From Raver to Gamer: 2022 Holiday Gaming & Streaming Gear Guide

It's the jolliest time of the year when the weather gets colder and forces us to stay inside to spend loads of quality time with our loved ones, Playstation, Xbox and Switch, oh and the rest of the family. Behold, our annual holiday gear guide comes filled to the brim with the best gift ideas that the gaming and streaming world have to offer. So don't miss out on finding that special something for that special someone.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Last year we featured the RØDECaster Pro (check out Magnetic's review here) in our annual holiday gamer guide and it was and still is a marvelous monster in the podcasting/streaming world. Fast forward to 2022 with the release of the RØDECaster Pro II (RCP2) (check out Magnetic's review here), a new redesigned successor filled with more features in an even smaller package.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

RØDECaster Pro - 13.8" x 10.8" x 3.2" vs. RØDECaster Pro II - 12.2" x 10.7" x 3.3" courtesy of RØDE

The first noticeable changes to the RCP2 are the missing two sliders, the larger angled touchscreen and illuminated repositioned microphone controls. Oh and can't forget that smaller LP sized footprint!

5 Gallery 5 Images

Another closer look at the RCP2 reveals a much more refined solid chassis with smooth beveled edges, zero mounting screws on the faceplate and a reformed color coded button pad system. Flipping the RCP2 reveals that it no longer utilizes the open air panel design giving it the possibility to be mounted on a stand. Finally!

my precious... courtesy of RØDE

RCP2 also gets a mild control facelift by way of different positioning of the "Record" button (now on far left side), RGB headset controls queued in line and a replacement larger RGB "Rotary Encoder" knob.

11 Gallery 11 Images

The upgraded 5.5" high definition touchscreen with haptic feedback is also a welcome change. Instead of being a mild manner "touchscreen" it is the brains and heart of the RCP2 where any and all software tweaks, adjustments and assignments are executed with ease. This is also the panel that grants you access to all presets, effects, sounds, voice changers and many more features. Check out the above photo gallery for a glimpse at a handful of function page screenshots that this command center offers with just a touch.

Smart Pad programming is made easy with the RCP2's excellent touchscreen control center. courtesy of RØDE

Returning to the RCP2 are the 8 programmable pads but with more functionality than before. Instead of being secluded to sounds, the RCP2 "Smart Pads" now have the ability to hold 64 sounds, 64 functions and/or 64 midi triggers. To further give ample support to these Smart Pads, RCP2 is now equipped with 4GB of internal storage, unlike the meager 512MB in the RCP.

Anything you want...you got it... courtesy of RØDE

RØDE decided to break down barriers by offering across the board connectivity giving the RCP2 stratospheric versatility. New XLR/TRS Neutrik combo jacks now make it possible to connect microphones, any musical instruments, synthesizers, other line-level devices and whatever else you need to make the magic happen. Monitoring your session is as easy as plugging in up to four pairs of headphones with illuminated controls for each set. Need speakers, no problem via the balanced 1/4 inch line outputs between headphone plugs and mic jacks. RØDE also upgraded to ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps, which now solve the problem of any gain-hungry mics.

Simultaneous USB-C connectivity with two computers, phones or other devices? No problem. courtesy of RØDE

Still need more? How about the ability to connect two computers or any mobile devices using dual USB-C inputs. Advanced Bluetooth connectivity is also available to record high quality phone calls or stream a call with the best clarity and sound.

Firmware updates are a breeze via WiFi, USB or the built in Ethernet port. courtesy of RØDE

One thing I love is when a company actively works on releasing firmware updates to better equipment that has already been purchased. RØDE is notorious for keeping the updates coming. For this very reason, the RCP2 is equipped with a 100/1000 Ethernet port to quickly get firmware updates downloaded and installed but you can always use WiFi or USB. It's all about the options.

The RØDECaster Pro II could possibly be the one mixer to rule them all. courtesy of RØDE

To be honest, I could keep going on and on about this magnificent everything-studio but I'm sure you get the picture. If you're an aspiring gamer hoping to elevate their streaming presence or you know someone who is, this might be the gift of a lifetime.

RØDE has dipped their toes into the congested market of headphones with the NTH-100. Beautifully engineered the NTH-100 is hands down one of the best looking headsets on the market. On top of being well equipped with custom tuned 40mm drivers, with podcasters and gaming streamers in mind, the NTH-100 also offers amazing comfort with RØDE's CoolTech gel memory foam, wrapped in Alcantara, the luxurious material that Bugatti's are upholstered with. This keeps you from getting sweaty ear fatigue after hours of continuous use. Check out our in-depth review for a more detailed look into the NTH-100 here.

Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max continues to be one of my favorite wireless gaming headsets that is constantly in use on a nightly basis. (Check out my extensive review of the Xbox versions here). At the time of my review, they only had the Xbox branded version but just in time for the holidays, we have the newly released 700 and 600 MAX Playstation versions.

As mentioned in my review, both 700 and 600 "MAX" branded headsets are crossplay beasts that open up audio capabilities to many if not all gaming platforms. With one switchable dongle and Bluetooth connectivity (only on the 700), these "One to rule them all" headsets are a must have if you own multiple gaming setups.

That being said there are some slight differences between the Xbox & Playstation MAX headsets. The Playstation version does not work with Xbox consoles but does work with everything else (PC, Switch and Bluetooth devices). Additionally, the Playstation version is able to natively control some Playstation media controls that the Xbox version cannot. Will this change with a future firmware update? Only time will tell. If you own both Xbox & PS5 and do not want to swap between multiple headsets, my advice is to stick with the Xbox MAX version which runs on both consoles without any quality loss.

Presently you can find the Xbox versions of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for $139.95 and the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for $129.99.

The, just released, Playstation versions of the 700 Gen 2 MAX is priced at $199.99 and the 600 Gen 2 MAX is priced at $129.95.

Similar in design to the Recon Controller (featured here in our 2021 guide), the just released Recon "Cloud" Controller (RCC) is new, improved and built for gaming on the go.

The Recon Cloud's build and features make this controller top notch. courtesy of Turtle Beach

Right out of the box, it's apparent that the RCC is ready to play hard. With excellent build quality and finely tuned attention to gamer details, it's surprising that this behemoth of a controller is cheaper than some of the "elite" branded offerings that cost almost twice as much.

Mobile gaming just got a shot of controller-adrenaline with the Recon Cloud (also available in Blue Magma shown here). courtesy of Turtle Beach

Made exclusively for Xbox (X/S & One), PC and now Android, the RCC easily makes 24/7 gaming a lifestyle. Unfortunately Playstation, Steam Deck, Switch and iOS gamers will not be able to join in on any of these reindeer games.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Because the 2021 Recon Controller is the heart of the new RCC, many of its excellent features are carried over and available for use (check out the 2021 guide for those detailed features). This time the RCC extends your gaming horizons with connectivity to your phone, unlocking compatibility to Android, Geforce Now, Steam Link, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and Samsung Game Hub games. Xbox Game Pass also gets unlocked, for a subscription fee, but to give you a taste, Turtle Beach includes a FREE 1-month subscription code to Xbox Game Pass ULTIMATE.

6 Gallery 6 Images

One feature that blows my mind and is a testament to Turtle Beach's commitment to gaming excellence is the included Smart Phone Clip (many thanks to Turtle Beach for sending us a demo unit). Not only does it hold your phone onto the controller, IT IS ALSO A DETACHABLE KICKSTAND!!! This means you can position your phone (now gaming monitor), anywhere and continue to play wirelessly! Another benefit, once you tire of eradicating zombies or catching Pokemon, is you can use the same kickstand to enjoy some hands free viewing. Talk about a must-have accessory in any travel bag.

8 Gallery 8 Images

Using the RCC with your phone requires the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud app on the Google Play store. Once downloaded the app gives you the ability to firmware update and also monitors any controller dead zones, response times and power management. The app's Game Discovery mode also pools together all of the ready to play games and makes them easy to access.

A top notch mobile gaming edge in Magma Blue. courtesy of Turtle Beach

The RCC performed beautifully with mobile play. Gone are the frustrating touchscreen controls once you have the RCC in hand. We do have some good news and bad news. Bad news, mega hits like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG are not compatible and since there are no settings for button mapping, the RCC will not work. GOOD NEWS, Fortnite, all GTA versions, DOOM, Brawhalla, Roblox, Minecraft and many more are good to go (click here for the growing list of compatible gaming platforms and Android games).

I love this thing, my only comment to Turtle Beach is...When will we see a Recon Controller Playstation edition?

Introducing the Atom Controller ready to convert any Android phone into a Switch/Steam Deck style handheld gaming console.

5 Gallery 5 Images

The Atom sports a unique design where right and left controllers are both separate units that connect wirelessly without the need for connection cables or backstraps. With the Atom split in two, installation is a snap using the integrated spring loaded clamps in each controller that can take 67-92mm in width and 6-10.5mm in depth at the ends. If you have a case on your phone, you most likely will be able to clamp the Atom onto both ends of your phone but will not be able to insert the ends into the securing notches. This doesn't affect gameplay but one flick of the wrist and your phone will pop out of the clamps. If you don't rock your phone in a case then you will have zero installation issues whatsoever (confirmed with a caseless S22 Ultra & Note 10+).

