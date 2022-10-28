Skip to main content
Paul Kalkbrenner lights up his North American tour

Techno legend, Paul Kalkbrenner, delivers one of a kind audio-visual experience on his North American tour.

Spanning two decades as a Techno luminary, Paul Kalkbrenner is no stranger to paving the way. A journeyman DJ and producer hailing from Berlin with a penchant for Detroit-style Techno, Paul Kalkbrenner ties in his accrued knowledge of music theory with hard hitting and melodic tracks. 

Paul Kalkbrenner @ Concord Music Hall / photo by author

As an artist that has stood the test of time, Paul accompanies his live performances with out of this world visuals - transporting his fans through a mind-altering experience of sight and sound. To say his performances are transcendent in nature, would be an understatement to say the least.

With a catalog of 8 albums and over a 100 tracks and remixes in his career, Paul Kalkbrenner’s shows are that of legendary status - being one of the first DJs to headline some of the biggest festivals once solely reserved for rock stars.

Chicago stop @ Concord Music Hall / photo by author

A maverick producer and electronic music star, Paul Kalkbrenner’s  North American tour encapsulated his prolific career the only way he knew how - morphing performance into experience. 

Concord Music Hall in Chicago / photo by author

Paul Kalkbrenner @ Concord Music Hall || Chicago

