After a 2-year hiatus, everyone who came to Detroit this year for Movement came to play.

Nick LeTellier

After a wildly long, two-year hiatus, Detroit was well overdue for a convergence of some of the greats, local talent, and up-and-comers. And this year absolutely did not disappoint. Six stages, each with their own personality, and definitely the best food we’ve ever seen at Movement!

Plus, the VIP experience was a definite upgrade from previous years- additional bars, air-conditioned bathrooms, exclusive viewing decks, and a specific VIP stage that brought some of the best music of the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

20 Gallery 20 Images

With as many talented artists and big names like the ones who filled the line up at Movement this year, selecting the best of was no easy feat. But, we did it. And, in true Detroit fashion, some of the absolute best sets were the ones we least expected.

After such a long break, everyone who came to Detroit this year came to play. And they brought their absolute best.

DJ Holographic

DJ Holographic playing the Stargate Stage at Movement Detroit 2022. Sam Siegel

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

First up on the best of roster is DJ Holographic.

Born and raised in Detroit, DJ Holographic is known for delivering a musical blend of House, Disco, Detroit Techno, and Motown. And she did not disappoint at Movement. Her set had everything that kept the crowd dancing the entire 90 minutes.

It was unpredictable in the best possible way- the one that had the crowd either shouting an exclamation of enjoyment or breaking into a full smile. When I say there has never been a larger crowd at the Stargate Stage before 7pm, I am not exaggerating. Even if you don’t believe me, I’ve included proof (below).

Audion b2b Ryan Elliot

Audion b2b Ryan Elliott playing the Underground Stage at Movement Detroit 2022. Nick LeTellier

Audion and Ryan Elliott were, in short, incredible.

Audion is Matthew Dear’s alter ego, and a distinct departure from Dear’s iconic sound, traveling into the harder side of techno. Audion brings together grungy minimalism (that Detroit techno is known for) and funky, unrelenting, floor-filling beats. Ryan Elliott, a Detroit native who made a name for himself in Berlin, is known for serving up a set that has risen from the best of Detroit and Berlin styles.

He doesn’t confine himself to just house or techno- he takes a slice of both, highlighting the space where the two overlap.

Audion and Ryan Elliott b2b was nothing short of an experience. The pair graced the Underground Stage with a set with funky, grungy bass lines, making it easily one of the best of the weekend.

Nastia

Nastia playing the Underground Stage at Movement Detroit 2022. Nick LeTellier

Nastia joined us in Detroit this year from Ukraine. And her story is inspiring- the one that reminds us all that your dreams are possible.

After her first visit to a nightclub with her older sisters, she knew exactly what she wanted. And, without any formal music education, Nastia has made a name for herself in the music world. She definitely made an impact during her visit to Detroit.

Her set on the Underground Stage had every techno lover dancing.

Soul Clap

Soul Clap

While not technically at the festival, Soul Clap’s set at the House of EFUNK after party was the perfect way to round out the first day.

And, Soul Clap’s House of EFUNK is the after party to attend.

They always bring together a line up that is fresh and freaky, featuring favorites from Detroit and beyond. Soul Clap’s Charles Levine and Eli Goldstein, Boston natives, always bring a truly unique and funky sound that throws “the box” to the wind, packing the club and the dance floor.

Detroit Techno Militia

The Detroit Techno Militia playing the VIP pop up stage at Movement Detroit 2022. Doug Wojciechowski

On the second day of the festival, the Detroit Techno Militia tore up the stage in VIP. The Detroit Techno Militia is a grass roots DJ and producer collective in Detroit, and their mission to do everything for the love of the music and the respect they have for the artists who inspired them.

Now, normally, I can’t tear myself away from the sets on the primary festival stages, but this year was different. T.Linder, DJ Seoul, and Neil V. understood the assignment- their pop up set brought the heart and the soul of Detroit.

Paula Temple

Paula Temple playing the Underground Stage at Movement Detroit 2022. Anthony Rassam

Another killer set of the weekend came from the Underground Stage (naturally- it is a techno festival afterall). Paula Temple is a staple in the techno scene.

Her sets are powerful and uncompromising. She has described herself as a “noisician” because noisy, phantasmagoric techno is her specialty.

And her set at Movement did not disappoint. She brought the techno in “techno festival” with a hard (and awe-inspiring) set. If you ever have the opportunity to catch Paula Temple, do not pass it up.

DJ Minx

DJ Minx playing the Pyramid Stage at Movement Detroit 2022. Doug Wojciechowski

The iconic DJ Minx served up a set so deliciously funky that had everyone dancing, regardless of how much their feet hurt after the previous two days of dancing.

DJ Minx has a long history with Detroit- she has hosted “Deep Space Radio,” was a resident at the world-renowned Club Motor in Hamtramck, started a collective of women DJ’s called Women on Wax, created her own label (Women on Wax Recordings), received the Spirit of Detroit Award, and was named one of the “20 Women Who Shaped the History of Dance Music.”

DJ Minx is a powerhouse and her set over the weekend exemplified her passion for and love of music.

Martinez Brothers b2b Loco Dice

The Martinez Brothers b2b Loco Dice at the Pyramid Stage at Movement Detroit 2022. Doug Wojciechowski

The Martinez Brothers and Loco Dice followed DJ Minx on Monday at the Pyramid Stage, and they matched her energy, with an explosive set that drew festival-goers to the stage (regardless of the other closers scheduled that night). It was grunge and funk filled, and wildly fresh.

In one word, their b2b set was authentic. And it was the perfect end to the weekend.