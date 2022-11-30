The 15 Best Indie Electronic Tracks of November 2022

In the mood for some fresh indie electronic tunes? We've done the heavy lifting for you so you can stay current on the latest and greatest indie electronic tunes.

As the year winds down, amazing indie electronic tunes are released daily. This month's chart includes new releases from Skream, Venessa Michaels, Golden Features, Fred Again..., BOSA, and SWAYLÓ. Some of these tracks were played across the globe on some of the world's largest festivals and tours starting this past summer.

Indie music hit an all-time high with a market share of 43.1% in 2021, and the numbers have only grown since. Moreover, they will continue to do so. With acts such as Odesza and RÜFÜS DU SOL making their way into the mainstream, more independent electronic producers and artists are releasing music than ever before.

This month's playlist encompasses an eclectic array of tracks across a wide spectrum of genres. From disco to experimental electronic to tribal house and everything in between, here are fifteen of the hottest recently released indie electronic tracks we found in November 2022.

1. "LIONS DEN" SWAYLÓ

These past few years SWAYLÓ has made a splash in the electronic scene opening for artists such as ZHU and Nora En Pure and bringing his musical talents to festivals such as Electric Forest. His latest track release, "Lions Den"takes us on a deep, ethereal, and powerful journey with its primal groove and hauntingly beautiful soundscapes.

2. "FLY WITH ME" BOSA, Sidecar Tommy & DPAK

This groovy and enchanting collaboration from BOSA, Sidecar Tommy (Beats Antique), and DPAK is as emotional as it is uplifting. DPAK's dulcet vocals perfectly complement BOSA and Tommy's carefully crafted beats. “Fly With Me” is sure to help keep listeners' spirits high as we soar into 2023.

3. "WORLD IS EMPTY" Skream & Jansons

"World is Empty" combines the talents of revered UK electronic act Skream and rising UK producer Jansons. Its deep groove, 80s synth sounds, melodic piano, and soulful vocals will leave listeners feeling anything but empty.

4. "INFATUATION" SG LEWIS

The latest and greatest from R&B electronic crossover artist SG Lewis, "Infatuation" is catchy and uplifting. His soulful vocals and groovy bassline and melody will keep you vibing high through the end of 2022.

5. "HOME" BARRON

Up-and-coming electronic producer Barron is best known for his energetic, euphoric, and dynamic music style. His latest single "Home" is a majestic, angelic soundscape that will have listeners floating on cloud nine. The accompanying music video perfectly complements the track, given its beautiful, dreamscape visuals.

6. "STRONG" ROMY & FRED AGAIN...

For his latest single, Fred Again... teams up with Romy, best known for her work as the frontwoman of The XX. Out now on Young (formerly Young Turks), this marks the second collaboration between the duo, the first being the infamous "Lights Out." This is one song you'll want to keep on constant repeat.

7. "TRA TRA" HUGEL, BLOND:ISH & Nfasis

HUGEL and BLOND:ISH powerfully joins forces with reggaeton star Nfasis for their new single "Tra Tra." The infectiously danceworthy single had crowds dancing across the globe at music festivals all summer long. Released on Warner Music Group Germany, "Tra Tra" fuses Latin house and Afrobeat with pop sensibilities, resulting in the pitch-perfect dance music tune.

8. "ALL I NEED" HUXLEY

A truly prolific producer, Huxley constantly keeps it innovative with each track he releases. His latest single "All I Need," out now on Toolroom, is a UK house tune that dynamically showcases his production prowess. Accented by soulful and emotive vocals, "All I Need" is destined to become a modern house music classic.

9. "WAKING DREAMS" BOSA

This month's playlist features yet another single from multi-talented producer BOSA (Stephan Jacobs). The producer recently joined forces with Eric Sharp & Tau0n for a remix of their track "Waking Dreams." Part of the Waking Dreams’ Remixes EP, the track was recently released on Bijou’s DND Records. For the remix, Jacobs experiments with keyboard and hypnotic Middle Eastern sounds to breathe new life into the track while maintaining the original's integrity.

10. "SPIRIT ON MINE" VENESSA MICHAELS (FEAT. LUCK)

Venessa Michaels is best known for her “‘2090’ genre, a retro-futuristic sound that blends various forms of club music with Y2K-inspired hip-hop and pop.” Her new single “Spirit On Mine,” a soulful-club collaboration with genre-bending singer/songwriter, Luck, marks her first single from her forthcoming debut LP, Sent From Saturn.

11. "ENDIT" GOLDEN FEATURES & Rromarin

Fresh off tour with ODESZA, Golden Features recently released its new collaboration with Rromarin titled "Endit." Out now on ODESZA's label, Foreign Family Collective, the driving single keeps it interesting by fusing dark and moody beats with Rromarin's ethereal vocals. The result is an intensely groovy tune sure to get you dancing.

12. "CRUSH ME" NINAJIRACHI & KOTA BANKS

Ninjajirachi might be the most exciting up-and-coming producer in experimental electronica. She just released the innovative new single "Crush Me" as part of her debut LP titled Second Nature, out now on Anna Lunoe's NLV Records.

13. "ECHOES" LVNDR.SOUND

LVNDR.SOUND is a new trio featuring the bassist of Sunsquabi that is taking the experimental bass scene by storm. Their forward-thinking, euphoria-inducing single "Echoes" is a complex tapestry of richly layered genres and sounds. The glitched-out feel-good tune is the perfect way to rejoice after a great day or begin an exciting evening.

14. "BLUELIGHT" FRAMEWORKS & CLEOPOLD

The latest tune from British electronic producer Frameworks titled "Blue Light" is nothing short of extraordinary. Gaining international recognition for his melodic and lush productions, Frameworks continues to impress with each track he releases. On "Blue Light," Cleopold's hauntingly beautiful vocals fuse perfectly with Frameworks' pitch perfect downtempo production, resulting in the perfect track to end your evening or start your day.

15. "GO BACK" JOPLYN

Rising Berlin-based indie artist Joplyn recently dropped her second album, SANT JORDI 02. One of the most impressive tracks on the album is quite possibly the sweet bedroom pop single "GO BACK." Her ethereal vocals and uplifting, atmospheric beats are sure to leave listeners in a state of euphoric bliss.