Minimoog Alternatives: Five Affordable Hardware Synths That Sound Like The Model D

Here is a short list of excellent alternatives for anyone looking to get the sounds of Moog's flagship Minimoog hardware synth. They may still cost a bit, but these synthesizers are cheaper than a Model D.

Moog's Minimoog hardware synth was recently announced. While many producers salivate the flagship synth, many others wish in vain, as the pricepoint makes it unreachable for all but the privileged few.

With a price tag of $5,000, there must be a better way to access the sounds, vibe, and character of the Minimoog Model D.. but how?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Luckily, we're living in the twenty-first century, and many other alternative hardware synths are more accessible than ever. So let's unpack some of the best and most well-regarded synths that might serve as an alternative to the Moog Model D that won't cost you the price of a college term. But before we dive in...

Matt Damon said fortune favors the brave, so why not just jump headfirst and snag the Minimoog Model D on Sweetwater? What's the worst that could happen?

Behringer Model D

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Behringer's budget desktop synth is the most straightforward answer to the question that brought you to this article. It's affordable, user-friendly, and mimics many of the best parts of the Minimoog Model D.

It has three punchy oscillators that you can shape with the classic 24dB VC filter. The filter has a cheeky resonance that is as warm as it is biting and is one of the leading reasons why many producers reach for this specific desktop synth over other competitors.

How I Use The Behringer Model D

The Behringer Model D's bread. and butter sounds are its warm and fat bass lines and ripping leads, but that's hardly all it can do. Inaccurate emulation of its premium-priced source of inspiration, it can also handle more real-world instrument recreations such as brass, strings, and woodwinds.

Double down on these by adding a bit of delay and saturation once you've recorded your takes in your DAW, and you can have some genuinely larger-than-life sounds produced by a small and approachable little synth.

Snag This Synth Through Our Partnership w/ Sweetwater Here 👈

Bass Station II

Much like the Minimoog, the Novation Bass Station II is a household name throughout electronic music production (even if you don't recognize its signature sound instantaneously). It toes the line between analog warmth and digital precision that allows for punchy and complex sounds at a fraction of the price of a Minimoog.

Despite the name, this synth can produce soaring and screeching leads as quickly as thundering bass lines. As a bonus, the handful of onboard effects, predominantly the overdrive-equipped filter section, allows for that expensive analog warmth without breaking the bank.

How I Use The Bass Station II

Its filter section makes the Bass Station a great alternative to the Model D. Hot damn, that filter has a bite to it that rivals that of even the most expensive boutique synths on the market.

This filter section makes this synth one of my go-to tools for aggressive leads that jump out of the speakers and command attention. Write in a melody line and modulate that filter; you can achieve exciting and complex tonality with little effort.

Snag This Synth Through Our Partnership w/ Sweetwater Here 👈

Moog Minitaur

Nothing will get you closer to the coveted Minimoog sound than a different Moog synth, and the Minitaur's grit and beefy timbre certainly can rival its more expensive cousin.

Just like the Model D, this synth has no hidden menus or secret features; what you see is what you get, and that feature alone allows for so much more creative freedom as you put all your attention into dialing in the handful of parameters at your disposal to shape and create a one-of-a-kind sound.

An added benefit of this hardware synth that the Minimoog lacks is its portability; it is damn small and is one of Moog's most travel-friendly synths, making it easy to throw into a gig bag or travel case when gigging or heading to a synth jam at your friend's house.

How I Use The Moog Minitaur

I had one of these synths for a few years, and while it wasn't a jack-of-all-trades synth, it did make for some insanely amazing bass lines. Its dual oscillators lent themselves to crafting meaty and heavy bass lines that packed a punch.

I remember this synth fondly as a perfect compliment to some of the more delicate pieces of hardware I used in the studio, and it was what I reached for almost exclusively when I needed something with weight, grit, and power.

Snag This Synth Through Our Partnership w/ Sweetwater Here 👈

Arturia MiniBrute

I will be the first to admit that this one is a bit more out there than the other recommendations on this list but hear me out. While the MiniBrute's aesthetic and playability may vary wildly from the Minimoog, after using it heavily in the studio for about a year, I would argue that the tonality and sound of this synth aren't that far off from the Minimoog.

It also brings a level of versatility that rivals that of the Minimoog. That is to say; this synth can do almost anything (once you figure out how it works). Whether you want to create ripping leads, authentic woodwind sounds, or gritty bass lines, this synth can see it done.

How I Use The MiniBrute

I often used this synth as a workhorse piece of hardware. Its semi-modular nature made it great for experimentation, which made me reach for this synth first and foremost when I had an empty canvas or project. Often it would morph into a completely new and inspiring instrument that I would use to kickstart an entire project.

Few synths can carry a song and be as versatile as the MiniBrute (save for the Minimoog, of course), which is why this is an easy recommendation for producers of any level.

Snag This Synth Through Our Partnership w/ Sweetwater Here 👈

Moog Subsequent 37

Oh yeah, baby, the capstone synth on this list of alternatives to the Minimoog Model D is the Moog Sub 37. And it's easy to see why...

This synth is a natural evolution in cutting-edge power for Moog. It might even be a better option than the Minimoog for those who aren't necessarily looking to capture a piece of history or tap into the nostalgia of the past and instead want. a modern-sounding, highly versatile hardware synth.

Along with control-voltage output flexibility, the Subsequent 37 also gives you an enhanced analog signal path for a broader palette of sounds. The re-tuned Multidrive circuit lets you crank the gain further for a more extreme range of dirt that can blast through a track more aggressively than the relatively polite growl and grit on tap in the Sub 37.

How I Use The Moog Subsequent 37

I currently have this synth in my studio, and it is my go-to option for lead sounds and basses. Most producers I know usually say that once you get this synth, you'll never need another bass synth or VST again; well, I found that true but for lead synths.

The complete set of keys and the modulation options allow me to use the entire keyboard to its full potential to create multi-octave melodies that soar. The sound has an edge due to its signature filters but still manages to be warm and round. It's everything I love in a synth and is one of my favorite studio tools.

Sure, it;'s the most expensive synth on this list, but the price is completely justified for me.

Snag This Synth Through Our Partnership w/ Sweetwater Here 👈