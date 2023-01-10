Elden Ring Lore About Miquella: Everything We Know About The Slumbering Demigod

Miquella the Unalloyed is the twin brother of Malenia. Learn the lore behind one of the biggest mysteries in Elden Ring in this comprehensive guide.

Miquella is one of the most formidable and powerful encounters the tarnished could potentially deal with in the entire game of Elden Ring. I say potential because while he is accessible in the game, he is protected by his egg, cocoon, or whatever you wish to describe. That being said, Miquella's presence in the game and the Elden Ring lore surrounding him have led many to believe that he will become a potent adversary in a future DLC once he reaches full godhood.

But that paragraph alone poses more questions than it answers, so let's dive into everything we know about the lore of Miquella's curse, the Haligtree, and more in this deep dive into Miquella the Unalloyed.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Learn More About The World Of Elden Ring And The Lands Between 👈

Lore About Miquella

Miquella is the twin of Malenia and is one of the few remaining Empyreans. He suffers from a terrible curse, an affliction that makes him young for all eternity, where Malenia's application was to be born with Scarlet Rot. Each twin was supposed to bear these curses for all eternity.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After leaving the Golden Order and striking out on his own, Miquella developed a pure substance called Unalloyed Gold. This material could resist Scarlet Rot and keep away the Outer Gods. Miquella wanted to use this invention to treat his sister, but he also needed to discover a method for treating himself, so he put it in a little tree and rinsed it with his blood. Miquella wished that his divinely-descended blood could bring forth a new Erdtree. So he kept tending the tree situated above Elphael until it fully flourished, eventually gaining the moniker of Haligtree.

How Long Does It Take To Beat Elden Ring? Let's Find Out... 👈

Twin siblings and a benevolent being are the key to solving the mystery of the Haligtree Statue

Miquella's Haligtree became a shrine of reverence for the demigod, and numerous living things and combatants, fully clad in new golden armaments, guarded the tree and its foundations. However, it is still being determined if these custodians willingly safeguard Miquella's Haligtree, as Miquella can engender devotion from others. The item description of the Bewitching Branch suggests that a large part of the reverence and allegiance to Miquella could be attributed to his supernatural powers.

"Many people love the Empyrean Miquella. Indeed, he has learned very well how to compel such affection"

No matter how he obtained his great authority, Miquella needed to break the curse. He thought the best way was to stay inside the Haligtree and let it help him grow. Sadly, this idea did not come to pass as his half-brother Mohg the Blood Lord, took Miquella's chrysalis from the tree to bring Miquella up to true divinity so Mohg could share his throne and rule with him. At the same time, Malenia got hurt fighting Radahn and was brought back to the Haligtree by one of her warriors. But sadly, she arrived too late to help her brother, so she waited for Miquella's return at the foot of the Haligtree.

When the player encounters Miquella for the first time, it is at the base of this Haligtree, where his twin is guarding him; Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

What Is Mohg Doing To Miquella?

Following the fragmentation of the Elden Ring, Mohg was one of the numerous influential people vying for the possession of its fragments. Unlike the other Shardbearers, he did not aspire to become the sovereign ruler of the Golden Order.

Rather than revealing his intentions, he plotted covertly to eliminate the sovereign control of the Lands Between and ascend as its new leader. As the war between the semi-divine combatants increased, he killed adversaries on the battlefield. He absorbed their blood, amassing their power until he became one of the most influential creatures in the Lands Between. This prompted him to carry out his plan.

Mohg ventured to the extreme northern region of the Lands Between, reaching the base of the Haligtree. There, he encountered Miquella, Malenia's sibling and one of the divine beings, and instantly wanted to increase his power by being their consort. But that is easier said than done...

He abducted Miquella and brought him to his underground residence to drain his blood, transform him into a deity, and manipulate him into ruling the Lands Between. With Miquella inside of a massive cocoon, Mogh then ripped off part of the cocoon and stopped the demigod's aging process. Mohg's whole scheme was to captivate Miquella and use him like a puppet under his control since he and Malenia are direct descendants of Marika. However, despite all his attempts to charm Miquella in his sleep, Miquella did not react to Mohg's advances.

Where To Find Miquella

Despite Miquella's significance to the story and the profound lore surrounding him, Miquella's Haligtree, where the demigod resides, is only an optional Legacy Dungeon that the Tarnished can elect to complete. You can discover a remote northern region in Elden Ring. It is home to an enormous tree filled with formidable foes and lavish rewards intended for more advanced players.

Here Is How You Get To Miquella's Haligtree

Without going too much into the knitty-gritty and creating an extensive guide, here is the short and sweet method for getting to the Legacy dungeon, where Miquella can be found in ten not-so-easy steps.

First , you need access to Miquella's Haligtree region, which is only accessible by obtaining both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion and using it at the Grand Lift of Rold.

