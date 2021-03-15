The 15 Best Hip-Hop Tracks Of February 2021

Photo Credit: Earl Gibson

Despite being the shortest month of the year, February still delivered when it came to new hip-hop. As 2021 continues to roll on, we can see some of last year's biggest artists continue to build steam with new music as fans hope to see live shows return by the summer. Scroll down to see our picks from last month.

1. "CANCELLED" - slowthai feat. Skepta [Method] [Interscope]

Probably my favorite track on slowthai's TYRON, the two UK rappers come together over a beat that lives in my dreams. I highly recommend listening to this entire project front to back immediately. It's been on repeat for me for about a month.

2. "Racks On Me" - A$AP ROCKY (G-Unit Rice)



As rumors continue to swirl that A$AP Rocky will be dropping a new album later this year, a new single surfaced last month which had a lot of people talking about the project's potential direction. The flow is classic Rocky and if you're a fan of his previous work then you'll enjoy this as well.

3. "Shelter" - Vic Mensa feat. Wyclef Jean & Chance The Rapper [UMG] [Rocnation]



It's been a while since we have heard Chicago natives Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper come together on a track. 8 years to be exact! While we could have done with another collab a lot sooner, I really like what these two have done on "Shelter," utilizing Wyclef Jean on the hook which ties their verses together effortlessly.



4. "Bruuuh Remix" - JID, Denzel Curry [UMG]



The original version of this song was always a personal favorite of mine. 2 years later we finally get the official release of the remix featuring Denzel Curry and of course it's even better. Be on the lookout for more info on J.I.D's new album, which should drop later this year.

5. "Good Vibes" Baddnews feat. Benny The Butcher [ABM]

When Syracuse and Buffalo come together you get awesome college basketball and epic chicken wings. You also get some very good rap. These two do a solid job of representing upstate New York. You can watch more on Baddnews on the popular Netflix series Rhythm + Flow.



6. "Nutshell Pt. 2" - Phife Dawg (feat. Busta Rhymes and Redman) [Smokin’ Needles Records]

I can't believe it's been 5 years since we lost Phife Dawg. While his legacy would have lived on regardless, hip-hop heads will be stoked to hear his posthumous album Forever, which is being released by his estate. The first track from the album “Nutshell Pt. 2” is a sequel to Phife’s very last single, which was produced by J Dilla.



7. "Laps Around The Sun" - Jim Jones & Harry Fraud [EMPIRE]

Harry Fraud has always been held as one of the most unique and hard-hitting producers in the rap game and he now might pick up the title for hardest working as well. His latest project with Benny The Butcher is not the only album you should check out as The Fraud Department with Jim Jones also dropped last month and it's everything you love about East Coast vibes.

8. "Relapse" - Gallant [Empire]

Gallant is back and is getting ready for a new album to drop in 2021. "Relapse" was the first track he put together after realizing things with his previous label were not going to work out. He's got a new energy now with this project and we can expect more to come out around the album soon.



9. "AP" - Pop Smoke [Republic]

Featured on the soundtrack for the film Boogie - Shoot For The Stars, Pop Smoke returns to our speakers on the track "AP" which is featured in the movie. A lot of the hip-hop community is still morning over the loss of Pop Smoke so it's nice to have him back in the rotation with something fresh.



10. "Go Big" - YG & Big Sean [Paramount Pictures]

Two of the biggest names in hip-hop have teamed up on "Go Big," which was featured on the soundtrack for the new film Coming To America 2. Honestly, I think these guys play well off of each other and I wouldn't mind hearing a mixtape featuring both of them.



11. Cosmic.m4a - Denzel Curry (The Alchemist version feat. Joey BadA$$)

This is the second time this month I discovered an alternate version of a track that just might be better than the already fantastic original. On The Alchemist version of Denzel's instant classic "Cosmisic.m4a" fans are also treated to a verse from Joey BadA$$.



12. The Don & The Boss (Kaytranada Remix) - Busta Rhymes [The Conglomerate / Empire]

I don't feature remixes on here often but when I do you can bet they go hard. Kaytranada locks in his second place on the chart this month with this ridiculous remix of Busta Rhymes' "The Don & The Boss." This song has a grimy feel between Busta's crazy voice and Kaytranada's futuristic flip on the beat. I don't feature remixes on here often but when I do you can bet they go hard.

13. "Love You Too" - Lil Durk feat. Kehlani [Alamo] [Geffen]

This one feels like it was strictly crafted for the radio. Lil Durk is surging right now and has songs with half a dozen major artists filling out playlists all over Spotify. Could 2021 be the year he completely takes over?



14. "Caution" - KAYTRANADA [RCA]

Grammy award winner KAYTRANADA graces our playlist this month with his track "Caution" from his album BUBBA, which won the Grammy for best dance album. His beat-focused style crosses over effortlessly between hip-hop, electronic-dance, and jazz and funk and is always a go-to for me when I'm not sure what I want to listen to.



15. "Pain" - Page Kennedy feat. Elzhi & Method Man

Just showing up on my radar over the last month or so, Page Kennedy taps two of my favorite rappers on his latest single "Pain." Method Man once again proves why he might be the most talented Wu-Tang feature as he simply destroys this beat. Elzhi is no slouch either and together, the styles of these three fit really well on the same song.

Full Playlist: