Weedsday Playlist: Hoodie Analytics Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Hoodie Analytics was founded on the belief that cannabis businesses need deep operational insights and applications to better compete. The Hoodie team has decades of experience with e-commerce intelligence & market measurement in markets like Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG).

With Hoodie Analytics, you get an indispensable partner tracking the daily movements of the market.

You get access to the best people, processes, and data which deliver the critical factor towards building a winning brand. You can focus on running your business. Hoodie delivers the insights needed to outgrow the pack.

Impressed by Hoodie’s same day insights and capabilities, we asked them to curate this week’s Weedsday Playlist. They opened up the assignment to the entire Hoodie team, and the instruction was simple: “Choose songs you want to listen to on a boat, something fun and chill.”

We can imagine spending a sunny summer day on the lake blasting these songs!

Here's Your Mid-Weed Smoke Sesh Recs

Jungle - Tash Sultana "We were pulling a massive list together and began discussing really good female vox, I immediately thought of this one. I really like the vibe, and the song is awesome." — Matheus, DevOps The Lagoons - California "I found this song during the first few weeks of the pandemic/lockdown and it has such a 'driving around in the summer' feel to it, we listened to it a ton to avoid going crazy inside the apartment." — Mark, the Product Catalog Team Kali Uchis - Telepatica "This song reminds me of a Croatian summer, having fun at some obscure local island festivals." — Bruno in IT CKay - Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) "I don't know every word of the song, but the main chorus I enjoy singing along to and it sounds like a summer night to me." — Carly & the Sales Team Lights - Salt & Vinegar "I love the way the beats come together, the vibe it gives, and it chronically gets stuck in my head." — Lauren - Data Analyst on the Catalog Team

