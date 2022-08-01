Pitchfork Music Festival 2022: A Photographic Recap of America's Favorite Indie Music Gathering

Pitchfork Music is the annual summer gathering held in Chicago's Union Park. Often hosting over 60,000 concert-goers and indie music lovers, this music festival has risen to be a staple of the Midwest's music scene.

We were lucky enough to be on site at 2022's Pitchfork Music Festival, and captured some of the best moments from the weekend.

Below is our complete photo recap of everything that went down along with a deeper dive into some of our favorite sets, artists, and bands.

Here's What You Missed At Pitchfork Music Festival

Standout Sets From Pitchfork Music Festival 2022

The National

On a muggy, rain-filled Friday, it seemed fitting for The National to close out day one of the festival. Not having played a set in the US since 2020, you couldn’t help but feel the melancholic emotion radiating from Matt Beringer’s baritone vocals.

Their hit, “Light Years,” took a hold of the fest differently this time around, most of whom had spent the day drenched by the rain - a fitting metaphor for the last couple of years.

In a word, it felt… perfect.

Even through the somber melodies of The National, the feeling inside Union Park was one of gratitude. After all, it had been two years since we were all locked-down in our homes with no idea how the pandemic and all the troubles of the world would eventually pan out.

Now here we are, ready to rock and roll once again.

The National / photo by author

Breakout Performances At Pitchfok 2022

Leading up to the finale of the day, the breakout performances belonged to the mirage of up and coming artists by the likes of Spelling, Indigo De Souza, and Dawn Richards - empowered musicians that continue to create waves on their own terms.

We can’t get enough of these tastemakers.

Indigo De Souza / photo by author

Parquet Courts

Unadulterated, pure indie-punk rock at its best. A fan favorite of Pitchfork Music Festival, the gents from Parquet Courts are regulars of the festivals for a reason.

If there was a mascot for Pitchfork Music Festival, Parquet Courts are an absolute shoe-in. No BS - just rock and we’re here for it!

Parquet Courts / photo by author

Japanese Breakfast

Saturday belonged to none other than Japanese Breakfast. While they weren't set to go on until 7:25pm, fans were seen camping out at their stage as early as 5pm to make sure they got prime real estate for what would feel like a headlining performance.

Japanese Breakfast proved to be the mavericks they are, delivering a near perfect performance of their discography. Not only did they overdeliver the lo-fi, indie pop arrangements they’re known for, they also brought out Jeff Tweedy from Wilco to help sing renditions of “Kokomo, IN” and “Jesus, etc.”

If that’s not what festivals are all about, we don’t know what is. Let live and let rock!

Toro y Moi

Chaz Bear, aka Toro Y Moi, made his epic return to Pitchfork Music Festival in true style- utilizing his chillwave dance grooves to set the tone for the rest of the night.

Fresh off his newest album, “Mahal,” it’s been a real thrill to witness his growth as an artist since he first came into the scene back in 2010. As a PMF alum, Toro y Moi knows better than anyone how to get the crowd moving, turning it up a few notches to give everyone their third wind as the festival wound up on Sunday.

Tory y Moi / photo by author

The Roots

What better way to end the festival than the “legendary Roots crew.” Beyond watching them banter on TV with Jimmy Fallon, The Roots are indeed legends in their own right. With a career spanning over three decades, The Roots have cemented their legacy in Hip-Hop’s hall of fame.

Showing off the gamut of their versatility as showmans, The Roots brought down the house. Playing hit after hit of their classics such as “The Seed (2.0) along renditions of song of the moment, “Running up that Hill,” all while managing to sprinkle an homage to Outkast’s “​​SpottieOttieDopaliscious.”

That kind of range is almost unheard of in the world of hip-hop. Respect!