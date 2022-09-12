What you missed at ARC Music Festival 2022: a visual feast for Techno and House Music fanatics

Derrick Carter b2b with Mark Farina / photo by author

“In the beginning, there was Jack…and Jack had a groove….”

If you were lucky enough to grow up in Chicago in the 80s and 90s, it meant experiencing the cultural revolution in music that at the time, was unprecedented - the birth of House Music.

Not too far off in the neighboring Midwest city of Detroit, another musical shift began in the basements of three friends with the beginning of Techno - an almost mistake in the making as with the likes of George Clinton and Kraftwerk.

Respectively, both cities and genres would define a whole generation that would in turn, be the catalyst for what we now know today as Dance Music. To celebrate Dance Music and every genre, sub-genre, and so forth means celebrating in one of the motherships of dance culture - Chicago.

Photos from ARC Music Festival 2022

Event Review: The Music, The Fest

Ben Böhmer @ Expansions stage / photo by author

With four stages set in Chicago’s Union Park, Auris Presents, the event company that produces ARC Music Festival (along with Heatwave Music Festival) went big on their sophomore return.

Landing on Labor Day Weekend, the three-day festival seemed like a fitting way to close out the unofficial end of summer with what will become a must-go festival in the dance world.

In true international fashion, ARC Music Festival featured over 40 artists - from local legends to household names that have defined an entire era of Dance Music. In all, there was no shortage of the who’s who in the Dance Music World.

From the likes of Boris Brejcha, to Carl Cox, and Fatboy Slim, just to name a few, ARC Music Festival brought the international stage - what you only thought you’d experience in Ibiza to the grand location of the Midwest.

Speaking of Ibiza - the world-celebrated Spanish party outfit, Elrow, made its return to the Windy City after its hit debut at its first appearance last year at ARC. Talk about a party…The Elrow stage was one of the fan favorites.

Fatboy Slim on the Elrow Stage @ ARC Music Festival / photo by author

Known for its wild party atmosphere, stage performances, confetti drops, and out of this world set design the good folks at Elrow certainly know how to throw a party. That stage alone was worth the cost of a ticket.

To top it all off, ARC was the only festival in the US where Elrow made an appearance this year. If that doesn’t have you clambering to go next year, we don’t know what will.

Beyond the pyrotechnics, the laser shows, and the typical festival EDM shenanigans, ARC Music Festival went above and beyond by showcasing art installations from some of the most renowned artists in the world - truly turning Union Park into a dreamscape. With brilliant work such as Michael Benitsy’s “Rise”, Chris Carnabuci’s “Mariposita” (which was made for Burning Man 2019), and Reared in Steel’s “Lions of Steel,” you’d swear you teleported to The Playa itself.

While you may go to an EDM festival for all the “wubs,” you make the pilgrimage to ARC Music Festival to bow down to the greats that have paved the path and continue to make waves for generations to come.

Here's to House+Techno Music All Life Long…