3 Gallery 3 Images

When your controller needs a charge or it's time to put down your phone and take a break from whatever adventures you've been on, the Atom controllers reconnect to each other in a Ying-Yang way, attaching with magnets. This is also how you will be able to charge the Atom using the suppled USB-C cable. Charging time only takes 2.5 hours for up to 8 hours of game time.

Thumbsticks have excellent grip along with stippled triggers. courtesy of Turtle Beach

The Atom's fit and feel is perfect in hand with tactile buttons that are not mushy at all. The thumbsticks and triggers have been given the same ridge and stipple treatments found on the Recon controllers, which is crucial if you're jumping into a session of Fortnite. I do wish that the Atom's under carriage had something similar to the Recon's ergonomic cooling grip or something else to make it less slippery in the hands.

8 Gallery 8 Images

The Atom connects and operates through the Turtle Beach Atom app, available for free on Google Play. The Atom app is identical in features as the Recon Cloud app with one tiny difference. In "Power Management" and "Firmware Update" modes, there are two separate controllers listed (left and right).

who wants to squad up for some Battle Royale on Fortnite??? courtesy of Turtle Beach

Like the Atom's bigger sibling, the Recon Cloud Controller (featured above), we have the same good news and bad news. Bad news, mega hits like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG are not compatible and since there are no settings for button mapping, the Atom will not work. GOOD NEWS, Fortnite, all GTA versions, DOOM, Brawhalla, Roblox, Minecraft and many more are good to go (click here for the growing list of compatible gaming platforms and Android games).

Sadly the Atom is only compatible with phones running Android 8.0 or higher

Turtle Beach releases a solution for keeping your Meta Quest 2 VR headsets & controllers charged. courtesy of Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach released just in time for the holidays, a headset charging dock for your Quest 2 VR headset and controllers. Priced at only $79.99, the Fuel Charger offers a compact and perfect solution to getting your VR headsets charged with the utmost ease.

Drop and go charging is a breeze. courtesy of Turtle Beach

With the supplied USB-C adapter, all you need to do is plug the adapter into the headset port and drop it into the cradle.

Rechargeable controllers reduces battery waste in landfills. courtesy of Turtle Beach

Converting your battery powered wand controllers for quick recharging is also made easy by swapping battery covers with the Fuel's slotted covers and installing the supplied battery packs rated at 20+ hours each.

This holiday season make sure that that special VR gamer in your life is always fully charged and ready to explore other realities from the comfort of their couch.

Roccat has released the Vulcan II Max (VIIMax), a new flagship keyboard flaunting a redesign, more robust functionality and industry first features that truly make this a show stopping gameplay dominator.

the Vulcan II Max is a shining star of beautiful colors that also illuminate the translucent palm rest courtesy of Roccat

Once you power up the VIIMax it is impossible to miss the tsunami of RGB colors brilliantly dancing and shining through Roccat's signature clear switches. The VIIMax is easily one of the brightest keyboards in the industry but it also happens to be the first keyboard that has an RGB illuminated palm rest.

16 light channels shine below the keyboard to light up your desk or the included palm rest courtesy of Roccat

With the translucent soft flexible palm rest removed you can see that the VIIMax is equipped with 16 bottom channels that allow your AIMO lighting to pour through. I have never seen anything like this before and I can happily say that I love it!

8 Gallery 8 Images

In addition to the new orchestration of light, the VIIMax is redesigned with a more refined chassis to house the new tech bubbling inside. Gone are the hard angled corners, incongruent lines, industrial brushed aluminum faceplate and sharp edges. Instead we are greeted with rounded corners, soft beveled edges, clean symmetrical lines and a new micro-stippled matte aluminum top plate that gives off new Audi RS vibes.

do you like it clicky or do you like it quiet... courtesy of Roccat

As with most of the top tier keyboards in the Roccat arsenal, the VIIMax comes in two flavors, Linear Red featuring fast instant actuations with quieter clicks or Tactile Brown featuring light mid-press tactile feedback with instant actuation and more of a clicky sound. Lets also note that both red and brown switches are tested and rated for 100 million clicks without fail. Personally I prefer Linear Red because the quieter clicks mean less key press distractions in the heat of battle.

