.

Here is some information that may help you make a decision.

How does weed smell through bags?

Plastic bags just don't hold in the smell... but there are better ways!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The scent of weed can permeate through a ziplock bag because the tiny molecules that produce the smell can seep through the plastic and escape into the air. The plastic is not airtight enough to hold in the odors. It fits in air/liquid, but the tiny smell molecules penetrate the bag.

But there is a solution! Most bags labeled 'smelly proof' are comprised of thicker plastic, which is essential to preventing your weed from being smelled when it's in the specific bag.

Learn Why Glass Blunts Are The New Way To Be Health-Conscious While You Toke

This is why storing weed in a plastic jar is often the best way to prevent smells from getting out and keep its potency in. Because the glass is much thicker and when dealing with only small amounts and scales of cannabis, there is nowhere near enough to permeate the jar or escape fast enough for a human's nose to detect. The smell becomes confined to the jar. When it fills the jar, it prevents more from evaporating off the weed. Sealing cannabis like this keeps the weed fresh and potent.

Do odor-proof bags work for weed?

Glass jars work better than you think at containing cannabis odor

The answer to this question is not straightforward as it depends on the specific make and model of smell-proof weed bag you use. However, if they are made of high-quality waterproof materials such as microfibres, nylon, or high-grade plastics, they should also be odor-proof.

Now comes the really tricky question of whether or not sniffer dogs can smell through odor-proof bags.

Technically no, a dog will not be able to smell through a good quality bag, but if you touch the outside of it with weed residue on your hands, they may be able to detect the scent. This is because when you touch the bag, you transfer the scent onto it. Therefore, it is essential to consider what type of bag to buy based on a few key questions.

What are your requirements for a smell-proof weed bag? Do you need to store a lot of products and equipment? Will you be transporting your bag through high-risk places like airports? Does it need to be extra childproof? Depending on the answers to these questions, you can narrow down the perfect smell-proof weed bag for you.

Our Favorite Smell Proof Bags For Weed

As a cannabis enthusiast, you have many options for smell-proof bags to use when you go out. Not only will an excellent smell-proof weed bag prevent you from smelling like a walking dispensary, but it will also keep your weed from losing moisture, maintain its potency, and keep it safe from children and animals.

We Love Glass Blunts!!! If You Don't, You're Seriously Missing Out. Learn More Here

It can be tough to pick the right product with many available options. Still, this selection offers a variety of prices, features, and appearances to appeal to a broad range of cannabis users.

Helmet Head Smell Proof Case

Helmet Head

This is an ideal case for a weed enthusiast who likes to have all their tools and product in one place. The point is good and has several compartments to separate all your equipment. It features a built-in lock to ensure all your gear is safe and is made of tough microfiber materials that will keep the elements out and the odors from your weed in.

And to make this even better, it's sold at an excellent price point for your level of functionality.

Snag This Here

Stink Sack Bags

If you're looking for an affordable option for storing your weed, Stink Sack is a great option. These reusable, sealable bags are perfect for keeping your weed fresh without any smell.

The only downside is that you'll need to store your other gear in a separate bag. But overall, these bags are a great way to keep your weed safe and fresh.

Snag These Here

Bomber Case Smell Proof Stash Case

This zip-up lock case will keep smells from escaping and is 100% waterproof. Made from tough nylon, the Bomber Case will last for quite some time. Even better, it's one of the most affordable options on the market that we've seen for its size.

It comes in 5 different colors and has plenty of space to store all your equipment and stash.

Snag This Here

The Discreet Smoker's Smell Proof Case

This carry bag from The Discreet Smoker is our favorite. It has a built-in combination lock for security and is spacious enough to hold a lot of supplies.

Plus, the airtight lining prevents any weed smells from escaping. This is the perfect option if you're looking for a discreet way to transport your weed.

Snag This Here

Firedog Smell Proof Bag

We want to highlight another small bag, the Firedog smell-proof bag.

It's made from tough nylon to keep moisture out and has a particular carbon fiber layer that stops odors from escaping when closed.

Snag This Here