Paul Kalkbrenner lights up his North American tour
Spanning two decades as a Techno luminary, Paul Kalkbrenner is no stranger to paving the way. A journeyman DJ and producer hailing from Berlin with a penchant for Detroit-style Techno, Paul Kalkbrenner ties in his accrued knowledge of music theory with hard hitting and melodic tracks.
As an artist that has stood the test of time, Paul accompanies his live performances with out of this world visuals - transporting his fans through a mind-altering experience of sight and sound. To say his performances are transcendent in nature, would be an understatement to say the least.
With a catalog of 8 albums and over a 100 tracks and remixes in his career, Paul Kalkbrenner’s shows are that of legendary status - being one of the first DJs to headline some of the biggest festivals once solely reserved for rock stars.
A maverick producer and electronic music star, Paul Kalkbrenner’s North American tour encapsulated his prolific career the only way he knew how - morphing performance into experience.