dual-LED lighting and 24 programmable keys makes this a programmable monster in the gaming courtesy of Roccat

Another industry first, the VIIMax is equipped with dual-LED keys that illuminate simultaneously with their regular color and a different color when its function is activated or in use. There are also 24 multi-function smart keys that are programmable with Easy-Shift [+] button duplicator technology which unlocks a second function layer that is programmable using the Swarm software. If you wanted to keep an eye on your CPU, GPU and RAM, you could even program keys to alert you with specific colors when you're coming close to exhausting your resources. Another cool feature is the F11 key can be used to alert you about remaining battery life on your Kone XP Air or other Roccat mice. The programmable possibilities are vast and ready for your touch.

swappable keycaps? yes please! courtesy of Roccat

For the first time Roccat has made their line of keyboards able and ready for keycap swapping with 3rd party caps. This is amazing news for gamers and streamers that rely on color coded keycaps. Sure you could use Swarm to custom light up keys for your needs but sometimes having an analog colored cap is the way to go. You can even get some cool custom sculpted Pokemon keycaps on Etsy to give bestow your personal touch.

the dedicated rotary volume control is one of my favorite features on the Vulcan II Max courtesy of Roccat

Dedicated media controls are my love language and mean you don't have to use your mouse to find the digital controls to mute, rewind, fast forward or crank up the volume. All you need is a twist of the analog rotary knob or a press of a button.

glowing with programmable power the Vulcan II Max is the MAX

With a ridiculously overpowered and lightning fast 32-bit ARM Cortex M3 processor behind the green curtain, the VIIMax is a beast. With so much power, the VIIMax can allow you to create and save up to 4 profiles of your customized lightning setups, key assignments and more, directly onto the keyboard. This also empowers AIMO illumination to fire up with double the refresh rate producing a smooth monsoon of RGB lighting effects.

And there you have it. One hell of a maxed out keyboard ready to do your bidding. My only quibble is I wish Roccat would have made the USB cable detachable.

One of my favorite small format gaming keyboards is the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro (featured in our 2020 guide here). Being the smallest in their lineup at the time, the ten keyless keyboard makes portability and desktop arrangement a breeze. Also the added feature of a volume control knob makes it excellent for working on media projects. So when Roccat announced an even smaller 65% keyboard into their line-up, the Vulcan II Mini (VIIM), I knew it would be a game changer.

downsizing from full size to 65% means freeing up more valuable desktop real estate courtesy of Roccat

The VIIM is a pint sized powerhouse packed with the best that Roccat has to offer in their smallest footprint. One of the first things you notice is that this is TINY! In comparison with the now 2nd smallest keyboard, the Vulcan TKL Pro, the VIIM is truly a "mini" dropping 1.5 inches in excess width. Sadly we lose the audio controls but we still retain arrow keys, which is the single thing that separates a 65% from the smallest 60% format.

6 Gallery 6 Images

The VIIM has been redesigned with a direction straying away from its ancestral Vulcan keyboard roots. We started to see this change in 2021 with the release of the Magma (featured here) and Pyro keyboards. Previous Vulcan keyboards all shared hard angled industrial aesthetics with brushed aluminum top plates and sharp edges. The VIIM and Vulcan II Max now sport rounded corners, beveled edges and a more sophisticated micro stippled matte aluminum top plate.

2 Gallery 2 Images

Like the VIIMax, the VIIM is equipped with industry first, dual-LED keys that light up simultaneously with different colors when activated or in use. Additionally, there are 30 multi-function smart keys that are programmable with Easy-Shift [+] button duplicator technology that unlocks a second function layer which can be programmed using the Swarm software.

2 Gallery 2 Images

One of the features that I absolutely love from both of the new Vulcan keyboards are swappable keycaps. Older Roccat keyboards did not give you the ability to pull keycaps and customize them so this upgrade gets high praises in my book. The capable stock ABS keycaps are durable but over time and heavy use, the matte black finish on the caps get shiny. One way to avoid or lessen the dreaded shiny caps is to opt for the white keyboard (less noticeable) or you can switch to other ABS or PBT keycaps, but remember that 3rd party keycaps will inhibit a lot of the VIIM's RGB lighting.

AIMO RGB lighting with Swarm software gives you the power to customize light across all of your Roccat gear courtesy of Roccat

Like the Vulcan II Max, this pint sized performer is also equipped with the same 32-bit ARM Cortex M3 monster processor, ensuring that your AIMO lighting and gameplay will sprint seamlessly and belligerently fast.

