Ceramic Bongs: Everything You Need To Know About The World's Oldest Water Pipe

Ceramic bongs aren't as famous as they should be. Because an excellent ceramic water pipe can be more durable, smoother, and easier to craft than any other smoking device, let's explore more about this fun way to smoke.

Ceramic bongs come in all shapes and sizes and might just be your new fave thing Brnt

Bongs are most commonly made out of glass, as it is the smoker's material of choice worldwide. However, ceramic bongs can offer just as many benefits as glass ones and are the old-school option that can never disappoint you.

Ceramic bongs are the oldest style of a bong, with some remnants dating back thousands of years. Some studies suggest that the first bong was made in Africa over 3,000 years ago, though I can't confirm this (but it sure sounds like a fun fact!).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Need Bags To Store Your Weed So It Doesn't Smell? We Got You...

So if you're curious about what ceramic bongs are, whether they're safe to smoke from, or are just looking for a cool ceramic bong to add to your collection, look no further. Let's dive into everything you want to know about smoking out of a ceramic bong!

Is It Safe To Smoke Out Of A Ceramic Bong?

Worries about flower resin getting trapped in your ceramic bong? Rest easy with this advice...

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A lot has changed since the original ceramic bongs were crafted all those centuries ago. However, there can still be many hesitations about the safety, cleanliness, and other risks when smoking a ceramic bong.

Because one can imagine how much more porous ceramic material is than more conventional bongs made of glass or plastic. When mixing ash, resin, water, and wax in the mix, I don't fault you for thinking all that mixture might get trapped in the porous material.

To answer the main question on if ceramic bongs are safe to smoke from...

Ever Wonder Why Weed Is Purple But Are Too Scared To Ask? Click Here...

Ceramic pipes are safe to smoke out of as long as the maker uses non-toxic, lead-free glazes and clay and fires their pieces at the appropriate temperature based on the types of clay and materials used. The inside pipe or water pipe must also be glazed to prevent dust and bacteria from being trapped in the porous clay.

If you have questions or concerns about the safety of a glass or ceramic pipe, contact the manufacturer or artist.

Benefits Of Smoking Out Of A Ceramic Bong

Easy To Clean. Ceramic bongs are incredibly easy to clean, even compared to standard glass bongs. Because they are more durable than glass, you can be more aggressive with your scrubbing and use cleaning utensils which removes a ton of stress when cleaning and resetting the bong after a smoke session.

Don't Impart Any Flavor Into Your Smoke. Because of the ceramic composition of the bong, no flavor or other chemicals are imparted into the smoke you inhale. This allows you to taste just the flower and nothing else which can be a great added benefit.

Smoother Hits. Ceramic material absorbs and dissipates heat far more quickly than glass or other materials made from bongs. This results in far smoother hits when you're smoking, which is never wrong.

Highly Unique. Clay and ceramic materials are far more moldable and shapable than glass or other materials so makers can be far more creative with their designs. This results in some super whacky-shaped and one-of-a-kind bongs that could never be replicated in a glass kilt or anything else.

The only downside here is that, because they are so custom, it can often be hard to find a replacement or modified bowls and downstems for them - so customization ends at the point of purchase.

They're Cheap AF. Because ceramic material is incredibly accessible, widely available, and easy to make, ceramic bongs are much cheaper than their glass counterparts. This allows the price discounts to be passed down to you, resulting in a much more affordable purchase at your located dispensary or makers hop.

We Love Glass Blunts!!! If You Don't, You're Seriously Missing Out. Learn More Here

Our Favorite Ceramic Bongs

As mentioned above, ceramic bongs can be made by anyone (at least as long as they know how to wheel-throw ceramic material or mold it by hand), which means that there are more options than you might imagine for purchasing ceramic bongs. Well, we scoured the internet and discovered the best ceramic bongs that we can't recommend enough. So explore these options and find an affordable (or not so affordable) bong to add to your collection.

Crackling Lava Bong

This piece looks like an artifact washed up on a sun-drenched beach, with a cracked and aged look to the ceramic. The rounded bottom section is partially covered in igneous rock-like lava stain.

The bowl on this bong is built into the body, which gives it a sleek look. However, it's not as easy to clean as other bongs. There is a small carb cap next to the bowl. Covering it with your finger or thumb while you smoke will help improve the airflow.

Snag This Hand-Crafted Bong Right Here

Hexagon

The Hexagon is a ceramic bong with a modern look. It has an angular, modern look instead of the vase-like aesthetic of many other options. It is glazed in black, white, or red. It is 9.5 inches tall, which is slightly taller than most ceramic bongs, but it is still a comfortable size to hold. The bong includes a glass downstream and bowl, which is standard, and it is also resistant to staining and easy to clean (you can even put it in the dishwasher). The downstream also filters smoke, making the whole experience smoother than an average bong that does not have recyclers.

Take A Look At This Bong Here

NIGHTINGALE BONG VASE

If you're looking for a ceramic bong that you can hide in plain sight when your parents come over, this is the ceramic bong for you. The Nightengale is a ceramic piece modeled after a classic vase with a classic fine-china-inspired pattern.

This piece is so remarkable that you can order replacement parts directly from the website because they make them so consistently. It completely negates the issue of the highly-unique features that often plague the ceramic bong market!

Snag This Table Accessory That Doubles As A Bong Here

Ceramic Beaker Bong

The Ceramic Beaker Bong is a bong made out of ceramic that is in the shape of a classic piece. This bong has all the benefits that come with using a ceramic bong.

With its classic shape and modern spin from Ceramic Smokerware, this bong will fit into any environment or lifestyle. The Beaker is small enough to hold in your hand and not too big to take with you on the go. With the broad base and custom-made downstem, you can add a cup of water for a smooth hit. This bong is made from stoneware and has a coated inside with the marker's customer ceramic glaze.

Snag This Bong Here

"Pakalolo" Water Pipe

The My Bud Vase Pakalolo Water Piper is a must-have for any collection because it is beautiful and functional. The pink ceramic base is rugged, and the blue fern leaves are meticulously applied. This delicate piece brings an aesthetic to your smoke experience and doubles as a decorative flower vase.

The package even ships with flowers to show it off on the shelf!

This bong has a sleek and simple design, with a standard rubber grommet and downstem to filter your smoke. It also looks like an antique centerpiece, making it a great addition to any online head shop or collection!

Snag This Piece Right Here

How To Make Your Own Ceramic Bong

If you have an ounce of creativity and a knack for throwing clay, you can certainly look into making your ceramic bong.

Am I going to be the one to teach you? Absolutely Not...

But the trusted experts at CBC arts can walk you through everything you need to make your ceramic bong from the comfort of your own home or art studio.

Final Thoughts

Ceramic bongs may not be for every stoner out there, and they might not even become your go-to smoking device, but they offer many benefits in terms of design and functionality.

It is up to you to decide whether you enjoy smoking from a ceramic bong. But hopefully, now that you've read through this guide, you will know a bit more about the world's oldest water pipe and can make a more informed decision on if a clay water pipe is suitable for you.

Ever Wonder Why Weed Is Purple But Are Too Scared To Ask? We Got You...

