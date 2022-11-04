Victrola's New Music Edition BlueTooth Speakers Review: Amazing Design and Sound On The Go

Victrola Music Edition BlueTooth Speaker

Let's face it, BlueTooth speakers have become the "beige" of consumer electronics, a category so saturated that even TJ Maxx and Ross Dress For Less stock them. Basically, a snoozer at holiday time and about as exciting as getting socks.

Ok, we are being a little aggressive here, but they are boring, and everyone has at least one somewhere in their house. So what makes the Victrola Music Edition speakers exciting?

The Design On This Portable Speaker

Let's start with the design.

Both the Music Edition speakers feature the same metal construction and post-modern "ish" design that levels them up immediately. These are speakers you want to display in your house on a bookshelf, coffee table, etc. They look beautiful, and this seems to be a trend happening at this legacy brand with units like the Revolution Go portable turntable, the Re-Spin, and the exceptionally beautiful Stream Carbon Works with Sonos Turntable.

The Music Edition 1 is the speaker for those that are looking for something portable enough to take to the beach, park, etc., and still deliver enough sound to satisfy. For a small speaker, this little guy packs a punch and is one of the more impressive speakers for its size.

The construction is metal, so it's a little heavier than your standard plastic speaker, but with extra heft comes durability and an impressive P67 water-resistant rating. In short, this is a tough little speaker that can handle its own in the elements.

We took one out to the park to see how it performed in both noisy outdoor environments and some quieter spots. The Music Edition 1 is good for small groups sitting close to it and manages to stay loud and punchy enough in louder environments like crowded parks and is perfect for quieter areas like secluded benches.

If you are looking for a bit more sound, you can add a second one to the mix and pair them together.

Key Features On The Music Edition Speaker

With so many other portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, what often separates one model from another is in its features and quality-of-life functionalities. Here are a few of the standout features that I think set this speaker apart from the rest.

What I Loved Most About The Victrola Music Edition 2

The Music Edition 2 is our favorite of the two because of its long battery life, larger platform, and incredibly impressive sound. The other great feature is that the speaker also features a wireless charging pad at the top of the speaker, so just drop your device (must be magnetic charger compatible) on top of the speaker and begin charging.

These are speakers that almost should be purchased as a pair, so you can use them as a stereo set up at home and have one that's ready to deploy on the go. The Music Edition 2 delivers enough sound to fill a small room easily and has 20 hours' worth of juice, so it can go for a couple of days if it's not running continuously. We used it at a small house party, and it was more than adequate to fill the room with full, rich sound.

For smaller parties, you could even link a pair of them and DJ from an Ipad using a program like DJay Pro from Algoriddim (this is our program of choice, and it's a blast to use).

If you live in a city like New York or San Franciso, where space is a luxury, this speaker is the perfect solution, it will play music, charge your phone and go with you when you need sound on the go.