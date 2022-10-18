HEX RANGER ARCTIC CAMO DSLR SLING V2 Review: A sling bag designed for photographers

Can one ever have enough bags? We think not. Whether for travel, day-to-day use, or a quick outing in town, having the right bag to carry all your essentials is in itself…essential.

Launched in 2010 by two friends and bandmates, the HEX brand continues to churn out functional and stylish products with creatives in mind -the perfect marriage of form and function for those where both aspects matter equally.

HEX's "Ranger" collection is street-ready, travel-ready, and chock-full features. Keeping on top of the game, HEX released a fresh “Artic Camo” design of their popular “Ranger” collection - impeccable timing for the cooler months ahead.

We got a hold of the “Ranger Artic Camo DSLR Sling V2” right before the release and took it for a spin throughout the Midwest to test its versatility.

Why invest in the HEX Ranger Artic Camo DSLR Sling V2?

Portability is everything when choosing the right bag for the occasion. Keeping the photographer in mind, their newest iteration of their Sling V2 is the perfect bag on days when you don’t need to carry the whole kit and caboodle.

With that said, we tested the “HEX Ranger Artic Camo” limits by seeing how much we could fit in its plethora of compartments and pockets. At 8 liters, the sling version of this collection falls in the middle of its competitors as far as its size in volume - which, in our humble opinion, is the perfect size for this category.

Weighing in at 1.3lbs with 8L of spatial volume, this sling holds enough to carry a variety of camera, lens, and accessory configurations without putting too much strain on your body.

What I Didn't Like About This Camera Bag

Be that as it may, if you intend to use this bag on long gigs or plan to carry it all day, you’ll eventually feel the repercussions given the uneven weight distribution. This sling is perfect for a casual day out, but maybe not on a week-long backpacking trip in Patagonia.

Most camera bags fall into the backpack or shoulder bag categories. With a sling in their collection, HEX remains on top of the latest trends without compromising functionality.

Specs

On our first trial in the city, the sling was big enough to carry a camera body, a short lens, and a mid-sized zoom lens (in our case, a 70-200mm) - not to mention all the accessories: extra batteries, lens filters, charging brick, wallet, keys, and phone.

Taking the sling on a short road trip in the Midwest, we primarily used it to carry a DJI Mavic Pro II, its remote, three batteries, and filters.

To fit all of that, in different combinations, in an 8L bag is simply amazing.

Beyond the aesthetics and portability of this sling, HEX held no punches by incorporating all the bells and whistles to maximize the bag's functionality.

The sling is equipped with ample padding for your shoulders, along with padding throughout, to keep your gear protected from unexpected falls.

With features such as collapsible interior dividers, faux-fur lined pockets for glasses or phone, hidden velcro stashes, pockets galore, and a hideaway rain sleeve, this sling holds its own in the ever-expanding content creator bag market.

Let’s not forget that HEX uses “Genuine Cordura” - one of the abrasion-resistant materials around, to build their bags. At their price point, HEX delivers on the goods without breaking the bank -a rare marriage of functionality and form for a fair price. We’ll take two of everything, please.

For HEX's full RANGER collection and full specs, check them out here!