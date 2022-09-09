The Fire Giant In Elden Ring: Learn How To Defeat Him In this Elden Ring Boss Guide

In the Mountaintops of the Giants, the Fire Giant Boss fight is waiting for only the most skilled players. The Fire Giant is one tough boss in Elden Ring, but you can learn how to kill him in this boss guide.

Elden Ring boasts an impressive 165 bosses for players to battle, many of whom are weak and repetitive, but a select few will give even the most tested players a run for their money. This is potentially the highest number of bosses in any game and the most bosses in any FromSoftware game to date.

In this article, we'll talk about one of my favorite bosses in all of Elden Ring: The Fire Giant of the Flame Peak at the Mountaintops of the Giants. We'll dive deep into the lore of the boss and some high-level tips on defeating one of the most challenging bosses, at least in my opinion, in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Follow Our Playlist And Never Miss Free New Music For Your Next Deep Dive Into The Lands Between

Fire Giant Lore

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Fire Giant is a boss that can be found in the game Elden Ring. This boss is located outside the Flame Peak at the Mountaintops of the Giants. The Fire Giant is the last survivor of the War against the Giants. This creature is an enormous red-haired humanoid with a face on its torso—the Fire Giant attacks using powerful fire magic. Players must defeat the Fire Giant to progress to the Forge of the Giants. Upon death, this boss will drop 180,000 runes and the Remembrance of the Fire Giant.

Before the Age of Eritrea, Giants carved out a civilization in the hostile mountains to the north. Here, they worshipped a Fell God and were required to tend the flame of their god for eternity. However, when Queen Marika the Eternal ushered in her Age of the Erdtree, she fearfully attacked the giants in case their fire might burn her Erdtree. The giants fought back with all their might, but they were no match for the goddess's forces. Eventually, the goddess's army prevailed, and the last of the giants was extinguished.

Learn More About The World Of Elden Ring And The Lands Between

Despite borrowing the power of their Fell God, the mighty giants were defeated by Marika and her Golden Order. Marika personally struck down the Fell God, leaving only a single Fire Giant. Marika cursed him to tend his flame forever, ensuring it could not harm her Erdtree.

The Fire Giant had been guarding the flame for a long time but was suddenly attacked by a Tarnished champion. The Tarnished champion wanted to use the flame to burn the Erdtree. The Fire Giant fought back with all its strength, even using the power of the Fell God. However, in the end, the Fire Giant was defeated and killed by the Tarnished.

Where Is The Fire Giant Boss?

The last central boss of the Mountaintops of the Giants region is the Fire Giant. He is the most prominent foe players will face and the last obstacle between them and the Forge. After exploring Lyndell, the royal capital on the Altus Plateau, and defeating Morgoth, the Omen King, players will reach the Mountaintops of the Giants. This area is one of the last two regions in Elden Ring and includes main dungeons, bosses, loot, and secrets.

How Long Does It Take To Beat Elden Ring? Let's Find Out...

After exploring Lyndell, the royal capital on the Altus Plateau, and defeating Morgoth, the Omen King, you'll reach the Mountaintops of the Giants. This region is home to several world bosses that can be found outside dungeons. Some of these bosses roam in certain areas, while others are hidden until you draw close enough to trigger their arrival. NPC humans also have several scripted invasions that will force you into a conflict.

Fighting The Fire Giant Boss

The Fire Giant is one of the first significant bosses players will encounter during a massive difficulty spike at the end of the game. It is solid and fast for its size, making it difficult to defeat. It will hit you with everything it's got with its shield while rolling around the battlefield, making the Fire Giant hard to hit. The Fire Giant can also slam this shield into the earth, releasing a shockwave like a minor avalanche that travels to hit you, damaging you in the process. This attack can also knock you off your horse sometimes, so it can be recommended to dismount before engaging the Fire Giant Boss (as we will discuss later).

In his second phase, the Fire Giant channels the spirit of the Fell God by sacrificing his broken foot. The Fell God's face etched on the chest and abdomen of the Fire Giant begins to awaken, and he becomes even faster than before. He also has additional fire attacks that do severe damage. The most dangerous one to watch out for is the massive flaming orb that the boss tosses at the player, exploding upon proximity.

This boss is tough to beat, and many players have trouble getting past it because it's such a big obstacle. But don't worry; we've got some helpful advice that will make defeating this boss much easier, as long as you're already familiar with the basics of combat by this point in the game.

Here is a boss guide breakdown of everything you need to know to defeat the almighty Fire Giant in Elden Ring.

Death By A Thousand Cuts

The Fire Giant will rely purely on physical damage through the whole first phase of the fight. The best approach to combat this stage of the fight is constantly chipping away at the boss's ankles (especially on his weak spot found on the left foot where he has a significant weak point which you can capitalize on using fast-attacking weapons). Heels as a thousand tiny cuts will be the best way to avoid getting yourself into severe amounts of trouble here. Make sure to be dodging his attacks as long as you can see the attacks incoming.

Come Prepared

You should bring talismans and gear that protect you from physical and fire damage, like the Flamedrake Talisman and the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman. Since the Fire Giant relies so heavily upon these specific types of damage, especially in the first phase of the fight, coming prepared with armor and damage-reducing equipment tailored to this fight will stack the cards in your favor.

Spirits of Ash are also ideal for dodging the Fire Giant's attacks. However, it is better to choose one with more health. Please consider how long it might take for the Fire Giant to kill them and plan on using them to tank some of the hits while you continue to chip away at the fire giant's health total.

Know The Fire Giant's Weaknesses

The Fire Giant is susceptible to both Scarlet Rot and Poison. Players can exploit this by spamming Rotten Breath and Poison Mist or using the Antspur Rapier infused with Poison to inflict both status effects at once on the attack. The Fire Giant is also very weak to Bleed, which makes weapons like Rivers of Blood and spells like Swarm of Flies highly effective. If the player does not have any of these, they can craft Poison Pots and Rot Pots to throw on the Fire Giant.

As expected, the Fire Giant is utterly invulnerable to Fire damage, as well as Holy and many status effects. Training your ability to fight him without relying on these attacks will be a good exercise for you before considering entering the area where the Fire Giant resides. Never be a one-trick pony! That lesson alone will serve you well throughout your entire experience playing Elden Ring.

The Second Phase Isn't THAT Much Worst

The second combat phase is more or less the same as the first, except the Fire giant doubles down on the number of fire attacks it uses. This is where some of that protective equipment, such as the negation talisman, really shines and can sway the tide in your favor.

Switch between riding your Torrent and fighting on foot because it can be difficult to avoid some of his attacks while on horseback. Sure, fighting on foot will undoubtedly slow you down and make you feel like you are less maneuverable, but being able to rapidly dodge the attacks and better anticipate the moves you need to make might just be the difference between life and death.

If you struggle to defeat the boss after numerous attempts, I recommend leveling up a bit more to strengthen your character. Even though you can defeat the Fire Giant at a lower level than 110, it presents a far more difficult challenge. This can be obtainable by grinding in-game beforehand or leveling up if you continue to experience issues attempting to kill him.

Still Struggling To Beat This Boss? Consider Respeccing With our Guide Here