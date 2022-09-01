What's A Weed Leaf? A Deep Dive Into Cannabis Leaves And Other Things

We unpack what a weed leaf is, talk about the compositional compound of a cannabis plant, answer more questions surrounding marijuana, and hook you up with high-quality images for you to use.

The leaf of the cannabis plant is one of the most widely recognized symbols of cannabis culture. Cannabis leaves come in various shapes and sizes, with most having five or seven points (blades). Indica plants typically have short, fat leaves, while Sativa has long, skinny leaves.

The leaves are vital for its growth. They work like solar panels to absorb light for the plant, which is necessary for photosynthesis. The leaves give the grower intel on the plant's health—for example, the discoloration can tell the plant lacks a particular nutrient, and pests will attack leaves.

But hey, while you're here, curious how to draw a weed leaf? Here's a 2-minute breakdown that makes it a damn breeze!

Different Types Of Weed Leaves

As a plant's buds grow, they will wrap around some leaves close to the nodes. However, other leaves will have long stems and extend past the buds. The leaves in the buds are referred to as sugar leaves because they are covered in trichomes. On the other hand, fan leaves have little to no trichomes because they grow further away from the buds.

When harvested, both types of leaves on a cannabis plant are removed. The fan leaves are usually discarded or composted, and the sugar leaves are usually saved as "trim." Although trim is less potent than buds, you can still use it for pre-rolls, extracts, and other cannabis products.

Pictures Of A Cannabis Plant

Profile Of A Weed Leaf

Cannabis sativa is dioecious, meaning there are separate male and female plants. The THC is primarily concentrated in the female plant, where flowering occurs. The leaves and male plants have less THC, and stalks and seeds contain zero amounts of the substance.

Imported Cannabis comes from dried, brown vegetable matter that has been compressed into blocks. This matter includes the flowering tops, leaves, stalks, and seeds of the Cannabis sativa plant. The cannabis resin is usually produced in 250-gram blocks, and many blocks have a brandmark impression on them. Cannabis oil is a dark liquid that is thick in consistency.

Parts Of The Weed Plant

FLOWER

The female cannabis plant produces flowers that are rich in CBD and terpenes. When these flowers are dried and ground, they can be smoked to have a high or to provide other benefits by interacting with the endocannabinoid system.

COLA

The buds on the cannabis plant grow close together in a cluster. Smaller buds can be found on the lower branches, but the primary bud is usually at the top of the plant.

PISTIL

The female reproductive system is found here with a lot of thin strands. These strands are called stigmas, and they are used to collect pollen. The pollen is carried from male plants, and the stigmas turn yellow as the plant grows older.

BRACTS

The bracts are found around the female reproductive area. They are green and shaped like tears with leaves. They have numerous resin glands holding the highest concentration of cannabinoids in the marijuana plant.

CALYX

Inside the bracts on the female cannabis plant is the calyx. This is a see-through layer that protects the ovule. You can't see it with the naked eye.

TRICHOMES

Small, crystal-like structures called trichomes cover the buds of marijuana plants. Trichomes originate from glands on the leaves, stems, and calyx of both female and male cannabis plants. In addition to providing aesthetic value, trichomes protect the plant from predators and secrete terpenes, CBD, and THC.

NODE

Nodes are where branches sprout from the stem of a cannabis plant. Not all nodes contain buds, but they are essential for identifying male and female plants.

FAN LEAVES

If you see clothing or accessories adorned with a cannabis leaf, this will be from the fan leaves. They just capture light and don't have a lot of resin within them. The leaves on a cannabis Sativa plant tend to be further apart and more sparse.

SUGAR LEAVES

The leaves that surround the cannabis buds are called sugar leaves. These leaves are often used to make THC and CBD extracts or can be rolled into pre-rolls.

STEM

This is a concept you are likely already familiar with. The stem is the same part of a cannabis plant as any other, providing support and stability to the different parts of the marijuana plant.

Growers can cut off the top of the stem to encourage weed plant stages where the marijuana plant grows more branches and more buds.

Where's The THC On A Weed Leaf?

The psychoactive compound in Cannabis, known as THC, is responsible for the "high" associated with marijuana use. THC is a cannabinoid receptor agonist, which directly binds to the receptors in a lock-and-key formation. In contrast, cannabidiol (CBD) does not attach directly to these receptors.

THC affects CB1 receptors in the brain and central nervous system primarily. THC has many incredible benefits, such as alleviating aches and pains, fighting inflammation, coping with insomnia, and helping ramp up an appetite.

Many people enjoy the feeling of being high that THC provides. Some people use it recreationally, while others use it for medical purposes.

Telling Male From Female Weed Leaves

To determine the sex of a cannabis plant, you need to understand marijuana anatomy. The area to check is between the nodes, the parts of the plant where branches grow from the stem. On male plants, you will find pollen sacs in this area. For female plants, stigma develops so they can catch pollen. Another way to tell the difference is by looking at the shape of the leaves. Male leaves are narrower, with fewer leaflets than female leaves.

Pre-flowers become visible on cannabis plants during the fourth week of growth. By week six, the sex of the plants should be apparent.

For a male marijuana plant, you'll find tiny sacs growing. On females, you will discover bracts on the cannabis plants. This is where the hairs that catch pollen will eventually start to grow.