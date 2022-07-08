Skip to main content
Magnetic's 10 Best R&B Songs Of The Summer

Here is a set of indie rap, hiphop, and R&B songs that are perfect your cookouts, picnics, days at the beach, and everything else that you love to do in summer.

Photo by Ron Lach

The summer is here and there's nothing people want more than to be able to hear good music to keep them dancing and smiling. In 2022 we've heard of a mix of everything including vintage rap records like Logic's Vinyl Days album to conscious rap records like Kendrick Lamar's "Father Time" and Future's afrobeat-influenced "Wait for You". 

Dreamville's D-Day Gangsta Grillz gave us the festival energy we needed to be ready for moshing and partying under the sun. 

Africa's explosion onto the international scene, spearheaded by acts like Wizkid, Davido and Burnaboy, went up another notch as TEMS' live performance of "Higher" captivated the world. Burna's newest project, Love Damini, features artists like Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Kehlani, and more, which is a sign of a great summer album.  

We also got our fair share of jazz rap-influenced bars from Joey Bada$$, "Where I Belong" to IDK's Simple album, which was produced by Kaytranada. R&B also gave us a few heavy-hitting works including Breezy by Chris Brown, Red Ballon by critically acclaimed group, Tank and the Bangas, and soulful ballads like "Lost Me" by vocalist Giveon.

Out of all that music though, the sound of the summer has been house music, and in particular, Drake's "Sticky" and Beyonce's, "Break My Soul

On the indie scene though, you have a diverse mix of sounds and vibes that not only provide balance but also reflect the varying moods of the summer. Everything from dance to relaxation to reflection is covered by these five indie artists below. 

Queenie Lasoul- Track 3

Queenie 2

Track 3 is the first single off indie artist, Queenie Lasoul's EP, The Kickback. Melodic, sensual, and inspiring, the song allows Queenie to channel her easygoing energy while still infusing witty quips about the struggle to balance her job and work simultaneously.

A proper blend of singing and rapping, the song introduces newer listeners to her brand and her inspirational name, which she derives from storied emcee Queen Latifah.

Lil Yellow- Summer Time

280864427_736553411040500_8423431843385618297_n

Miami vocalist and emcee Lil Yellow's summer anthem, "Summer Time", invokes peaceful memories of barbecuing, basketball, and more as he pays homage to the soulful vibes that summer used to provide for us all. 

Yellow's ode to the summer perfectly blends with the Sunshine State's reputation for palm trees and good times.  

GodBodyScience- PPP Loans

271794329_970129887251629_5499196189220626035_n

Atlanta producer and rapper GodBodyScience is back with his new single "PPP Loans" as a cautionary tale about chasing the fast life at any cost. Part metaphor, the song uses a skilful story to weave a life lesson on how we all get caught up in the dollar chase. 

LotisMusic- Keep It Solid

279597376_1924772577709566_5939745847087050973_n (1)

Nashville, Tennessee rapper LotisMusic is back with another record explaining the trappings of chasing and attaining fame in this day and age. Lotis's song is a reminder to friends and artists alike to be dependable and not allow the constant changes of this world to cause you to fall off. Stay solid.

P.S.- Purple Hennessy

289521648_1651733861876291_1612361014454423852_n

McDonough, Georgia emcee P.S. has been increasing his personal brand on Atlanta's underground scene for some time. His new single "Purple Hennessy" slides in a fair blend of lyricism and pleasure on the track all while showcasing his ability to battle other rappers. 

Nani Goins- Back

119475191_195286492002720_3968422542021430038_n (1)

Baltimore-bred and Atlanta-raised vocalist Nani Goins has been making a name for himself in the short amount of time since she came on the music scene. Her new summer single, "Back", pairs a provocative beat with her smooth vocals as she sings about a lover's desire to come back to her despite the temptation of the streets.

CashusKing- Zombie Nation

cashus 1

Leimert Park emcee CashusKing recently dropped his seminal work, Weight of Wind, to rave reviews. "Zombie Nation" is one of the premier cuts of the project and it includes everything we've come to know about West Coast music from production to vivid imagery. 

Cashus' lyricism doesn't overpower Clouded Slum's lush production which makes for a good summer song to relax and touch the clouds with.

WHOAA- Weekend Song

whoaa 1

Pop fusion duo WHOAA's new single, "Weekend Song", brings back the nostalgic summer skating rink vibes of Atlanta and reintroduces it to the world again. 

An anthem for all those working for the weekend, the song's production borrows from Grammy award-winning artist, Paul Hardcastle's song Rainforest.

King Bogus the Monarch- Like This

291963398_1412689555910495_1819555617416004491_n (1)

Savannah emcee King Bogus the Monarch has long been regarded as one of Georgia's best emcees, and his most recent single, "Like This", featuring Lil Baby, is just another testament to his skill and tenacity.

A combination of bravado and lyrical prowess, King Bogus' verse pairs well with Lil Baby's blustery tone and tempo. Play this at maximum volume in your car.  

Malpractice

279210307_119629897371214_8011180523722554431_n

Malcolm Strickland, better known as Malpractice, is an Atlanta native and former Division 1 athlete whose love for music has him poised for success. His new single, "Diamond(Epiphany)", showcases his vocal ability and versatility as he serenades a love interest and reassures her of her worth.

