Marc Romboy Debunks Three Myths About Hardware Synths

Marc Romboy shares his tips and debunks common misconceptions about hardware synths to help you get an original sound in the studio.

Hardware synths can be a new and exciting frontier for newer producers and an obsession for more seasoned veterans. But with the sheer about of options, parameters, and functionality the world of hardware gear brings to a producer's toolkit, it's no wonder why many misconceptions and myths build up around the topic.

So to celebrate the release of his latest remix package on his own Systematic imprint, we decided to bring Marc Romboy on to debunk the most common misconceptions and myths about using hardware gear in the studio.

Stream The Biggest Systematic Release In 5 Years Below

Originally made in collaboration with Stephan Bodzin, 'Atlas' has seen heavy support from some of the biggest names in the house, techno, and melodic worlds over the past year.

But in this release, Shall Ocin & ARTBAT put their signature flavor to an already spectacular production. Any fans of Systematic will likely recognize the track from its heavy support from Bodzin, Romboy, and ARTBAT who have been heavily rinsing the track since last summer.

Buy Unknown Hardware Instead Of Popular Synths.

I'm running a streaming show called "Marotopia“ with Robert Babicz and the community sometimes mentions how great it is to have and use iconic gear like the Roland TB 303, TR808, or TR 909.

On the one hand, this is true but on the other hand, these tools are not the ones which you can generate unheard fresh sounds with.

Have a look on Reverb or eBay in order to get "unpopular gear.“ For example, the drum machines of Yamaha were cheap and unpopular for a long while and now they are one of the most popular brands after Legowelt championed them. Nobody cared about them at all until recently it feels, and the price reflected that.

There are so many cool and unique drum machines and synths that paying top dollar for a household name is no longer the best option. Do your research and find hardware nobody else is using and you'll have a much more unique sound.

Hardware Is Meant For Recording, Not Programming

The best way in order to create distinctive sounds, patterns, arpeggios, and grooves is to make jam sessions with your hardware. Even if you have an analog machine without a MIDI connection don´t worry and simply start your playback and jam with the machine. Don´t think too much and try to reactivate your inner child. Press record and just record what you play.

Be a scientist and experiment!

Do crazy things, add effects, and twiddle all knobs like someone who doesn't know what they are for. Try to be as bad as possible for a while and record the session for a minimum of ten minutes.

To help you stay objective, have a break after the session and have a walk in the park or play table tennis with a friend to create a distance in your head. Even better, wait one day or one to two weeks.

After this period of time, you have a certain separation to your recording for sure. Afterward, listen to your session.

This moment is magical because you think: "Oh, was it me who played it?“ I call that the moment when you enter the record store where it feels like you're listening to somebody else's music that you actually produced yourself.

I'm sure you will find something outstanding you can use for your track.

Create Chains Of Hardware Instead Of Relying On A Single Synth To Make You Sound Unique

Buying a TB 303, recording a pattern, and including it in your track is something every beginner can do and you can't expect that you have eventually created something special.

A great workaround is to put other bits of hardware in between the sound source and your hard disk in order to manipulate the sound and make it unique.

Be creative; try different combinations of elements like a lousy old mixing desk you could buy used for 50 bucks or less, and use it to dynamically play with the equalizers or with the gain knob.

You can also use effects pedals for guitars or an old effect machine like the unique-sounding Ensoniq DP-4 or Alesis Quadraverb for old-school hall effects. The possibilities are infinite, comparable to Euro racks and modular systems and each thing you include has compounding results that help you sound more unique and interesting.

The sky's the limit!