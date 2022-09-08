A Zip Of Weed: What The Heck Is It And How Much Does It Cost?

A zip of weed is a standard measurement, at least if you know cannabis lingo. Long story short, a zip of weed is an ounce, but a lot more goes into this slang term for pot.

When discussing weed measurements and prices at a dispensary, a lot of slang and jargon gets used. One measurement that can be particularly confusing is a "zip" of weed. I am sure that we have all asked at some point as smokers, "what the heck is a zip of weed?"

If you are new to cannabis or someone who only uses it occasionally, you might feel very disjointed when you try to learn some of the strange cannabis terms. There is unique cannabis language used on product packaging everywhere you look, and words that you have never heard before are used constantly by enthusiastic people.

However, there is a reasonable explanation for the confusion. Before widespread cannabis legalization, those who partook in and sold the good Ganja had to create, and then share, insider slang terms — or even code words — to stand in for the real thing or topic (in this case "marijuana") that was considered too dangerous or taboo to discuss openly.

What is a zip of weed?

Some of the slang terms for cannabis in the world of weed amounts that you may already be familiar with are "dime" (a gram), "dub" (two grams), "eighth," or "slice" (3.5 grams or an eighth of an ounce), and "quarter" (seven grams or a quarter of an ounce).

This leads us to a "zip" - the most common measurement of cannabis. One zip is approximately 28 grams, four quarters, or eight eighths. In other words, one ounce. You've heard of an ounce before, haven't you?!

Educating yourself about how much an ounce of cannabis weighs is essential since many states use the measurement to decide legal possession limitations. For example, under legal marijuana laws in states such as California and Colorado, anyone 21 and older can keep and haul up to one ounce of cannabis. For a visual reference, consider the practical Ziploc bag. An ounce of weed usually fits comfortably into a Ziploc and maybe what inspired the nickname "zip." But we will get into that more in just a bit...

It is difficult to say how the term originated, but some basic reasoning likely applies. In the United States, we abbreviate the word ounce to "oz." The z from the shortened version can become the new and improved shorthand. We also know that an ounce of weed fits snuggly in a Ziploc, so it is plausible that the Z from Ziploc caught on.

How Long Does a Zip of Weed Last?

Asking a question like "how long does a zip last?" can be tricky to answer just cause I don't know how much you smoke! A zip of weed can last a long time, so it's essential to find the strain you like before buying a significant amount. Pre-rolled joints are an excellent way to experiment with different highs and flavors when you buy weed, so you can gradually work your way up to enjoying a zip. Zip is more economical if you consume the same weed daily since it could last over a month. A zip could last several months if you only smoke occasionally throughout the week.

Think of it in this light: a zip weighs one ounce, the same amount as six sheets of standard paper, a slice of bread, or ten copper pennies. You could roll 24-60 joints, 6-19 blunts, and smoke up to 70 bowls with that zip, depending on how fat your joint is or how tightly you pack a bowl. That's a lot from one zip!

How Much Do Zips of Weed Cost?

Jennifer Skog / MJ Lifestyle

When it comes to pot, there will be a lot of price variation, so asking questions like "how much is a zip?" can be hard to answer in a straight-up way. The difficulty comes from things like supply and demand, as well as the quality of the product. The price of weed can range anywhere from $180 to $350. While this might seem like a lot of money initially, it is cheaper to buy in bulk in the long run. The dip in pricing comes because you end up paying less per dose when you buy in quantity.

If you use cannabis every day, a single zip could last you a month or more, making it a smart and economical choice. However, zips of cannabis aren't for everyone as they are a large quantity of weed. For people who only enjoy cannabis occasionally, for example, by smoking some on the weekends or before bedtime, it could take three to six months to finish a zip. By then, the weed could have gone bad, stale, or dried out, making it likely more advantageous for you to have purchased smaller amounts from the start.

If you're not thoughtful and consistent about storing your stash, the freshness and flavor will be gone before you finish using it. For the occasional smoker and toker, purchasing in an eighth or a quarter is the better bet.

Where did the term "zip" come from?

An ounce of weed is most commonly known among stoner circles as a "zip" for various reasons. The most popular belief is that an ounce of weed fills up a Ziploc bag. As Wiz Khalifa, a rapper, cannabis advocate, and entrepreneur stated in his song "Get That Zip Off," there are "28 grams in a Ziploc."

