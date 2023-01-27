The 15 Best House Tracks of January 2023
Unlike house charts of the past, 2023's first house chart widely represents a new wave of the future talent we have to look forward to. Friend Within may have nabbed the top spot but other artists follow who are ready for a breakout like the New Zealand duo, Chaos In The CBD who are getting ready to drop a Fabric mix. We can't wait!
1. "SKELETON" - FRIEND WITHIN [HOT HAUS RECS]
Friend Within's debut on Hot Haus Recs is a rather, momentous affair. The high-tempo rhythm matches up with the sound of today and the chord progression jolts memories of the late '90s house era. Quite the partnership that should catapult this title tune into Spring's festival season.
2. "I AM ONE, I AM MANY (ADELPHI MUSIC FACTORY REMIX)" - JAMES CURD [PRONTO]
James Curd invited a whole bunch of folks to remix the 4th release on his PRONTO label and our personal favorite is this chunky revision from none other than Adelphi Music Factory. Watch out. It's a heater.
3. "HIGHER ELEVATION" - CHAOS IN THE CBD [FABRIC]
Tapped as the next guest(s) in the hallowed Fabric series, Chaos in the CBD dropped this classy teaser from the mix which is expected to land on March 31st.
4. "A WALK IN THE PARK" - KNUCKLE G [DE LA GROOVE]
House music doesn't get much happier than this without reaching the level of "cheese" and Knuckle G couldn't have done a better job at keeping it out of that territory. It's called "A Walk In The Park" and it serves as the first tune on his new LP via De La Groove.
5. "MOON RISE" - MATT MASTERS [FREERANGE RECORDS]
Matt Masters returns to the hallowed Freerange imprint with a trio of tunes including this dreamy one he calls, "Moon Rise."
6. "DUMP" - RICKY PAES [SNATCH! RECORDS]
Snatch's 2023 catalog begins with this moody one which is deep enough for the after-hours, yet big enough for the main event of the night.
7. "PULL UP TO THE BUMPER (DISCO MIX)" - PIG&DAN [DFTD]
After nearly a three month hiatus, Defected's proper offshoot, DFTD returns with a warm welcome to dance music veterans, PIG&DAN for a long-awaited debut that includes this dazzling rework of the Grace Jones classic of the same name.
8. "JUST CAN'T GET ENOUGH (JAMIE JONES EDIT)" - INAYA DAY, HARRY ROMERO [DEFECTED]
East-coast house legend, Harry Romero is the latest to be honored with a Defected House Masters compilation that drops on February 3rd. As an early treat though, the label gave us four teasers this month including this Jamie Jones update of his '98 Subliminal jam with Inaya Day. Turn it up.
9. "ALL NIGHT LONG" - MARSH [ANJUNADEEP]
Not only is Marsh responsible for two of Anjunadeep's first E.P.'s of 2023 but the artist known privately as Tom Marshall is set to give the label their first L.P. of the year as well. It's called Endless and it will include this dreamer which we've been teased with in heavy anticipation of the full-length.
10. "WHO'S NEXT" - LOPEZHOUSE [BEDROCK RECORDS]
David Lopez and Carlos Cruz return to the almighty Bedrock imprint with four chunky tunes including this magic they call, "Who's Next."
11. "AGAIN" - MARKUS HOMM [VALIANT]
Markus Homm returns to the house chart with this deep and inviting tune he calls "Again."
12. "THE LAST GOODBYE (HAYDEN JAMES REMIX)" - ODESZA FEAT. BETTYE LAVETTE [NINJA TUNE]
Odesza's mid-2022 mammoth, "The Last Goodbye" gets a funky re-rub in 2023 courtesy of Australian producer, Hayden James.
13. "HOW I FEEL" - RHYS MANNING [W&O STREET TRACKS]
Criminally short at just over three minutes, this house jam on W&O is just long enough to get noticed for its gripping vocal that sorely needs an extended mix.
14. "VANKARA" - ORIENT [SOUTH OF SATURN]
Orient's debut on South Of Saturn is this rump-shaker that'll definitely do some dance-floor damage in the coming months.
15. "TULSA IN THE HAUS" - HEARTWERK [TRUE ROMANCE RECORDS]
HeartWerk is a Tulsa, Oklahoma native who proudly holds his city down with this reverent return to True Romance.
Stream the entire house chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: