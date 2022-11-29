Skip to main content
SOHMI: A night with the trailblazing “Minimal Pop-Tech” innovator

Fresh off an amazing year already, groundbreaking artist SOHMI plays infamous dance clubs Audio in SF and Spybar in Chicago

The year of SOHMI

Between playing Coachella and Electric Forest, to releasing a number of singles including her latest, “Somebody,” SOHMI has solidified her prowess as producer, DJ, and vocalist - the complete package.

SOHMI at Spybar Chicago / photo by author

A classically trained pianist and vocalist, SOHMI utilizes her knowledge of music theory with her innate ability to balance “minimal-tech” production with her pop-infused vocals. A true pioneer, her mashup of sub-genres has been coined “minimal pop-tech.”

Not to be pigeonholed into any one genre, SOHMI pushes the boundaries in the EDM world. With her avant-garde approach to production and performance - blending minimal, rounded, and enchanting bass lines with soulful, melodic vocals to boot, there’s no wonder why her star is on the rise.

Taking the deep dive into her own history and psyche, her latest track, “Somebody,” is her most personal to date. Released through dance music giant Thrive Music, “Somebody” is the first of a four track EP to be released by the end of the year.

Powerful but delicate, minimal but dynamic, SOHMI encompasses the full gamut of what music should be - a rollercoaster of emotion and deep longing.

Check out her SOHMI's latest single: "Somebody"

SOHMI at Spybar | Chicago

We were lucky enough to catch her set at Chicago’s premier dance club haven, Spybar, while on a mini-tour through San Francisco and Chicago. 

