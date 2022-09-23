New Music from Golden Features

Releasing his newest single, “Vigil,” while on tour, acclaimed producer/ DJ, Golden Features lives up to his moniker by turning everything he touches to gold.

With a couple platinum and multiple gold ARIA certifications under his belt already, the gold-masked Tom Stell, aka Golden Features, continues to disrupt the industry with his eclectic musical style and visual storytelling - a true maverick amidst giants.

On tour with ODESZA

As label mates on Foreign Family Collective and as collaborators on their 2020 project, Bronson, it’s only fitting ODESZA would call on their good friend to join them on “The Last Goodbye Tour.”

We caught Golden Features’ DJ set on the Chicago stop of the tour - a couple days after releasing his newest single. Headlining a packed house at Chicago’s venerable Sound-Bar, it only seemed appropriate his set began a little after 1am considering “Vigil’s” nod to sleepless nights and the “head-noise” after the afterparty.

An ominous, bassline heavy, atmospheric track, “Vigil” can only be described as House Noir - dark but beautifully so, an homage to those that stay up to the wee hours of the morning and to nightlife itself.

Golden Features Afterparty at Soundbar