Roccat continues to improve and innovate each year and this time they did not disappoint with the illuminated and sniper precise Kone XP Air (KXA).

the Kone XP Air in all of its wireless RGB glory with quick drop fast charging RGB tower. courtesy of Roccat

The KXA is a lightweight wireless powerhouse that comes with full RGB, a mini fast charging RGB tower, USB dongle and Phantom Flex USB-C cable that makes the KXA a no-latency wired mouse when needed. The new RGB light patterns in the KXA shell is also an attention grabber with its Tron-esque vibes and hypnotic vertigo lines.

Everything you need to unlock the powers of the Kone XP Air. courtesy of Roccat

As I mentioned above, this mouse is a lightweight beast. Weighing in at only 99 grams, the KXA is actually lighter than its wired sibling, the Kone XP, which is a heavy 104 grams in comparison. This is a pretty big deal when it comes to wireless mice, considering that with battery weight and full RGB lighting, most competitors easily fall in the mid 100g category.

a lightweight gaming powerhouse at only 99 grams. courtesy of Rich Kim

The KXA is meant for the serious PC gamer who demands customizable features in their mice and to appease those demands the KXA comes with 10 dedicated buttons plus a clickable 4 directional scroll wheel that can be programmed with 29 functions thanks to Easy-Shift[+]TM duplicator technology.

a plethora of programmable buttons to give you the edge in your gameplay experience. courtesy of Roccat

But wait there's more when it comes to accuracy and razer sharp precision which comes from the Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor and complimented by two Titan Optical Switches ensuring ultra-fast responsive clicks throughout your gaming adventures. It's important to note that these lightning fast switches are rated at a 100 million click life cycle, each.

Roccat's proven and durable Titan Optical Switches mean you can click practically forever without fail. courtesy of Roccat

Charging the KXA is a breeze with the mini fast charge tower. Simply drop the KXA on the tower and in only 10 minutes the KXA will have 5 hours of playtime. Let the KXA remain on the charger for a full charge and you are gifted with up to 100 hours of game time.

Lightning fast charge means you're back in the game when if the power goes out. courtesy of Roccat

Last, but not least, Roccat's amazing AIMO system grants the KXA and any other AIMO ready devices the ability to beautifully swim in illuminated synergy. Controlled by Roccat Swarm software, with just a few keyboard clicks you can customize RGB lighting, install updates to the KXA and its transmitter and program functionality to all of the various buttons on the mouse.

HyperX has released an affordable wireless gaming headset with top tier features at an extremely attractive price. Say hello to the Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless (CS2W) gaming headset.

Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless with 2.4GHz dongle and USB-C charging cable (included mic pop filter not pictured) courtesy of HyperX

The first thing you notice when you free the CS2W from its packaging is that this is an all plastic budget headset. I'd even go so far as to say kind of flimsy in construction. However, the all plastic construction drops a good amount of weight and coupled with the premium memory foam earcup cushions, this gives the CS2W a gold star for prolonged use.

50mm drivers coupled with software tweakable DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio means this is a winner. courtesy of HyperX

One of the most exciting features in the new CS2W is the audio performance. Premium DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio delivered by dynamic, 50mm Neodymium drivers means a rich 7.1 sound stage with 3D audio spatialization and localization, which can be tweaked via the NGENUITY software. Preset EQ settings can also be activated with the software to fine tune your audio experience. Not only do you get rich and crystal clear audio but also the advantage of enhanced audio perception, awareness and immersion.

20 hours of game time makes this an excellent choice for long nights of gaming. courtesy of HyperX

Charging the CS2W will take approximately 3.5 hours for a full charge but then you're off and running with a runtime of approximately 20 hours at 50% volume which is more than enough time to get through a solid day of grinding through your favorite games.

Premium leatherette with memory foam means hours of use without the dreaded ear aches. courtesy of HyperX

One of the premium features equipped on this budget wireless headset are the leatherette memory foam earcups that are designed to shield you from unwanted ear fatigue after long periods use. In my experience, the leatherette material also tends to aid in your audio experience by channeling audio without absorbing it like fabric earcups do. The only caveat I can confidently point out is during the Los Angeles heatwaves, I NEVER game with leatherette earcups, for the simple fact that my ears always end up super sweaty.

Excellent 2.4GHz wireless dongle always keeps you wirelessly connected. courtesy of HyperX

Industry standard 2.4GHz wireless connectivity through HyperX's proprietary dongle ensures that your audio will never cut out. I was actually pretty impressed with the range, walking from the gaming room to the kitchen for a beer normally cuts out with all of my other more expensive wireless headsets but that wasn't the case with the CS2W.