, you need access to Miquella's Haligtree region, which is only accessible by obtaining both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion and using it at the Grand Lift of Rold. Second , the elevator will take you to the Concealed Route leading to Haligtree's dungeon. You can traverse it quickly and exit into the Sacred Snowfield. Due to the blizzard in this zone, it is tricky to move around. Nevertheless, you can keep up with the luminous dots on the ground to escape securely or travel straight north until you reach your destination.

, the elevator will take you to the Concealed Route leading to Haligtree's dungeon. You can traverse it quickly and exit into the Sacred Snowfield. Due to the blizzard in this zone, it is tricky to move around. Nevertheless, you can keep up with the luminous dots on the ground to escape securely or travel straight north until you reach your destination. Third , make your way to the section north of the river. There you will locate a map of the region. Venture further north from the landmark, and eventually, you will come across Ordina, a religious settlement. The teleporter leading to Miquella's Haligtree dungeon is located in this city. However, there is an exam we must pass before continuing. Before taking this exam, activate the Site of Grace at the town entrance.

, make your way to the section north of the river. There you will locate a map of the region. Venture further north from the landmark, and eventually, you will come across Ordina, a religious settlement. The teleporter leading to Miquella's Haligtree dungeon is located in this city. However, there is an exam we must pass before continuing. Before taking this exam, activate the Site of Grace at the town entrance. Fourth , In the town center you will observe four peculiar shrines, depicted above. One is at street level in the heart of the town, and the remaining three are situated on top of various buildings across the town.

, In the town center you will observe four peculiar shrines, depicted above. One is at street level in the heart of the town, and the remaining three are situated on top of various buildings across the town. Fifth , scale the rooftops and register the positions of all four altars, and remember the azure flame lamps, which point to the places where you can find ladders that permit you access to the roofs.

, scale the rooftops and register the positions of all four altars, and remember the azure flame lamps, which point to the places where you can find ladders that permit you access to the roofs. Sixth , after you have identified the four altars, make your way to the northwestern part of town. There you will locate an evergoal with a sculpture beside it. Examine this figure to get the tip: "Illuminate the four figures in the evergoal". Entering this evergoal close to the statue will transfer you to a different version of Ordina where Torrent is unavailable and multiple powerful opponents exist. You must ignite all four altars without perishing to complete it.

, after you have identified the four altars, make your way to the northwestern part of town. There you will locate an evergoal with a sculpture beside it. Examine this figure to get the tip: "Illuminate the four figures in the evergoal". Entering this evergoal close to the statue will transfer you to a different version of Ordina where Torrent is unavailable and multiple powerful opponents exist. You must ignite all four altars without perishing to complete it. Seventh , escape the urban area and travel along the periphery, heading to the western border. Invisible black knife assassins are after you, but if you keep on moving, they should not be able to catch up. Spot the ladder on the exterior of the building and ascend it to arrive at the first altar.

, escape the urban area and travel along the periphery, heading to the western border. Invisible black knife assassins are after you, but if you keep on moving, they should not be able to catch up. Spot the ladder on the exterior of the building and ascend it to arrive at the first altar. Eighth . Descend to the structures located underneath the altar. From this spot, you can catch a glimpse of the ladder you need to climb. Dive into the snow again and hurry forward towards the stairs. Climb onto the railing, then leap your way up to the ladder.

. Descend to the structures located underneath the altar. From this spot, you can catch a glimpse of the ladder you need to climb. Dive into the snow again and hurry forward towards the stairs. Climb onto the railing, then leap your way up to the ladder. Ninth , Scale the ladder to get to the second shrine. From here, you will start encountering rooftop archers who will shoot at you. When you are near a shooter, take them out so this part of the journey will be easier. Memorize where they are located and avoid any arrows that come your way.

, Scale the ladder to get to the second shrine. From here, you will start encountering rooftop archers who will shoot at you. When you are near a shooter, take them out so this part of the journey will be easier. Memorize where they are located and avoid any arrows that come your way. Tenth, Descend to the structures beneath once more. From there, you'll have a direct route to the foundation of the third altar, so traverse while avoiding the archers. Ascend the rungs and ignite the second shrine. The lowest altar, located in the ground-level area, is the least difficult to access. Descend to the structure beneath you and traverse the rooftops until you reach the top of it. Go back to street level, ignite it to finish the evergoal mission.

Once you have gone through the trial, the magic hindrance obstructing the stairs in the rear of town will vanish, permitting you to access the teleporter inside, transporting you to the legacy dungeon.

Still Struggling To Beat This Boss? Consider Respeccing With our Guide Here 👈

Can You Fight Miquella?

The Tarnished never get the opportunity to fight Mequlla, at least not yet.

With the sheer amount of lore behind the twins and even some players alleging being able to get inside his cocoon and see the demigod for themselves, fair speculation can be made to say that we will eventually be able to confront him when the time is right to raise Miquella to full godhood.

Maybe then we can finally snag that sweet, sweet Great Rune and grab the Abundance and Decay Twinblade weapons that were cut content from the game and have left too many Reddit forums alive with speculation on what the future could hold for the god in his slumber and the world of his dream.

Fun Facts About Miquella

Here are a handful of fun and exciting facts you might not know about this godly being.