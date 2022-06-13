Artists Who Sound Like: Gorillaz

Can't get enough of virtual band Gorillaz? Animated bandmates 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs would approve of these ten sound-alike artists.

Gorillaz is known for producing top-notch rock/alt/hip hop/rap/electronic beats. This "virtual band" defies genre-grounding gravity.

Animated Gorillaz band members include lead singer 2-D, percussionist Russell Hobbs, guitarist Noodle, and bassist Murdoc Niccals.

Real-world creatives Damon Albarn, a musician, and Jamie Hewlett, an artist, formed Gorillaz in 1998. Since then, they've collaborated with A-list artists, including Beck, Tony Allen, Elton John, Skepta, Kano, and St. Vincent.

To find out more about Gorillaz's future plans, check out our article Gorillaz Unveil Massive Plans for Closing Out 2022.

10 Artists Similar to Gorillaz

JAWNY The Avalanches Charles Dennington/EMI Music The Neighborhood Jack Stauber Cage the Elephant Declan McKenna Miracle Musical Miracle Musical Glass Animals alt-J Courtesy of the artist Superfood

Dig these Gorillaz recs?

Sick.

That means you'll LOVE our piece on artists who sound like Glass Animals!

But anyways, let's dive into the questions I know you're probably wondering.

Did The Gorillaz Break Up?

Thankfully: No!

One of Albarn and Hewlett's representatives has been quoted as saying the following:

"Despite rumors to the contrary, Gorillaz are alive and well and misbehaving in London W10."

What Was The Gorillaz Biggest Hit?

With nearly 900 million Spotify streams, Gorillaz's biggest hit is "Feel Good Inc."

It's easy to understand why; the opening laugh is iconic. Listen once and you're hooked.

Which Gorilla is Damon?

Damon Albarn isn't one of Gorillaz's four virtual members, but he's certainly essential to the band.

Albarn is Gorillaz's lead vocalist. He is also the primary songwriter, an instrumentalist, and one of its two co-founders.

Based in London, England, Albarn is also lyricist and frontman of rock ensemble Blur. Many credit him and Blur with the rise of Britpop.